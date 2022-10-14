Saturday's schedule

FOOTBALL
Class D
Greenwich at Helderberg Valley, 1 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Adirondack League Final
Bolton-Warrensburg vs. Fort Ann at Golden Goal, 2 p.m.
A Queensbury man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated after crashing his car on Saturday.
The city of Glens Falls has hired a new communications director.
A Glens Falls man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he had sex with two juveniles under the age of 13.
A Hadley man was killed and another man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in the town of Hadley on Tuesday night.
A vacant building on Route 9 in the Queensbury Outlets that once housed Subway and Smokey Joe's Tavern could soon be demolished to make way for a new establishment.
The sister of the man accused of setting 11 Maple St. on fire last week speaks about his long history of battling mental health illnesses.
The suspect told the judge the fire was set outside the apartment, not inside.
Three men are facing charges for allegedly stealing cannabis plants.
A Queensbury man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing two separate buildings in Lake George.
Local author, newspaper columnist, historian and fundraiser Joseph Cutshall-King, who died Friday from cancer, recognized the importance of storytelling.
