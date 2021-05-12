Sassy
Some customers of the Glens Falls Farmers Market are calling for a boycott after learning that Pleasant Valley Farm's application to host a table was denied by the market's board of directors earlier this year.
A business in Warren County has had eight employees test positive for COVID this week, as well as one contractor who also worked for the business.
A Chester man walked away with only a hand injury after he crashed into a stalled truck on the Northway on Wednesday.
An upstate New York man and his 3-year-old son died after their kayak overturned on Lake Champlain, state police said Monday.
A tractor-trailer driver was arrested after police said he drove at more than twice the legal limit for intoxication.
A 68-year-old Glens Falls woman was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated in Queensbury on Saturday, police said.
Concerns about athletics and COVID-19 spurred six candidates to seek two seats on the Queensbury Board of Education.
A New England-based tire chain seeks approval to demolish the closed Pizza Hut restaurant in Queensbury and build a new store.
A Glens Falls man was arrested on Thursday after police said he struck a woman with a baseball bat.
A North Creek man was seriously injured on Sunday in a motorcycle accident in Lake George.