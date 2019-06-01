2019 — Schuylerville
2018 — Albany Academy
2017 — Albany Academy
2016 — Hoosic Valley
2015 — Albany Academy
2014 — Fonda-Fultonville
2013 — Schalmont
2012 — Albany Academy
2011 — Saratoga Catholic
2010 — Saratoga Catholic
2009 — Saratoga Catholic
2008 — Chatham
2007 — Saratoga Catholic
2006 — Catskill
2005 — Schuylerville
2004 — Schuylerville
2003 — Cohoes
2002 — Hudson
2001 — Lansingburgh
2000 — South Glens Falls
