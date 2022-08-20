Saturday's Saratoga Race Course Results

RACE 1
2 Sebaray (Prat);13.60;4.30;2.80
4 Floki's Flight (Saez);;3.10;2.30
6 Street Vendor (I.Ortiz);;;2.70
$1 Exacta 2-4 $15.20
$0.10 Superfecta 2-4-6-1 $8.27
$0.50 Trifecta 2-4-6 $16.87
RACE 2
4 Spooky Road (Saez);5.10;2.90;2.30
1 Holiday Jazz (Carmouche);;2.60;2.20
3 Gagliano (J.Davis);;;2.80
$1 Daily Double 2-4 $15.80
$1 Exacta 4-1 $7.80
$1 Quinella 1-4 $3.30
$0.10 Superfecta 4-1-3-5 $3.80
$0.50 Trifecta 4-1-3 $11.65
RACE 3
3 Peaceful Waters (Saez);5.80;2.60;2.30
4 Favorite Outlaw (Prat);;2.50;2.20
1 Risk Profile (Lezcano);;;4.20
$1 Daily Double 4-3 $10.90
$1 Exacta 3-4 $4.35
$1 Pick 3 2-4-3 (3 correct) $48.00
$0.10 Superfecta 3-4-1-6 $5.55
$0.50 Trifecta 3-4-1 $7.50
RACE 4
1 Road to Remember (Carmouche)
;5.90;3.40;2.60
5 Shinfull (I.Ortiz);;3.80;2.90
4 Royal Currency (Saez);;;3.60
$1 Daily Double 3-1 $8.30
$1 Exacta 1-5 $13.90
$1 Pick 3 4-3-1 (3 correct) $39.25
$1 Quinella 1-5 $6.10
$0.10 Superfecta 1-5-4-3 $8.77
$0.50 Trifecta 1-5-4 $29.37
RACE 5
5 Rarified Flair (Leparoux);11.20;5.60;2.60
2 Conversing (Velazquez);;8.80;3.20
1 Coach Petro (Franco);;;2.10
$1 Daily Double 1-5 $17.80
$1 Exacta 5-2 $54.50
$1 Pick 3 3-1-5 (3 correct) $59.25
$0.50 Pick 4 4-3-1/2/6-5 (4 correct) $121.00
$0.50 Pick 5 2-4-3-1/2/6-5 (5 correct) $674.00
$0.10 Superfecta 5-2-1-6 $11.10
$0.10 Superfecta 5-2-6-1 $10.22
$0.50 Trifecta 5-2-1 $33.75
$0.50 Trifecta 5-2-6 $30.75
RACE 6
1A Best Idea (Velazquez);3.70;2.50;2.10
5 Dr. Blute (J.Ortiz);;5.20;3.70
4 Whittington Park (I.Ortiz);;;3.20
$1 Daily Double 5-1 $14.90
$1 Exacta 1-5 $11.20
$1 Pick 3 1-5-1 (3 correct) $57.50
$0.10 Superfecta 1-5-4-6 $14.47
$0.50 Trifecta 1-5-4 $21.50
RACE 7
5 Echo Again (Santana);3.20;3.20;2.50
3 Summonyourcourage (Saez);;4.20;2.70
1 Expected Value (Prat);;;2.90
$1 Daily Double 1-5 $3.70
$1 Exacta 5-3 $7.40
$1 Pick 3 5-1-5 (3 correct) $42.75
$0.10 Superfecta 5-3-1-4 $6.12
$0.50 Trifecta 5-3-1 $11.90
RACE 8
6 Haughty (J.Ortiz);13.40;5.50;4.30
1 With The Moonlight (Saez);;3.10;2.60
5 Dolce Zel (I.Ortiz,);;;3.80
$1 Daily Double 5-6 $19.70
$1 Exacta 6-1 $29.25
$1 Pick 3 1-5-6 (3 correct) $31.75
$0.50 Pick 4 5-1-5/6-6 (4 correct) $147.00
$0.50 Pick 5 1/2/6-5-1-5/6-6 (5 correct) $631.75
$0.10 Superfecta 6-1-5-4 $29.10
$0.50 Trifecta 6-1-5 $63.12
RACE 9
9 Caravel (Saez);9.80;5.50;5.00
1 Change of Control (Hernandez)
;;6.70;4.70
7 Illegal Smile (J.Ortiz);;;5.70
$1 Daily Double 6-9 $41.75
$1 Exacta 9-1 $35.00
$1 Pick 3 5-6-9 (3 correct) $104.50
$0.10 Superfecta 9-1-7-6 $66.95
$0.50 Trifecta 9-1-7 $91.50
RACE 10
4 Nest (I.Ortiz);2.70;2.10 ;2.10
7 Secret Oath (Saez);;3.30;2.60
2 Goddess of Fire (Velazquez);;;3.80
$1 Daily Double 9-4 $7.30
$1 Exacta 4-7 $4.10
$1 Grand Slam 1/3/5-1/5/6-1/7/9-4 (4 correct) $4.80
$1 Pick 3 6-9-4 (3 correct) $79.50
$0.10 Superfecta 4-7-2-1 $8.90
$0.50 Trifecta 4-7-2 $10.80
RACE 11
6 Saratoga Flash (Castellano);9.40;3.80;3.00
4 Wicked Fast (Lezcano);;4.20;3.10
12 Box N Score (Franco);;;5.10
$1 Daily Double 4-6 $7.50
$1 Exacta 6-4 $11.20
$1 Pick 3 9-4-6 (3 correct) $42.50
$0.50 Pick 4 6-9-4-6 (4 correct) $236.50
$0.50 Pick 5 5/6-6-9-4-6 (5 correct) $410.50
$1 Pick 6 1-5/6-6-9-4-6 (5 correct) $22.10
$1 Pick 6 1-5/6-6-9-4-6 (6 correct) $1,550.50
$0.10 Superfecta 6-4-12-10 $43.25
$0.50 Trifecta 6-4-12 $35.37