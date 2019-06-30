1ST RACE
7 New York Chrome (Dobson);8.40;4.00;3.90
6 Pistols Aspiration (J. Randall);;3.10;2.80
2 Mr French (B. Cross);;;6.40
Off 12:06 Time 1:57.1
Exacta (7-6) Paid 25.60.
Trifecta (7-6-2) Paid 110.50.
Superfecta (7-6-2-1) Paid 11.83.
2ND RACE
5 College Krystal (Cross);10.20;5.00;3.70
8 Franky Two Times (B. Crawford);;5.70;4.30
4 Weekend Wit Chucky (Beckwith);;;3.70
Off 12:26 Time 2:00.0
Exacta (5-8) Paid 54.00.
Trifecta (5-8-4) Paid 252.50.
Superfecta (5-8-4-1) Paid 74.15.
Daily Double (7-5) Paid 48.60.
3RD RACE
4 Front Street (J. Randall);9.30;5.50;3.10
1 Autumn Estelle (J. Devaux);;5.70;3.20
5 Railee Workable (M. Beckwith);;;3.60
Off 12:44 Time 1:57.0
Exacta (4-1) Paid 52.50.
Trifecta (4-1-5) Paid 142.00.
Superfecta (4-1-5-8) Paid 87.65.
4TH RACE
7 Justice Jet (J. Devaux);6.60;3.80;2.40
5 Wicked Nick (B. Crawford);;3.10;2.60
3 Half Moon Rising (J. Randall);;;3.30
Off 1:08 Time 1:57.4
Exacta (7-5) Paid 20.40.
Trifecta (7-5-3) Paid 190.50.
Superfecta (7-5-3-4) Paid 61.75.
5TH RACE
3 Fluff Me Up (J. Randall);4.70;2.90;2.30
4 Delcrest Massy (B. Dobson);;8.50;6.40
1 Twisted Pretzel (M. Beckwith);;;3.10
Off 1:29 Time 1:56.1
Exacta (3-4) Paid 54.00.
Trifecta (3-4-1) Paid 323.00.
Pick 3 (4-7-3) Paid 42.63.
Pick 5 (7-5-4-7-3) Paid 1,867.00.
Superfecta (3-4-1-5) Paid 40.45.
6TH RACE
1 Victoria Swan (B. Aldrich);6.60;3.10;3.00
2 Glencove Carter (S. Gray);;3.70;2.80
3 Southwind Larado (F. Coppola Jr);;;5.20
Off 1:47 Time 1:54.4
Exacta (1-2) Paid 17.20.
Trifecta (1-2-3) Paid 118.50.
Superfecta (1-2-3-4) Paid 13.88.
7TH RACE
6 I M Fishin (F. Coppola);13.60;5.60;3.60
5 Er Ben (J. Derue);;21.00;4.40
4 Alona (B. Dobson);;;2.20
Off 2:06 Time 1:58.1
Exacta (6-5) Paid 143.50.
Trifecta (6-5-4) Paid 696.00.
Superfecta (6-5-4-1) Paid 101.30.
8TH RACE
7 Abequa (B. Dobson);10.60;4.60;2.50
6 Squirely Girly (J. Derue);;9.10;3.00
2 It Aint The Whisky (S. Gray);;;2.10
Off 2:28 Time 1:59.0
Exacta (7-6) Paid 60.50.
Trifecta (7-6-2) Paid 142.50.
Superfecta (7-6-2-5) Paid 16.78.
Pick 3 (1-6-7) Paid 62.88.
9TH RACE
6 Queen For Life (S. Gray);3.00;2.40;2.40
1 Ainsley Hanover (F. Coppola);;8.00;5.20
7 Black Magic Storm (B. Cross);;;8.70
Off 2:47 Time 2:00.2
Exacta (6-1) Paid 22.80.
Trifecta (6-1-7) Paid 249.00.
Superfecta (6-1-7-8) Paid 83.85.
10TH RACE
1 Im The Muscle (Dobson);4.10;3.00;2.60
4 Cartier Volo (F. Coppola Jr);;10.40;5.60
2 Gigfy (B. Cross);;;4.30
Off 3:06 Time 1:54.3
Exacta (1-4) Paid 29.60.
Trifecta (1-4-2) Paid 166.50.
Superfecta (1-4-2-3) Paid 38.30.
11TH RACE
6 Uncle Leo (J. Randall);11.20;6.40;5.50
1 East To Cincy (J. Devaux);;5.00;3.00
2 Broadway Joe (F. Coppola Jr);;;3.80
Off 3:26 Time 1:58.3
Exacta (6-1) Paid 62.00.
Trifecta (6-1-2) Paid 288.00.
Superfecta (6-1-2-5) Paid 26.50.
12TH RACE
5 Silent Pine (B. Cooper);6.90;3.60;3.10
7 Grammy Winner (J. Randall);;4.80;4.00
2 Bonamassa (B. Crawford);;;2.90
Off 3:45 Time 1:56.4
Exacta (5-7) Paid 58.50.
Trifecta (5-7-2) Paid 150.50.
Superfecta (5-7-2-1) Paid 34.95.
Daily Double (6-5) Paid 54.00.
Pick 4 (6-1-6-5) Paid 191.50.
Saratoga Raceway Handle 338,970
