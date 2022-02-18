Saturday's schedule:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Opening Round
Bishop Maginn at Schalmont, 6 p.m.
Johnstown at Tamarac, 6 p.m.
Voorheesville at Ichabod Crane, 6 p.m.
Glens Falls at Albany Academy, 6 p.m.
Greenville at Mechanicville, 6 p.m.
Ravena at Broadalbin-Perth, 6 p.m.
Cohoes at Catskill, 6 p.m.
Schuylerville at Fonda, 6 p.m.
Class C Opening Round
Hadley-Luzerne at Duanesburg, 6 p.m.
Mayfield at Cambridge, 6 p.m.
Hoosic Valley at Corinth, 6 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Maple Hill, 6 p.m.
Galway at Greenwich, 6 p.m.
Warrensburg at Chatham, 6 p.m.
Rensselaer at Berne-Knox, 6 p.m.
Schoharie at Whitehall, 6 p.m.
