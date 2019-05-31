2019 — Whitehall
2018 — Fort Plain
2017 — Fort Ann
2016 — Fort Plain
2015 — Fort Ann
2014 — St. Johnsville
2013 — Fort Ann
2012 — Fort Ann
2011 — Loudonville Christian
2010 — Fort Ann
2009 — Schenectady Christian
2008 — Fort Ann
2007 — Fort Ann
2006 — Hartford
2005 — Waterford
2004 — Hartford
2003 — Fort Edward
2002 — Waterford
2001 — Waterford
2000 — Salem
