2019 — Green Light Go

2018 — Call Paul

2017 — Copper Bullet

2016 — Gunnevera

2015 — Exaggerator

2014 — I Spent It

2013 — Corfu

2012 — Spurious Precision

2011 — Union Rags

2010 — Kantharos

2009 — D’ Funnybone

2008 — Run Away and Hide

2007 — Kodiak Kowboy

2006 — Chace City

2005 — Henny Hughes

2003 — Cuvee

2002 — Zavata

2001 — Jump Start

2000 — City Zip

Source: NYRA

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments