Saratoga Springs woman gets probation for faking pregnancy to obtain housing benefits
Rebecca M. Mattison

Mattison

 Courtesy photo

QUEENSBURY — A Saratoga Springs woman was placed on probation after admitting that she falsely claimed she was pregnant to receive special housing benefits.

Rebecca M. Mattison, 45, of 1 Freeman Lane, was arrested on Aug. 20 after police said she provided the Glens Falls Housing Authority in November 2019 with a forged letter saying she was pregnant. She was not pregnant and was denied benefits.

Mattison pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Dec. 16 to a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing. She was placed on interim probation for a year and is due back in court on Dec. 21, 2021 for a final sentence.

