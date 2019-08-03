Search / 79 results found

Review: 'Biloxi,' by Mary Miller
Entertainment
AP

  • By Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

"Biloxi" by Mary Miller; Liveright (255 pages, $24.95) ___ Here's my advice: Don't think too much about this book - just enjoy it. "Biloxi," the third novel by Mary Miller, is an entertaining, endearing story about a late-middle-aged, morose divorced guy who accidentally acquires a dog. The dog changes his life (as dogs do). For good? For bad? For more complicated? For all those things. The ...

What we learned about 'Becoming' Michelle Obama in her revealing new memoir
Entertainment
AP

  • By Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

"Becoming" by Michelle Obama; Crown (426 pages, $32.50) ___ By now, much has been written about the newsier, juicier parts of Michelle Obama's memoir, "Becoming." Her anger at Donald Trump for promoting the "birther" nonsense, for instance, or her despair on the night of the 2016 election. "I understood what was probably happening, but I wasn't ready to face it," she writes, and so she got up ...

Business

Scramble for holiday workers near fever pitch

  • CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AND ANNE D'INNOCENZIO Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Companies that depend on holiday season sales will need more workers at a time when the ranks of the unemployed have dwindled to their lowest level since the recession.

Clothes

For the pets. Widely available.

Cats & Dogs etc.

How about a holiday scratcher, a la the one that looks like a Christmas tree or the one that looks like a sleigh at PetSmart. Lots of these things exist so don't sweat it.

Pet Treats

Gifty boxed-up collections that look like human food fit right into the humanization of pets trend building over the years, said PetSmart's Larson.

Pet Toys

Flatties, some that squeak, are always popular, said Mardi Larson, a spokeswoman for the retail chain PetSmart. And they can be cheap. For the holidays, PetSmart has some with Christmas motifs, like a bright green dinosaur in a Santa cap.

For humans:

Gift your animal-loving human a paw pendant, or head to one of the sites that will customize using a pet's actual paw, including 4pawsforever.org. At Uncommongoods.com, there's a woman who will make you a pendant from a mold of your pet's nose. Look for other customizables there, including pet portraits and pillows that look like your dog.

Savings all Summer!
Blogs
contributed

Savings all Summer!

  • Kimberly Butler

Price Chopper is at it again with some great money saving deals for this week! If you have a coupon, don’t forget to use it as well! This week…

Hometown

'Mutt Strut' to benefit SPCA

SARATOGA SPRINGS - Saratoga Mutt Strut 2008 will be held beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, at the Columbia Pavilion inside Saratoga Spa State Park.

Lifestyles

Coming Events

Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to noon, American Legion Post 278, 2 Clancy St., Schuylerville. Information: Diane Varney, 695-4556.