1ST RACE

7 New York Chrome (Dobson);8.40;4.00;3.90

6 Pistols Aspiration (J. Randall);;3.10;2.80

2 Mr French (B. Cross);;;6.40

Off 12:06 Time 1:57.1

Exacta (7-6) Paid 25.60.

Trifecta (7-6-2) Paid 110.50.

Superfecta (7-6-2-1) Paid 11.83.

2ND RACE

5 College Krystal (Cross);10.20;5.00;3.70

8 Franky Two Times (B. Crawford);;5.70;4.30

4 Weekend Wit Chucky (Beckwith);;;3.70

Off 12:26 Time 2:00.0

Exacta (5-8) Paid 54.00.

Trifecta (5-8-4) Paid 252.50.

Superfecta (5-8-4-1) Paid 74.15.

Daily Double (7-5) Paid 48.60.

3RD RACE

4 Front Street (J. Randall);9.30;5.50;3.10

1 Autumn Estelle (J. Devaux);;5.70;3.20

5 Railee Workable (M. Beckwith);;;3.60

Off 12:44 Time 1:57.0

Exacta (4-1) Paid 52.50.

Trifecta (4-1-5) Paid 142.00.

Superfecta (4-1-5-8) Paid 87.65.

4TH RACE

7 Justice Jet (J. Devaux);6.60;3.80;2.40

5 Wicked Nick (B. Crawford);;3.10;2.60

3 Half Moon Rising (J. Randall);;;3.30

Off 1:08 Time 1:57.4

Exacta (7-5) Paid 20.40.

Trifecta (7-5-3) Paid 190.50.

Superfecta (7-5-3-4) Paid 61.75.

5TH RACE

3 Fluff Me Up (J. Randall);4.70;2.90;2.30

4 Delcrest Massy (B. Dobson);;8.50;6.40

1 Twisted Pretzel (M. Beckwith);;;3.10

Off 1:29 Time 1:56.1

Exacta (3-4) Paid 54.00.

Trifecta (3-4-1) Paid 323.00.

Pick 3 (4-7-3) Paid 42.63.

Pick 5 (7-5-4-7-3) Paid 1,867.00.

Superfecta (3-4-1-5) Paid 40.45.

6TH RACE

1 Victoria Swan (B. Aldrich);6.60;3.10;3.00

2 Glencove Carter (S. Gray);;3.70;2.80

3 Southwind Larado (F. Coppola Jr);;;5.20

Off 1:47 Time 1:54.4

Exacta (1-2) Paid 17.20.

Trifecta (1-2-3) Paid 118.50.

Superfecta (1-2-3-4) Paid 13.88.

7TH RACE

6 I M Fishin (F. Coppola);13.60;5.60;3.60

5 Er Ben (J. Derue);;21.00;4.40

4 Alona (B. Dobson);;;2.20

Off 2:06 Time 1:58.1

Exacta (6-5) Paid 143.50.

Trifecta (6-5-4) Paid 696.00.

Superfecta (6-5-4-1) Paid 101.30.

8TH RACE

7 Abequa (B. Dobson);10.60;4.60;2.50

6 Squirely Girly (J. Derue);;9.10;3.00

2 It Aint The Whisky (S. Gray);;;2.10

Off 2:28 Time 1:59.0

Exacta (7-6) Paid 60.50.

Trifecta (7-6-2) Paid 142.50.

Superfecta (7-6-2-5) Paid 16.78.

Pick 3 (1-6-7) Paid 62.88.

9TH RACE

6 Queen For Life (S. Gray);3.00;2.40;2.40

1 Ainsley Hanover (F. Coppola);;8.00;5.20

7 Black Magic Storm (B. Cross);;;8.70

Off 2:47 Time 2:00.2

Exacta (6-1) Paid 22.80.

Trifecta (6-1-7) Paid 249.00.

Superfecta (6-1-7-8) Paid 83.85.

10TH RACE

1 Im The Muscle (Dobson);4.10;3.00;2.60

4 Cartier Volo (F. Coppola Jr);;10.40;5.60

2 Gigfy (B. Cross);;;4.30

Off 3:06 Time 1:54.3

Exacta (1-4) Paid 29.60.

Trifecta (1-4-2) Paid 166.50.

Superfecta (1-4-2-3) Paid 38.30.

11TH RACE

6 Uncle Leo (J. Randall);11.20;6.40;5.50

1 East To Cincy (J. Devaux);;5.00;3.00

2 Broadway Joe (F. Coppola Jr);;;3.80

Off 3:26 Time 1:58.3

Exacta (6-1) Paid 62.00.

Trifecta (6-1-2) Paid 288.00.

Superfecta (6-1-2-5) Paid 26.50.

12TH RACE

5 Silent Pine (B. Cooper);6.90;3.60;3.10

7 Grammy Winner (J. Randall);;4.80;4.00

2 Bonamassa (B. Crawford);;;2.90

Off 3:45 Time 1:56.4

Exacta (5-7) Paid 58.50.

Trifecta (5-7-2) Paid 150.50.

Superfecta (5-7-2-1) Paid 34.95.

Daily Double (6-5) Paid 54.00.

Pick 4 (6-1-6-5) Paid 191.50.

Saratoga Raceway Handle 338,970

