Saratoga Springs woman gets probation for faking pregnancy to obtain housing benefits

QUEENSBURY — A Saratoga Springs woman was placed on probation after admitting that she falsely claimed she was pregnant to receive special housing benefits.
Rebecca M. Mattison, 45, of 1 Freeman Lane, was arrested on Aug. 20 after police said she provided the Glens Falls Housing Authority in November 2019 with a forged letter saying she was pregnant. She was not pregnant and was denied benefits.
Mattison pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Dec. 16 to a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing. She was placed on interim probation for a year and is due back in court on Dec. 21, 2021 for a final sentence.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.