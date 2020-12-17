Saratoga Springs man indicted in alleged drunk driving crash that injured jogger

BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga Springs man was indicted Wednesday on charges that he drove while intoxicated and struck a jogger, causing serious injury.

Police said Patrick F. Phelan, 53, was traveling on Ballston Avenue on Nov. 16, when he swerved out of the travel lane and struck 72-year-old Andrew Fincke on the east shoulder.

Witnesses identified the car as a red 2019 Jeep Renegade and Saratoga Springs police officers caught up with him a short time later on Broadway.

Fincke was transported to Albany Medical Center with head trauma and internal injuries as a result of the accident.

Fincke was arraigned in Saratoga County Court on felony counts of aggravated vehicular assault, second-degree assault, aggravated DWI and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident resulting in serious physical injury.

He also faces misdemeanors of reckless endangerment and two misdemeanor counts of DWI as well as a traffic infraction of refusal to submit a breath test.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.