1ST RACE
8 Our Country (M.Franco);6.80;3.80;2.90
2 Policy Option (I.Ortiz);;8.80;5.80
3 Silver Prospector (R.Santana);;;5.50
Time 1:41.39. $1 Exacta (8-2) paid $34.25. $0.1 Superfecta (8-2-3-7) paid $118.55. $0.5 Trifecta (8-2-3) paid $92.87.
2ND RACE
3 Grumps Little Tots (Lezcano);10.40;5.80;4.10
1 Tapit Wise (I.Ortiz);;11.20;6.00
6 Felix in Fabula (J.Rosario);;;5.90
Time 1:49.21. $1 Daily Double (8-3) paid $21.30. $1 Exacta (3-1) paid $61.25. $1 Quinella (1-3) paid $26.50. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-6-8) paid $81.45. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-6) paid $162.50.
3RD RACE
9 Glory Road (Velazquez);9.00;5.60;4.20
7 This Ill Defend (L.Reyes);;13.80;8.40
8 Atoka (L.Saez);;;9.20
Time 1:24.60. $1 Pick 3 (8-3-9) 3 Correct Paid $125.00. $1 Daily Double (3-9) paid $28.50. $1 Exacta (9-7) paid $61.75. $0.1 Superfecta (9-7-8-1) paid $1,085.65. $0.5 Trifecta (9-7-8) paid $553.00.
4TH RACE
6 Our Way (J.Ortiz);13.20;7.20;5.60
3 Patriot Drive (R.Santana);;9.50;6.00
8 Siding Spring (J.Lezcano);;;6.60
Time 1:33.64. $1 Pick 3 (3-9-6) 3 Correct Paid $219.75. $1 Daily Double (9-6) paid $34.25. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $66.50. $1 Quinella (3-6) paid $32.75. $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-8-5) paid $1,070.60. $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-8) paid $330.00.
5TH RACE
6 Leinster (Gaffalione);13.00;5.50;No Tix
2 Disco Partner (I.Ortiz);;3.30;No Tix
Time 1:00.23. $0.5 Pick 5 (4/8/11-3-9-6-6) 5 Correct Paid $6,803.00. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-9-6-6) 4 Correct Paid $1,102.75. $1 Pick 3 (9-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $319.00. $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-3) paid $31.50. $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-3-5) paid $9.22. $1 Daily Double (6-6) paid $63.25. $1 Exacta (6-2) paid $23.80.
6TH RACE
7 En Wye Cee (J.Ortiz);23.40;8.40;5.90
8 Free Enterprise (Castellano);;3.10;2.60
11 Mubarmaj (J.Rosario);;;9.10
Time 1:15.44. $1 Pick 3 (6-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $558.50. $1 Daily Double (6-7) paid $86.75. $1 Exacta (7-8) paid $29.75. $0.1 Superfecta (7-8-11-10) paid $218.90. $0.5 Trifecta (7-8-11) paid $208.75.
7TH RACE
2 Lucullan (L.Saez);5.90;3.50;2.60
5 Sacred Life (I.Ortiz, Jr.);;4.40;2.90
8 Ticonderoga (J.Castellano);;;3.10
Time 1:39.63. $1 Pick 3 (6-7-2) 3 Correct Paid $332.50. $1 Daily Double (7-2) paid $44.25. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $10.60. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-8-1) paid $19.47. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-8) paid $21.87.
8TH RACE
3 Covfefe (J.Rosario);8.50;5.10;3.30
1 Serengeti Empress (J.Ortiz);;5.50;3.30
2 Bellafina (F.Prat);;;2.80
Time 1:21.26. $1 Pick 3 (7-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $231.00. $1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $16.20. $1 Exacta (3-1) paid $26.25. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-2-4) paid $29.30. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-2) paid $33.00.
9TH RACE
6 McKinzie (M.Smith);3.70;2.70;2.10
7 Yoshida (J.Rosario);;5.20;3.60
5 Vino Rosso (J.Velazquez);;;2.90
Time 1:47.10. $1 Pick 3 (2-3-6) 3 Correct Paid $33.50. $1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $9.20. $1 Exacta (6-7) paid $11.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-7-5-8) paid $4.32. $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-5) paid $15.62.
10TH RACE
8 Got Stormy (T.Gaffalione);6.40;3.40;2.30
7 Capla Temptress (J.Ortiz);;3.80;2.50
9 Stella di Camelot (J.Castellano);;;2.50
Time 1:33.15. $1 Pick 3 (3-6-8) 3 Correct Paid $35.50. $1 Grand Slam (2/5/8-1/2/3-5/6/7-8) 4 Correct Paid $6.20. $1 Daily Double (6-8) paid $5.50. $1 Exacta (8-7) paid $10.40. $0.1 Superfecta (8-7-9-1) paid $7.85. $0.5 Trifecta (8-7-9) paid $10.60.
11TH RACE
8 Fled (J.Lezcano);8.10;4.90;4.10
4 Red Zinger (J.Alvarado);;5.50;4.60
5 Bourbon Mission (I.Ortiz);;;5.40
Time 1:01.55. Pick 6 (7-2/4/9-3-4/5-8-3/7/8) 6 Correct Paid $9,934.00, 5 Correct Paid $136.50. $0.5 Pick 5 (2/4/9-3-4/5-8-3/7/8) 5 Correct Paid $478.00. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-4/5-3/4/6/8/11/12/13-3/7/8) 4 Correct Paid $79.00. $1 Pick 3 (6-8-8) 3 Correct Paid $28.25. $0.5 Trifecta (8-4-5) paid $85.50. $0.1 Superfecta (8-4-5-2) paid $201.35. $1 Exacta (8-4) paid $23.20. $1 Daily Double (8-8) paid $16.10.
Handle $7,078,192.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.