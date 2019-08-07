SARATOGA SPRINGS — The New York Racing Association will celebrate women and their contributions to the thoroughbred industry and sports during Fabulous Fillies Day on Thursday at Saratoga Race Course.

Pioneering jockey Barbara Jo Rubin will be the guest of honor at the Sizzling Hot Pink Saratoga Hat Luncheon. Rubin was the first female jockey to win against men 50 years ago at Charles Town.

Two-time Olympic medalist figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, two-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Donna de Varona and Australian tennis champion Rennae Stubbs will have an autograph session at the Times Union Gazebo to promote the inaugural Aurora Games on Aug. 20-25 in Albany.

