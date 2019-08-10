2019 — Green Light Go
2018 — Call Paul
2017 — Copper Bullet
2016 — Gunnevera
2015 — Exaggerator
2014 — I Spent It
2013 — Corfu
2012 — Spurious Precision
2011 — Union Rags
2010 — Kantharos
2009 — D’ Funnybone
2008 — Run Away and Hide
2007 — Kodiak Kowboy
2006 — Chace City
2005 — Henny Hughes
2003 — Cuvee
2002 — Zavata
2001 — Jump Start
2000 — City Zip
Source: NYRA
