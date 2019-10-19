Schenectady 48, Saratoga Springs 27: The Blue Streaks jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead and still led 27-20 at halftime Friday night, but Schenectady roared back in the second half for the Class AA victory.
Seven Terry accounted for all seven of the Patriots' touchdowns, passing for 233 yards and four scores, and rushing for 54 yards and three TDs.
Saratoga fell to 1-5 in the league, 1-6 overall with its sixth straight loss.
