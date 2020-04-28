Saratoga Springs man charged in stabbing

Man charged in alleged stabbing
SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested Monday for allegedly stabbing another man during an argument.
Officers were called to the Market 32 on Ballston Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of 44-year-old man who had been stabbed. The victim had stab wounds to his neck and upper chest, according to a news release from the Saratoga Springs Police Department.
The victim, who was not identified by police, was treated at the scene and transported to Albany Medical Center. He was last known to be in stable condition, police said.
Upon investigation, police identified and located 46-year-old Darrick D. Conners as the suspect in the case.
Conners was arraigned on felony counts of first-degree and second-degree assault and misdemeanor trespass and sent to the Saratoga County Jail. Bail was set at $20,000.
Lt. Bob Jillson said the incident started out as a verbal argument between the two men and escalated.
Woman charged with felony DWI
MOREAU — A Ford Edward woman was arrested Friday for allegedly driving drunk with a 3-year-old child in the vehicle.
State Police stopped 24-year-old Giovanna M. Decamp on Route 197 just before 10 p.m. for a traffic offense. While interviewing Decamp, troopers detected the odor of alcohol and observed signs of impairment. Decamp failed field sobriety tests, police said.
A 3-year-old passenger was in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop, police said.
When troopers attempted to place Decamp into custody, she resisted, police said. Decamp was transported to the State Police station in Wilton and refused to provide a breath sample, police said.
Decamp was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated-Leandra’s Law and misdemeanor resisting arrest, according to police.
She was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and is due back on June 3. She is also scheduled for a hearing with the Department of Motor Vehicles on May 1, after refusing to submit to the breath test.
Man arrested for alleged attack
MOREAU — Police arrested a Moreau man Sunday following a domestic incident.
Jorge E. Diaz, 24, is accused of striking a female victim multiple times in the face and arm and damaging her vehicle, police said.
Diaz was charged with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanors of third-degree assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
State Police responded to the residence in Moreau just after 4 p.m. Sunday.
Diaz was released on his own recognizance and is due back in Moreau Town Court on June 3.
Police: Man had drugs in vehicle
WILTON — A Bronx man was arrested Saturday on a cocaine possession charge.
State Police located a disabled vehicle on the northbound lane of the Northway in Wilton just before 5 p.m. While speaking with the driver, 52-year-old Vohn I. Clifford, a trooper observed signs of drug use. Clifford allegedly had 1.58 grams of cocaine in his possession when police searched, police said.
Clifford was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-cocaine and issued an appearance ticket for Wilton Town Court on June 9.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!