Schuylerville head coach John Bowen used the word “snakebitten” to describe what happened to his team after its second-half comeback bid fell just short in a 36-30 playoff defeat to Cobleskill last season in a Class B sectional semifinal.
With a roster of 17 players for that game, the Black Horses were forced to make do with what they had as they finished a 6-3 season.
Enter this offseason. Bowen made it a point of emphasis to focus on training over the summer for injury prevention.
“We are heading into another year where our program numbers are down,” said Bowen, who enters his seventh season at the helm with a record of 46-15. “So, we are fighting the same fight. I do like the kids that we have, but injuries and the ‘next man up’ mentality can really take a toll on the team. So, we looked at the injuries that occurred and are trying to control what we can control. We have focused more on hip and ankle flexibility and stability. We wanted to make sure that we took the appropriate steps to minimize these occurrences.”
Quarterback: Two-time Section II Class B Offensive Player of the Year Stratton Sherman has departed to join the college ranks at Union College. Senior and three-year letterman Jacob Vanderhoof has been tabbed by Bowen as the team’s most dynamic offensive threat.
While Vanderhoof did take some reps in games last season, he was more featured as a running back. Sophomore Owen Sherman, the brother of Stratton, throws the ball well and could work for additional reps.
Backs and receivers: Bowen expects to employ a stable of running backs laden with senior experience into his game plan. Charles Luzadis is considered to have a high football IQ. Kyle Burnham is the speedster of the team. Colton Weatherwax could factor in as well. Bowen said he’s been impressed with his blocking. Vanderhoof also has experience in the role.
Senior wide receiver Evan Jeffords is a physical blocker on the edge, a precise route runner and possesses good hands.
Offensive line: Upperclassmen have taken the lead on potential starting positions. Junior Jack Koval (5-foot-11, 270 pounds) is dubbed by Bowen as the physical leader of the team. Senior Tyler Bowen (6-0, 200) returns fully recovered after a knee injury that cost him his 2018 season. Junior Caleb Max (5-10, 170) is expected to take on more offensive duties this season after starting as a linebacker. Senior Jack Nemer (6-2, 185) and Lucas Woodcock (5-10, 260) were battling for the remaining positions.
Defense: Six starters return on the defensive side, with many serving as two-way players. The front four are anchored by defensive linemen Koval, Bowen, Nemer, and junior Sam McGarrahan.
“I like the combo of edge speed and physicality of these guys down in the trenches,” Bowen said. “This combination is more reflective of what successful past teams looked like.”
In the 4-3 defensive set, Max and Weatherwax return as the stalwart linebackers. Sophomore Carson Patrick has captured the coaches’ attention via a strong camp. His older brother Clayton played on the 2015 team that reached the state final in Syracuse.
The back end of the defense is organized through Luzadis, who Bowen calls “the quarterback of our secondary.” Vanderhoof, Connor Bilinski (coming off an injury that he suffered in week two last season), junior Elijah Fitzgerald (moved up from the JV), junior Jack Dwyer and sophomore Ryan Row will compete for reps.
Special teams: The kicking game remains a question mark as to who will pick up duties and there will likely be a plethora of players off the JV squad to fill in for coverage teams.
Outlook: Bowen said he wants to reinforce a defensive identity of getting multiple helmets to the ball.
“I felt like, to a degree, that was something that we got away from last season,” Bowen said. “We need all 11 committed on every snap.”
While the small size of the roster and health are always concerns, Bowen said the team will find success with its hard-working nature and high character.
