 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saratoga Springs woman accused of stealing from veteran

  • 0

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Saratoga Springs woman has been indicted for allegedly stealing funds from a veteran.

JoAnne Natalie, 64, is accused of misappropriating the funds of a veteran declared legally incompetent and stealing from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Natalie is accused of taking $50,174.42.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years as well as restitution.

This case is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander P. Wentworth-Ping.

This case is part of the Elder Justice Initiative, which has a mission to support and coordinate the department’s enforcement and programs to combat elder abuse, neglect and financial fraud and scams that target the nation’s older adults.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biochar decision delayed by Moreau Planning Board

Biochar decision delayed by Moreau Planning Board

It was standing room only at the meeting. Despite residents not having the opportunity to voice their opinions, members of the community spoke or shouted their opposition to the board members as they tried to reach a solution.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News