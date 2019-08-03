1ST RACE

8 Our Country (M.Franco);6.80;3.80;2.90

2 Policy Option (I.Ortiz);;8.80;5.80

3 Silver Prospector (R.Santana);;;5.50

Time 1:41.39. $1 Exacta (8-2) paid $34.25. $0.1 Superfecta (8-2-3-7) paid $118.55. $0.5 Trifecta (8-2-3) paid $92.87.

2ND RACE

3 Grumps Little Tots (Lezcano);10.40;5.80;4.10

1 Tapit Wise (I.Ortiz);;11.20;6.00

6 Felix in Fabula (J.Rosario);;;5.90

Time 1:49.21. $1 Daily Double (8-3) paid $21.30. $1 Exacta (3-1) paid $61.25. $1 Quinella (1-3) paid $26.50. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-6-8) paid $81.45. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-6) paid $162.50.

3RD RACE

9 Glory Road (Velazquez);9.00;5.60;4.20

7 This Ill Defend (L.Reyes);;13.80;8.40

8 Atoka (L.Saez);;;9.20

Time 1:24.60. $1 Pick 3 (8-3-9) 3 Correct Paid $125.00. $1 Daily Double (3-9) paid $28.50. $1 Exacta (9-7) paid $61.75. $0.1 Superfecta (9-7-8-1) paid $1,085.65. $0.5 Trifecta (9-7-8) paid $553.00.

4TH RACE

6 Our Way (J.Ortiz);13.20;7.20;5.60

3 Patriot Drive (R.Santana);;9.50;6.00

8 Siding Spring (J.Lezcano);;;6.60

Time 1:33.64. $1 Pick 3 (3-9-6) 3 Correct Paid $219.75. $1 Daily Double (9-6) paid $34.25. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $66.50. $1 Quinella (3-6) paid $32.75. $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-8-5) paid $1,070.60. $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-8) paid $330.00.

5TH RACE

6 Leinster (Gaffalione);13.00;5.50;No Tix

2 Disco Partner (I.Ortiz);;3.30;No Tix

Time 1:00.23. $0.5 Pick 5 (4/8/11-3-9-6-6) 5 Correct Paid $6,803.00. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-9-6-6) 4 Correct Paid $1,102.75. $1 Pick 3 (9-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $319.00. $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-3) paid $31.50. $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-3-5) paid $9.22. $1 Daily Double (6-6) paid $63.25. $1 Exacta (6-2) paid $23.80.

6TH RACE

7 En Wye Cee (J.Ortiz);23.40;8.40;5.90

8 Free Enterprise (Castellano);;3.10;2.60

11 Mubarmaj (J.Rosario);;;9.10

Time 1:15.44. $1 Pick 3 (6-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $558.50. $1 Daily Double (6-7) paid $86.75. $1 Exacta (7-8) paid $29.75. $0.1 Superfecta (7-8-11-10) paid $218.90. $0.5 Trifecta (7-8-11) paid $208.75.

7TH RACE

2 Lucullan (L.Saez);5.90;3.50;2.60

5 Sacred Life (I.Ortiz, Jr.);;4.40;2.90

8 Ticonderoga (J.Castellano);;;3.10

Time 1:39.63. $1 Pick 3 (6-7-2) 3 Correct Paid $332.50. $1 Daily Double (7-2) paid $44.25. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $10.60. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-8-1) paid $19.47. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-8) paid $21.87.

8TH RACE

3 Covfefe (J.Rosario);8.50;5.10;3.30

1 Serengeti Empress (J.Ortiz);;5.50;3.30

2 Bellafina (F.Prat);;;2.80

Time 1:21.26. $1 Pick 3 (7-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $231.00. $1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $16.20. $1 Exacta (3-1) paid $26.25. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-2-4) paid $29.30. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-2) paid $33.00.

9TH RACE

6 McKinzie (M.Smith);3.70;2.70;2.10

7 Yoshida (J.Rosario);;5.20;3.60

5 Vino Rosso (J.Velazquez);;;2.90

Time 1:47.10. $1 Pick 3 (2-3-6) 3 Correct Paid $33.50. $1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $9.20. $1 Exacta (6-7) paid $11.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-7-5-8) paid $4.32. $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-5) paid $15.62.

10TH RACE

8 Got Stormy (T.Gaffalione);6.40;3.40;2.30

7 Capla Temptress (J.Ortiz);;3.80;2.50

9 Stella di Camelot (J.Castellano);;;2.50

Time 1:33.15. $1 Pick 3 (3-6-8) 3 Correct Paid $35.50. $1 Grand Slam (2/5/8-1/2/3-5/6/7-8) 4 Correct Paid $6.20. $1 Daily Double (6-8) paid $5.50. $1 Exacta (8-7) paid $10.40. $0.1 Superfecta (8-7-9-1) paid $7.85. $0.5 Trifecta (8-7-9) paid $10.60.

11TH RACE

8 Fled (J.Lezcano);8.10;4.90;4.10

4 Red Zinger (J.Alvarado);;5.50;4.60

5 Bourbon Mission (I.Ortiz);;;5.40

Time 1:01.55. Pick 6 (7-2/4/9-3-4/5-8-3/7/8) 6 Correct Paid $9,934.00, 5 Correct Paid $136.50. $0.5 Pick 5 (2/4/9-3-4/5-8-3/7/8) 5 Correct Paid $478.00. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-4/5-3/4/6/8/11/12/13-3/7/8) 4 Correct Paid $79.00. $1 Pick 3 (6-8-8) 3 Correct Paid $28.25. $0.5 Trifecta (8-4-5) paid $85.50. $0.1 Superfecta (8-4-5-2) paid $201.35. $1 Exacta (8-4) paid $23.20. $1 Daily Double (8-8) paid $16.10.

Handle $7,078,192.

