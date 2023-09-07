From a press release: September is National Preparedness Month, and Warren County Office of Emergency Services is urging residents to make sure they are ready to respond when emergencies occur, with this year’s campaign focus on our older residents.

Older adults can face greater risks when it comes to the multitude of extreme weather events and emergencies we now face, especially if they are living alone, are low-income, have a disability, or live in rural areas. Some will need special considerations, such as use of assistive devices, when making a plan.

“Preparing a plan ahead of time can lessen the impact of a natural or man-made disaster, and will lead to less stress and confusion for everyone when an emergency occurs. We ask that you please take time to make a plan, and have your family practice how to implement it,” said Warren County Emergency Services Director Ann Marie Mason.

In observance of National Preparedness Month, the U.S Department of Homeland Security and Warren County Office of Emergency Services have put together extensive emergency preparedness information that provides Warren County residents with opportunities to learn to be better equipped for bad weather, fires and other emergencies. This information can be found on the Warren County Office of Emergency Services website or Facebook page or go to ready.gov, operated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.