Schenectady woman arrested on drug charges after Chester traffic stop

CHESTER — A Schenectady woman is facing drug charges after a traffic stop.
Faith M. Wilson, 34, was a passenger in a vehicle that stopped on the Northway in Chester at about 4 p.m. on June 30 for speeding. Police said a search of the car found that Wilson was in possession of over 10 grams of heroin, less than a gram of crack cocaine and two smoking pipes containing crack cocaine residue.
Wilson was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-intent to sell and fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, as well as four misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
She was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court on a later date.