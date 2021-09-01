Scott Berliner wins NENY PGA Championship

QUEENSBURY — Scott Berliner collected eight birdies and shot an 8-under 64 on Tuesday in the second round of the Northeastern New York PGA Professional Championship.

His scintillating round gave Berliner a two-round total of 131 and a commanding victory at Hiland Park Golf Course.

Berliner, the assistant pro at Saratoga Spa Golf Course, shot a 67 in Monday's first round as he finished a whopping 13 under par.

Dal Daily, of Battenkill Country Club and the teaching pro at Premier Golf and Fitness, shot a 71-68—139 to finish second.

Both Berliner and Daily qualified for the National PGA Professional Championship, set for next April in Austin, Texas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0