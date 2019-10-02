1ST RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
5 Halliama (A. Chartrand);4.10;2.90;2.10
2 Song Chapter (J. Devaux);;4.40;2.40
6 Lucky June Bug (F. Coppola Jr);;;2.10
Off 12:06 Time 1:57.4
Exacta (5-2) Paid $19.20.
Trifecta (5-2-6) Paid $38.00.
Superfecta (5-2-6-3) Paid $7.85.
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
2 Sociable (B. Dobson);9.60;4.10;3.50
7 No Hablo Ingles (Beckwith);;37.80;26.40
Off 12:24 Time 1:57.2
Exacta (2-7) Paid $7.82.
Trifecta (2-7-8) Paid $6,217.00.
Superfecta (2-7-8-5) Paid $1,684.60.
Daily Double (5-2) Paid $16.20.
3RD RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
6 The Magic Number (Dobson);10.20;5.00;3.30
3 Best Balance (B. Cross);;8.90;4.90
1 D Answer (A. Chartrand);;;4.50
Off 12:42 Time 2:01.4
Exacta (6-3) Paid $62.00.
Trifecta (6-3-1) Paid $171.50.
Superfecta (6-3-1-5) Paid $25.00.
4TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
3 Brad’s Buddy (FCoppola);4.80;2.70$2,060.00
2 Brother James (B. Crawford);;3.30;2.60
1 Prove It Allnight (B. Dobson);;;4.50
Off 1:24 Time 2:03.1
Exacta (3-2) Paid $12.20.
Trifecta (3-2-1) Paid $67.50.
Superfecta (3-2-1-6) Paid $11.32.
5TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
5 Aileen On You (McGivern);4.10;2.80;2.10
7 Conway Deli (B. Aldrich Jr);;7.90;4.50
3 Tipsy Gypsy (B. Cross);;;3.00
Off 1:24 Time 2:03.1
Exacta (5-7) Paid $40.40.
Trifecta (5-7-3) Paid $143.50.
Pick 3 (6-3-5) Paid $11.25.
Superfecta (5-7-3-2) Paid $14.53.
Pick 5 (5-2-6-3-5) Paid $108.50.
6TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
3 Royal Lady (M. Beckwith);6.90;2.60;2.50
1 Squirely Girly (J. Derue);;2.80;2.40
4 Sassy Massy (M. Whitcroft);;;2.80
Off 1:42 Time 1:59.3
Exacta (3-1) Paid $25.80.
Trifecta (3-1-4) Paid $46.60.
Superfecta (3-1-4-6) Paid $16.37.
7TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
3 Major Escape (J. Devaux);5.10;2.80;2.20
2 Dream Of Fortune (Huckabone III);;2.40;2.30
5 Dramatist (C. Long);;;3.60
Off 2:02 Time 1:56.0
Exacta (3-2) Paid $12.00.
Trifecta (3-2-5) Paid $51.00.
Superfecta (3-2-5-6) Paid $7.62.
8TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
3 Southwind Falcon (Harp);2.70;2.10;2.10
2 Kapow (P. Fluet);;4.80;3.60
6 Royal Casanova (J. Randall);;;4.90
Off 2:22 Time 1:59.1
Exacta (3-2) Paid $15.60.
Trifecta (3-2-6) Paid $159.50.
Superfecta (3-2-6-1) Paid $28.45.
Pick 3 (3-3-3) Paid $5.35.
9TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
7 Shake A Leg (Beckwith);4.10;3.00;2.60
5 Chuck N Dirt (B. Dobson);;4.60;2.50
1 Citi Z Tam (J. Randall);;;2.20
Off 2:40 Time 1:57.2
Exacta (7-5) Paid $13.60.
Trifecta (7-5-1) Paid $22.80.
Superfecta (7-5-1-2) Paid $3.20.
10TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
4 Beautiful Brenda (P. Fluet);9.90;4.10;2.70
1 Lucky Chap (B. Dobson);;2.90;2.10
6 Reckless Image (J. Devaux);;;2.20
Off 3:02 Time 2:01.2
Exacta (4-1) Paid $35.40.
Trifecta (4-1-6) Paid $105.00.
Superfecta (4-1-6-8) Paid $24.00.
Pick 4 (3-3-7-4) Paid $41.00.
Late Double (7-4) Paid $35.40.
Saratoga Raceway Handle $229,978
