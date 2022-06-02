Saratoga Stampede shut out Northeast Hurricanes

SARATOGA STAMPEDE 16U BLUE 9,

NE HURRICANES 17U 0

Notes: Ballston Spa's Nate DiNuzzo pitched 6 innings of shutout ball while striking out seven to earn the win. Warrensburg's Brady Cheney pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning while striking out two. Saratoga's Patrick Temple led the offense, going 3-4 with a double and 3 RBIs. South Glens Falls' Charlie Bammert, Lake George's Luke Sheldon and DiNuzzo all added doubles to lead the Stampede offense.