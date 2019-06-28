Degrees awarded: 21

Valedictorian: Alysen Bruce

Salutatorian: Harrison Gereau

Featured speaker: Dennis Root, retiring technology teacher in district

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

Sending off the Class of 2019

article

Argyle Central School

article

Bolton Central School

article

Cambridge Central School

14 updates

Load comments