Several area athletes head to state track and field championships

Several local athletes are heading to the State Outdoor Track and Field Championships, set for Friday and Saturday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

Greenwich seniors Deontae Bennett and Nina Sgambelluri are competing in multiple events in Division II (small schools). Bennett is competing in the boys high jump, long jump and 100-meter dash, while Sgambelluri is running in the girls 1,500 and 3,000.

Also competing in D-II events are Warrensburg junior Dante Corriveau in the boys 1,600; Schuylerville’s Nikki Stark in the girls 400 hurdles, Ryan Stark in the girls pole vault, and senior Daryl Headen in the boys high jump; Greenwich’s Keegan Collins in the girls discus; and Ticonderoga’s Lizzie Rich in the girls shot put.

Local athletes competing in Division I (large schools) are Queensbury senior Michael Kilgallon in the boys 110 hurdles and South Glens Falls senior Abby Seaman in the girls triple jump.

