POTSDAM — Schuylerville’s amazing postseason run will stretch another week, thanks to a state regional victory up north on Saturday.
Matt McCarthy scored a first-half goal and the Black Horses made it through a physical game to beat Ogdensburg Free Academy 1-0 on Saturday. The victory will send Schuylerville to the boys soccer state final four next weekend in Middletown.
Schuylerville will play either Center Moriches or Burke Catholic in the Class B state semifinals next Saturday at 4:15 p.m. The winner moves on to the championship game the following day.
The Horses, who won their first Section II title last week as a sixth seed, will bring a 15-7 record with them to the state tournament. They haven’t lost since a 2-1 loss to Stillwater late in the regular season.
“At the end (of that game), we said ‘If you guys want to go to sectionals, let us know,’” coach Dave Gauci said.
It’s been a complete turnaround for Schuylerville since then.
“We play faster, with more urgency to score goals and play good defense,” Gauci said. “It’s a team effort. Everybody’s in.”
Gauci said Saturday’s game at Clarkson University was very physical. Ogdensburg got two reds cards and finished with nine players on the field, he said.
“We played hard, but we’ve never seen that side of it,” Gauci said. “You just don’t know how to respond. (The Schuylerville players) stepped up and responded, kept playing. I think we moved the ball really well. We had some chances ... probably could have put a couple more in.”
McCarthy scored with about five minutes left in the first half, intercepting an outlet pass and shooting into the right side of the net. Goalie Brady Eugair made a couple of saves, but Gauci said the defense of Cayden Renner, Reese Tavares, Alex Vallee and Noah Morris was rock solid.
Now the Black Horses can start getting ready for a whole new experience.
“The beginning of the year, I don’t think you even talk about this,” Gauci said of his players going to states, “then we started rolling, and it’s ‘oh my gosh, we can do this.’ I don’t think it’s set in yet.”
Mount Academy 4, Fort Ann 0
COLONIE — Fort Ann ran into a more powerful squad, losing its Class D state regional final to Section IX’s Mount Academy in boys soccer action at Colonie High School.
Benson Arnold and Connor Huleatt had most of the Eagles’ scoring, according to Fort Ann coach Rich McCabe.
“They’re really good for a ‘D’ school,” McCabe said. “They’d give our B’s and C’s a hard time.”
McCabe said Cardinals goalie Adam Winchell played an outstanding game.
“It probably should have been eight goals for them. He made some tremendous saves,” McCabe said.
The Cardinals (14-5-1) lose four seniors: longtime starters Tanner Lunt, Aidan Barnes and Tyler Steves, along with reserve Gavin Gadway.
“They all had a good career and kept our string of 10 straight sectional titles alive,” McCabe said.
GIRLS
Stillwater 4, AuSable Valley 0
MECHANICVILLE — Defending state champion Stillwater earned a return trip to the final four with a shutout of Section VII’s AuSable Valley. Brooke Pickett scored twice and Teya Staie and Kate McEvoy also added goals.
The Warriors (20-0-2) will play Marion in the state semifinals next Saturday at Cortland High School (12:30 p.m.). The state final will be played the following day.
State Regional Final
Stillwater 1 3 — 4
AuSable Valley 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Stillwater, Teya Staie (Keelyn Peacock).
Second half: 2, Stillwater, Kate McEvoy (Paige Brisnko). 3, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Devon Wagner). 4, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Teya Staie).
Goalies-saves: Kiersten Conroy (Still) 2, Koree Stillwell (A) 10.
