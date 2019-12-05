1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
4 Always Artistic (Dobson);3.00;2.80;2.10
3 Antiguan Art (Cross);;16.40;6.00
5 Lune Bleu (Devaux);;;4.00
Exacta (4-3) Paid $40.40. Trifecta (4-3-5) Paid $212.00. Superfecta (4-3-5-2) Paid $36.90.
2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.
4 Pretty Image (Fluet);13.60;5.40;5.20
5 Gina Grace N (Stalbaum);;3.50;4.70
7 Shecouldbegood N (Randall);;;15.00
Exacta (4-5) Paid $60.00. Trifecta (4-5-7) Paid $583.00. Superfecta (4-5-7-6) Paid $75.35. Daily Double (4-4) Paid $26.00.
3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
2 Hika's Queen (Randall);6.40;3.90;2.50
4 Conway Deli (Coppola Jr);;11.60;4.20
6 Touche' Away (Whitcroft);;;3.60
Exacta (2-4) Paid $57.50. Trifecta (2-4-6) Paid $157.50. Superfecta (2-4-6-7) Paid $49.85.
4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
2 Moonshinecharleigh (Dobson);10.60;4.10;3.00
4 Dw'sblissfulthinkn (Beckwith);;3.60;3.00
3 Excelant Chance (Coppola Jr);;;5.50
Exacta (2-4) Paid $25.80. Trifecta (2-4-3) Paid $139.50. Superfecta (2-4-3-1) Paid $22.13.
5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 More More More (Stalbaum);3.20;2.50;2.10
2 Humble N Kind (Coppola Jr);;4.90;3.40
8 I'm Over The Enjen (Fluet);;;3.40
Exacta (1-2) Paid $13.20. Trifecta (1-2-8) Paid $58.00. Pick 3 (2-2-1) Paid $13.00. Pick 5 (4-4-2-2-1) Paid $222.00. Superfecta (1-2-8-4) Paid $10.10.
6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 Coveredndiamonds N (Randall);2.80;2.30;2.10
8 Twist Of Fate (Cushing);;19.60;7.60
5 Check Mach (Devaux);;;2.50
Exacta (1-8) Paid $44.40. Trifecta (1-8-5) Paid $169.50. Superfecta (1-8-5-2) Paid $16.33.
7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
4 Lady Dela Renta A (Dobson);3.30;2.20;2.10
5 The Charging Moa N (Randall);;2.80;2.10
1 Bye Bye Felicia (Beckwith);;;2.30
Exacta (4-5) Paid $5.20.
8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
6 Mach Of Shame (Beckwith);10.20;4.10;3.10
3 Y C Easy (Coppola Jr);;4.70;2.90
2 Mistress Angelina (Long);;;2.10
Exacta (6-3) Paid $85.00. Trifecta (6-3-2) Paid $218.50. Superfecta (6-3-2-1) Paid $19.50. Pick 3 (1-4-6) Paid $6.45.
9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.
4 Tiger's Sue (Devaux);4.10;2.90;2.40
5 Culinary Delight N (Stalbaum);;3.10;2.10
2 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Coppola Jr);;;3.80
Exacta (4-5) Paid $11.80. Trifecta (4-5-2) Paid $32.00. Superfecta
(4-5-2-6-) Paid $4.05; Superfecta (4-5-2-3) Paid $3.83.
10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Sea Change N (Devaux);4.30;3.10;3.20
2 Maggnifispin (Long);;8.00;4.40
4 Age Is A Number (Cushing);;;4.30
Exacta (1-2) Paid $41.80. Trifecta (1-2-4) Paid $136.50. Superfecta (1-2-4-7) Paid $29.95.
11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
5 Brenda's Got It (Beckwith);3.30;2.50;2.40
1 Daily Sports (Long);;3.40;2.50
6 Gussy's Dragon (Huckabone III);;;3.40
Exacta (5-1) Paid $9.40. Trifecta (5-1-6) Paid $100.50. Superfecta
(5-1-6-2) Paid $7.93. Daily Double (1-5) Paid $8.90. Pick 4 (6-4-1-5) Paid $69.63.
