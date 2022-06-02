Saratoga Stampede shut out Northeast Hurricanes

SARATOGA STAMPEDE 16U BLUE 9,
NE HURRICANES 17U 0
NE Hurricanes;000;000;0 —;0;5;4
Stampede Blue;211;401;x —;9;10;1
WP — Nate DiNuzzo (1-0). LP — Connor Rogers. 2B — Joe LaPan (NE), Charlie Bammert (SS), Nate DiNuzzo (SS), Patrick Temple (SS), Luke Sheldon (SS).
NE Hurricanes 17U highlights: Joe LaPan 1-3 2B, Connor Rogers 1-3, Michael Sullivan 1-3, Xavier Schwab 1-3.
Saratoga Stampede Blue 16U highlights: Nate DiNuzzo 6 IP, no runs, 5 Hs, 7 Ks, hitting 2B 2 runs, Patrick Temple 3-4 , 2B, 3 RBIs, R, Charlie Bammert 1-3 2B, Luke Sheldon 1-2 2B, Brady Cheney 1 IP, no hits, 2 Ks Hitting 1-3.
Records: Saratoga Stampede Blue 16U 3-0, 3-0.
Notes: Ballston Spa's Nate DiNuzzo pitched 6 innings of shutout ball while striking out seven to earn the win. Warrensburg's Brady Cheney pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning while striking out two. Saratoga's Patrick Temple led the offense, going 3-4 with a double and 3 RBIs. South Glens Falls' Charlie Bammert, Lake George's Luke Sheldon and DiNuzzo all added doubles to lead the Stampede offense.
SARATOGA STAMPEDE 16U WHITE 12,
TWIN TOWN WARRIORS 0
Twin Town;000;00; —;0;2;3
Stampede White;023;16; —;12;8;0
WP — Carson Bartow 1-0. LP — n/a. 2B — Jacob Powell (SS). 3B — Ben Cuthburt (SS).
Stampede 16u White highlights: Carson Bartow complete game, 2 hits allowed, 4 Ks, Ben Cuthbert 2-3 3B, 4 RBIs, Jacob Powell 2-3 2 RBIs, Noah Springer 2-3.
Records: Stampede 16u White 1-0, 1-1.
Notes: Argyle's Carson Bartow and Ben Cuthbert led the Saratoga Stampede 16U White to a 12-0 victory in their summer league opener. Bartow pitched a complete game and only allowed 3 runners to reach base.
SARATOGA STAMPEDE 14U RED 13,
GREENWICH TITANS 3
Stampede Red;134;000;5 —;13;5;2
Greenwich;100;001;1 —;3;3;7
WP — Dan Klochaney 2-0. LP — O. Brockway. 2B — Drake Webster (SS), Brockway (G), Ingber (G). 3B — Mac Gagne (SS).
Stampede 14U Red highlights: Dan Klochaney 5 innings, 3 hits, 7 Ks, Mac Gagne 3B, 2 RBI, Drake Webster 2B, RBI, Luke Delnicki 2 runs, 2 RBI.
Records: Stampede 14U Red 1-0, 5-1.