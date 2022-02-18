 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPORTS TODAY

Saturday's schedule

From the PREP ROUNDUP: Friday's high school sports news series
Saturday's schedule:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Opening Round

Bishop Maginn at Schalmont, 6 p.m.

Johnstown at Tamarac, 6 p.m.

Voorheesville at Ichabod Crane, 6 p.m.

Glens Falls at Albany Academy, 6 p.m.

Greenville at Mechanicville, 6 p.m.

Ravena at Broadalbin-Perth, 6 p.m.

Cohoes at Catskill, 6 p.m.

Schuylerville at Fonda, 6 p.m.

Class C Opening Round

Hadley-Luzerne at Duanesburg, 6 p.m.

Mayfield at Cambridge, 6 p.m.

Hoosic Valley at Corinth, 6 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Maple Hill, 6 p.m.

Galway at Greenwich, 6 p.m.

Warrensburg at Chatham, 6 p.m.

Rensselaer at Berne-Knox, 6 p.m.

Schoharie at Whitehall, 6 p.m.

