Saratoga Springs woman accused of stealing from veteran

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Saratoga Springs woman has been indicted for allegedly stealing funds from a veteran.

JoAnne Natalie, 64, is accused of misappropriating the funds of a veteran declared legally incompetent and stealing from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Natalie is accused of taking $50,174.42.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years as well as restitution.

This case is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander P. Wentworth-Ping.

This case is part of the Elder Justice Initiative, which has a mission to support and coordinate the department’s enforcement and programs to combat elder abuse, neglect and financial fraud and scams that target the nation’s older adults.