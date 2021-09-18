Saratoga Springs man sentenced in $1M laundering scheme through Wilton-based companies

ALBANY — A Saratoga Springs man has been sentenced to up to seven years in prison after admitting earlier to defrauding multiple victims in a $1 million scheme run through two construction companies he owned, the state Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday.

Shawn M. VanVeghten, 39, pleaded guilty earlier to one count each of second-degree money laundering and first-degree scheme to defraud, felonies.

He was sentenced Wednesday in Saratoga County Court to a total term of 2.3 to 7 years in state prison.

VanVeghten admitted earlier that from at least July 2016 to May 2020 he schemed to defraud homebuyers and others and laundered money embezzled from his victims.

He was arrested in September 2020 on a series of felony and misdemeanor charges.

The joint state police-attorney general investigation showed VanVeghten laundered the money in a scheme aimed at promoting his businesses at the expense of homebuyers, business owners, a financial lender and the beneficiary of a special needs trust.