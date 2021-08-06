Saratoga Springs man indicted in machete attack

BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga Springs man has been indicted on seven felony counts for allegedly attacking a person with a machete in December and assaulting correction officers in February.

John J. Martino, 35, is accused of breaking into a person’s home on Dec. 2 and attacking the victim with the weapon. Police said Martino also threatened two other people in the home with the weapon. He was arrested at the scene.

The victim was treated by Wilton EMS and transported to Albany Medical Center with what police described as serious but not life-threatening injuries.

On Feb. 13, Martino allegedly got into a physical altercation with correction officers. Two officers were transported to Malta Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. A sergeant and an officer were treated at the jail, police said.

Martino is facing felony charges of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal mischief.

He also has been charged with misdemeanors of second-degree menacing, third-degree assault and criminal contempt.

He was arraigned in Saratoga County Court on Friday and returned to Saratoga County Jail.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

