CLIFTON PARK — Several local athletes — including two each from Queensbury, Greenwich and Schuylerville — earned victories in their respective events Friday at the Section II state track and field qualifier meet at Shenendehowa High School.

Winners, plus any runners-up who have met the state qualifying standard in their event, advance to the State Outdoor Track and Field Meet, set for next Friday and Saturday at Middletown High School.

On the second day of the state qualifier, Queensbury senior Maddie Powers and junior Bergen Caprood won their events in Division I (large schools), with Powers capturing the girls 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 10.44 seconds. Caprood won the boys 100-meter dash in 10.99 seconds.

Also in D-I, Saratoga Springs' Sheridan Wheeler set a Section II record with a win in the girls 2,000-meter steeplechase in 6:34.24. The Blue Streaks also got wins from Emily Bush in the 1,500 (4:31.68) and Amelia McBain in the pole vault (12 feet, 1 inch), as well as the boys 3,200 relay (7:54.36).

Queensbury's Chris Novick was runner-up in the D-I boys pentathlon and Liam Davidson was fourth in the boys 3,000 steeplechase. On the girls side, Powers placed fifth in the 1,500, Queensbury's Iola Leonard was fourth in the discus, and South Glens Falls' Isabella Sefcik was fourth in the 100.

In Division II (small schools), Greenwich seniors Kiersten Alling and Keegan Collins were winners in the girls weight throws. Alling captured the shot put with a throw of 35-5, and Collins took the discus with a distance of 119-6. Collins was also second in the shot put (34-7) and Alling took third in discus (110-9).

Schuylerville juniors Keira Rogan and Ryan Stark both took first, Rogan in the 1,500 with a time of 4:49.43, and Stark cleared 10 feet to win the girls pole vault. Rogan was also fourth in the 800.

Other local winners in D-II were Warrensburg senior Justin Rushia in the boys 100 in 11.19 seconds, Lake George junior Samuel Burns in the boys pentathlon with a score of 2975, and Stillwater's Anthony Zazzaro (1,600), Izzy Mack (girls long jump) and Kara Moran (girls triple jump).

Rushia also finished second in the 200 in 23.06, Greenwich's Jayden White took second in the 100 (11.24) and Schuylerville freshman Adeline Ballou was runner-up in the 2,000 steeplechase (8:01.24).

Other local third-place finishers were Warrensburg's Dante Corriveau in the 1,600 (4:35.38), Granville's Amber Gibbs in the 1,500 (5:23.49) and Schuylerville's Nikki Stark in the girls 100 hurdles (16.76).

Third-place relay teams included the Schuylerville girls 400 and 1,600 relays, with Meaghan Lynch, Nikki Stark, Ryan Stark and Riley VanCott teaming up in the 400, and VanCott, Alayna Wian, Nikki Stark and Megan Vianese running in the 1,600.

In boys relays, Rushia and Corriveau teamed up with Brody and Zach Olden to place third in the 1,600 relay, while Glens Falls' 3,200 relay squad of Liam Burgess, Forrest Slingerland, Julian Stedman and Ryan Healy also took third.