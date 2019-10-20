The pairings for the Section II Football Tournament were announced Sunday, with local teams Queensbury, Glens Falls and Warrensburg as the top seeds in Classes A, B and D, respectively.
Matchups in Classes A, B and D were determined by the division standings, while Class C was sorted by football points after the three division winners were seeded.
Quarterfinal games in Classes A, B and C are scheduled for this coming weekend. Class AA still has one more week of regular-season play before playing semifinal games in Week 9. Class D teams play crossover games against non-playoff Class C teams this weekend, before their semifinals on Nov. 2.
The three-way tie in Class B Reinfurt between Schalmont, Holy Trinity and Cobleskill was broken by quarter points. Cobleskill had the fewest and was placed third, and Schalmont beat Holy Trinity head-to-head on Friday night.
Class A Grasso champion Queensbury (7-0) is scheduled to host La Salle (3-4), the fourth-place team in Class A Capital, on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The Spartans defeated La Salle in last year's quarterfinals.
Class B North champ Glens Falls (7-0) is scheduled to host Hudson (3-4), the fourth-place team in Class B Reinfurt, on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The defending state champion Indians rolled past Hudson 49-16 in Week 4.
Also in Class B, North runner-up Schuylerville (6-1) hosts Cobleskill (4-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. in a rematch of their game two weeks ago, won by the Black Horses 27-19. Hudson Falls (2-5), which placed fourth in Class B North, plays at Schalmont (5-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Class C North champ Cambridge-Salem (6-1) is the No. 2 seed in Class C, behind Central champ Stillwater (7-0). The Indians are scheduled to host seventh-seeded Voorheesville (5-2) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Fonda (6-1) edged out Greenwich (6-1) by a half-point in Class C football points for the fourth seed, so the Witches will travel to play at Fonda on Friday at 7 p.m.
Granville (5-2) lost a coin flip to Voorheesville for the seventh seed, and the Golden Horde will play Friday at 7 p.m. at top-seeded Stillwater.
"Granville and Voorheesville ended up tied in football points, with no common opponents, so went to the coin toss," Section II football chairman Bob Dorrance said. "We chose heads and tails by alphabetical order, and Voorheesville won the coin toss for the seventh seed. It's the first time we've had to go to a coin toss as a tiebreaker that I can remember. I'm just glad it wasn't for eighth and ninth."
Dorrance said with the state BEDS cutoff numbers changing next year, several Class C teams will move down to Class D.
"Hopefully we won't have three divisions for Class C next year — we always run into this mess with tiebreakers," Dorrance said. "It will balance out a bit."
The Class D semifinals, scheduled for Nov. 2 at Schuylerville, have been set for two weeks. No. 1 seed and defending Section II champ Warrensburg (6-1) is scheduled to face Helderberg Valley (2-5) at 1 p.m., and third-seeded Whitehall (4-3) takes on Chatham (5-2) at 7 p.m.
All non-playoff teams will play crossover games this weekend and next to complete a nine-game season.
Warrensburg is set to play Friday at Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, which got left out of the Class C playoffs — the WarEagles were one point behind Granville and Voorheesville. Also this weekend, South Glens Falls hosts Columbia, Whitehall hosts Moriah and Corinth-Fort Edward travels to Ticonderoga.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.