2019 — Whitehall

2018 — Fort Plain

2017 — Fort Ann

2016 — Fort Plain

2015 — Fort Ann

2014 — St. Johnsville

2013 — Fort Ann

2012 — Fort Ann

2011 — Loudonville Christian

2010 — Fort Ann

2009 — Schenectady Christian

2008 — Fort Ann

2007 — Fort Ann

2006 — Hartford

2005 — Waterford

2004 — Hartford

2003 — Fort Edward

2002 — Waterford

2001 — Waterford

2000 — Salem

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments