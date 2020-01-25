Several Dodgers go public, peeved by Astros' cheating scam

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers would rather earn a World Series trophy on their own than accept any scraps from the Houston Astros or Boston Red Sox, the teams that beat them in 2017 and '18.
Despite being eager to focus on the upcoming season, several Dodgers publicly for the first time expressed annoyance at the Astros for the sign-stealing system used during the 2017 season, when Houston beat them in seven games in the World Series.
“They cheated and they got away with it,” utilityman Kiké Hernández said Saturday during the team's annual FanFest outside Dodger Stadium. “I don't think it hurts more now than it did three years ago when we lost the Series.”
Hernández said the Dodgers “had our doubts” about the Astros in 2017.
“Everybody warned us. A lot of people told us to worry about them,” Hernández said. “We just thought it was just rumors, but I guess not.”
Two weeks ago, Major League Baseball released the findings of its investigation, which concluded the Astros used a center-field monitor for real-time video of catchers' signs and subsequently banged a trash can to alert their hitters of incoming pitches, confirming initial comments by Mike Fiers to The Athletic.
MLB suspended Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch for the entire season and both were subsequently fired by owner Jim Crane. The team was also fined $5 million.
The Red Sox are under investigation for possibly stealing signs in Alex Cora's first season as manager in 2018, when Boston beat the Dodgers. Cora has since been fired.
Furious Dodgers fans have snapped up tickets for the Angels' home opener against Houston — a rare chance to boo the Astros, who aren't scheduled to play the Dodgers this season. LA manager Dave Roberts understands their irritation.
“Frustrating is probably the floor of my emotions,” Roberts said.
In hindsight, Roberts said pitchers Clayton Kershaw, Kenley Jansen and Yu Darvish received “unfair criticism” for their performances against the Astros in the World Series.