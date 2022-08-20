 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Saturday's Saratoga Race Course Results

  • 0

RACE 1

2 Sebaray (Prat);13.60;4.30;2.80

4 Floki's Flight (Saez);;3.10;2.30

6 Street Vendor (I.Ortiz);;;2.70

$1 Exacta  2-4  $15.20

$0.10 Superfecta  2-4-6-1  $8.27

$0.50 Trifecta  2-4-6  $16.87

RACE 2

4 Spooky Road (Saez);5.10;2.90;2.30

1 Holiday Jazz (Carmouche);;2.60;2.20

3 Gagliano (J.Davis);;;2.80

$1 Daily Double  2-4  $15.80

People are also reading…

$1 Exacta  4-1  $7.80

$1 Quinella  1-4  $3.30

$0.10 Superfecta  4-1-3-5  $3.80

$0.50 Trifecta  4-1-3  $11.65

RACE 3

3 Peaceful Waters (Saez);5.80;2.60;2.30

4 Favorite Outlaw (Prat);;2.50;2.20

1 Risk Profile (Lezcano);;;4.20

$1 Daily Double  4-3  $10.90

$1 Exacta  3-4  $4.35

$1 Pick 3  2-4-3 (3 correct)  $48.00

$0.10 Superfecta  3-4-1-6  $5.55

$0.50 Trifecta  3-4-1  $7.50

RACE 4

1 Road to Remember (Carmouche)

;5.90;3.40;2.60

5 Shinfull (I.Ortiz);;3.80;2.90

4 Royal Currency (Saez);;;3.60

$1 Daily Double  3-1  $8.30

$1 Exacta  1-5  $13.90

$1 Pick 3  4-3-1 (3 correct)  $39.25

$1 Quinella  1-5  $6.10

$0.10 Superfecta  1-5-4-3  $8.77

$0.50 Trifecta  1-5-4  $29.37

RACE 5

5 Rarified Flair (Leparoux);11.20;5.60;2.60

2 Conversing (Velazquez);;8.80;3.20

1 Coach Petro (Franco);;;2.10

$1 Daily Double  1-5  $17.80

$1 Exacta  5-2  $54.50

$1 Pick 3  3-1-5 (3 correct)  $59.25

$0.50 Pick 4  4-3-1/2/6-5 (4 correct)  $121.00

$0.50 Pick 5  2-4-3-1/2/6-5 (5 correct)  $674.00

$0.10 Superfecta  5-2-1-6  $11.10

$0.10 Superfecta  5-2-6-1  $10.22

$0.50 Trifecta  5-2-1  $33.75

$0.50 Trifecta  5-2-6  $30.75

RACE 6

1A Best Idea (Velazquez);3.70;2.50;2.10

5 Dr. Blute (J.Ortiz);;5.20;3.70

4 Whittington Park (I.Ortiz);;;3.20

$1 Daily Double  5-1  $14.90

$1 Exacta  1-5  $11.20

$1 Pick 3  1-5-1 (3 correct)  $57.50

$0.10 Superfecta  1-5-4-6  $14.47

$0.50 Trifecta  1-5-4  $21.50

RACE 7

5 Echo Again (Santana);3.20;3.20;2.50

3 Summonyourcourage (Saez);;4.20;2.70

1 Expected Value (Prat);;;2.90

$1 Daily Double  1-5  $3.70

$1 Exacta  5-3  $7.40

$1 Pick 3  5-1-5 (3 correct)  $42.75

$0.10 Superfecta  5-3-1-4  $6.12

$0.50 Trifecta  5-3-1  $11.90

RACE 8

6 Haughty (J.Ortiz);13.40;5.50;4.30

1 With The Moonlight (Saez);;3.10;2.60

5 Dolce Zel (I.Ortiz,);;;3.80

$1 Daily Double  5-6  $19.70

$1 Exacta  6-1  $29.25

$1 Pick 3  1-5-6 (3 correct)  $31.75

$0.50 Pick 4  5-1-5/6-6 (4 correct)  $147.00

$0.50 Pick 5  1/2/6-5-1-5/6-6 (5 correct)  $631.75

$0.10 Superfecta  6-1-5-4  $29.10

$0.50 Trifecta  6-1-5  $63.12

RACE 9

9 Caravel (Saez);9.80;5.50;5.00

1 Change of Control (Hernandez)

;;6.70;4.70

7 Illegal Smile (J.Ortiz);;;5.70

$1 Daily Double  6-9  $41.75

$1 Exacta  9-1  $35.00

$1 Pick 3  5-6-9 (3 correct)  $104.50

$0.10 Superfecta  9-1-7-6  $66.95

$0.50 Trifecta  9-1-7  $91.50

RACE 10

4 Nest (I.Ortiz);2.70;2.10 ;2.10

7 Secret Oath (Saez);;3.30;2.60

2 Goddess of Fire (Velazquez);;;3.80

$1 Daily Double  9-4  $7.30

$1 Exacta  4-7  $4.10

$1 Grand Slam  1/3/5-1/5/6-1/7/9-4 (4 correct)  $4.80

$1 Pick 3  6-9-4 (3 correct)  $79.50

$0.10 Superfecta  4-7-2-1  $8.90

$0.50 Trifecta  4-7-2  $10.80

RACE 11

6 Saratoga Flash (Castellano);9.40;3.80;3.00

4 Wicked Fast (Lezcano);;4.20;3.10

12 Box N Score (Franco);;;5.10

$1 Daily Double  4-6  $7.50

$1 Exacta  6-4  $11.20

$1 Pick 3  9-4-6 (3 correct)  $42.50

$0.50 Pick 4  6-9-4-6 (4 correct)  $236.50

$0.50 Pick 5  5/6-6-9-4-6 (5 correct)  $410.50

$1 Pick 6  1-5/6-6-9-4-6 (5 correct)  $22.10

$1 Pick 6  1-5/6-6-9-4-6 (6 correct)  $1,550.50

$0.10 Superfecta  6-4-12-10  $43.25

$0.50 Trifecta  6-4-12  $35.37

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News