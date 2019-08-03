Search / 79 results found Showing: 1-25 of 79
WILTON — A Petsmart employee is accused of stealing about $45,000 during a one month period at the store's Wilton location, State Police said.
Two of the biggest ones have yet to hit the markets.
If you’re looking for a large helping of summertime savings, July comes just in time. This month will serve up plenty of promotions, including Fourth of July deals, Black Friday…
"Biloxi" by Mary Miller; Liveright (255 pages, $24.95) ___ Here's my advice: Don't think too much about this book - just enjoy it. "Biloxi," the third novel by Mary Miller, is an entertaining, endearing story about a late-middle-aged, morose divorced guy who accidentally acquires a dog. The dog changes his life (as dogs do). For good? For bad? For more complicated? For all those things. The ...
5 tips to avoid pet obesity
"Becoming" by Michelle Obama; Crown (426 pages, $32.50) ___ By now, much has been written about the newsier, juicier parts of Michelle Obama's memoir, "Becoming." Her anger at Donald Trump for promoting the "birther" nonsense, for instance, or her despair on the night of the 2016 election. "I understood what was probably happening, but I wasn't ready to face it," she writes, and so she got up ...
WASHINGTON — Companies that depend on holiday season sales will need more workers at a time when the ranks of the unemployed have dwindled to their lowest level since the recession.
We have not said trick-or-treat yet, but many families are looking down the road to the holiday shopping season, especially for those who work…
PetSmart has made the biggest e-commerce deal ever with its acquisition of competitor Chewy.com for $3.35 billion.
For the pets. Widely available.
How about a holiday scratcher, a la the one that looks like a Christmas tree or the one that looks like a sleigh at PetSmart. Lots of these things exist so don't sweat it.
Gifty boxed-up collections that look like human food fit right into the humanization of pets trend building over the years, said PetSmart's Larson.
Flatties, some that squeak, are always popular, said Mardi Larson, a spokeswoman for the retail chain PetSmart. And they can be cheap. For the holidays, PetSmart has some with Christmas motifs, like a bright green dinosaur in a Santa cap.
Gift your animal-loving human a paw pendant, or head to one of the sites that will customize using a pet's actual paw, including 4pawsforever.org. At Uncommongoods.com, there's a woman who will make you a pendant from a mold of your pet's nose. Look for other customizables there, including pet portraits and pillows that look like your dog.
Price Chopper is at it again with some great money saving deals for this week! If you have a coupon, don’t forget to use it as well! This week…
GLENS FALLS Mike Tartaglione followed a classic path to launching his new business, GFK9.
QUEENSBURY -- Construction is under way in the Queensbury Plaza to prepare for the arrival of Petco sometime next year.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. u A beautiful German shepherd named Sweet Pea has visitors today who'd like to take her home with them.
Halloween is a big deal at Melanie Dallas' Saratoga Springs boutique.
LOS ANGELES -- Remember that old song, "How much is that doggie in the window?" For most Americans, it seems it's no sale.
LOS ANGELES -- Dogs across the country can expect some bone-shaped presents under the Christmas tree this year.
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Eight years ago, Scott Pierce, a horse doctor, began experimenting with hyaluronic acid as an oral supplement for horses. Vet…
Walkers in the fourth annual Mutt Strut strolled out of Columbia Pavilion at Saratoga Spa State Park on Sunday with clear skies and eager cani…
SARATOGA SPRINGS - Saratoga Mutt Strut 2008 will be held beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, at the Columbia Pavilion inside Saratoga Spa State Park.
Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to noon, American Legion Post 278, 2 Clancy St., Schuylerville. Information: Diane Varney, 695-4556.