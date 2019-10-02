1ST RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

5 Halliama (A. Chartrand);4.10;2.90;2.10

2 Song Chapter (J. Devaux);;4.40;2.40

6 Lucky June Bug (F. Coppola Jr);;;2.10

Off 12:06 Time 1:57.4

Exacta (5-2) Paid $19.20.

Trifecta (5-2-6) Paid $38.00.

Superfecta (5-2-6-3) Paid $7.85.

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

2 Sociable (B. Dobson);9.60;4.10;3.50

7 No Hablo Ingles (Beckwith);;37.80;26.40

Off 12:24 Time 1:57.2

Exacta (2-7) Paid $7.82.

Trifecta (2-7-8) Paid $6,217.00.

Superfecta (2-7-8-5) Paid $1,684.60.

Daily Double (5-2) Paid $16.20.

3RD RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

6 The Magic Number (Dobson);10.20;5.00;3.30

3 Best Balance (B. Cross);;8.90;4.90

1 D Answer (A. Chartrand);;;4.50

Off 12:42 Time 2:01.4

Exacta (6-3) Paid $62.00.

Trifecta (6-3-1) Paid $171.50.

Superfecta (6-3-1-5) Paid $25.00.

4TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

3 Brad’s Buddy (FCoppola);4.80;2.70$2,060.00

2 Brother James (B. Crawford);;3.30;2.60

1 Prove It Allnight (B. Dobson);;;4.50

Off 1:24 Time 2:03.1

Exacta (3-2) Paid $12.20.

Trifecta (3-2-1) Paid $67.50.

Superfecta (3-2-1-6) Paid $11.32.

5TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

5 Aileen On You (McGivern);4.10;2.80;2.10

7 Conway Deli (B. Aldrich Jr);;7.90;4.50

3 Tipsy Gypsy (B. Cross);;;3.00

Off 1:24 Time 2:03.1

Exacta (5-7) Paid $40.40.

Trifecta (5-7-3) Paid $143.50.

Pick 3 (6-3-5) Paid $11.25.

Superfecta (5-7-3-2) Paid $14.53.

Pick 5 (5-2-6-3-5) Paid $108.50.

6TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

3 Royal Lady (M. Beckwith);6.90;2.60;2.50

1 Squirely Girly (J. Derue);;2.80;2.40

4 Sassy Massy (M. Whitcroft);;;2.80

Off 1:42 Time 1:59.3

Exacta (3-1) Paid $25.80.

Trifecta (3-1-4) Paid $46.60.

Superfecta (3-1-4-6) Paid $16.37.

7TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

3 Major Escape (J. Devaux);5.10;2.80;2.20

2 Dream Of Fortune (Huckabone III);;2.40;2.30

5 Dramatist (C. Long);;;3.60

Off 2:02 Time 1:56.0

Exacta (3-2) Paid $12.00.

Trifecta (3-2-5) Paid $51.00.

Superfecta (3-2-5-6) Paid $7.62.

8TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

3 Southwind Falcon (Harp);2.70;2.10;2.10

2 Kapow (P. Fluet);;4.80;3.60

6 Royal Casanova (J. Randall);;;4.90

Off 2:22 Time 1:59.1

Exacta (3-2) Paid $15.60.

Trifecta (3-2-6) Paid $159.50.

Superfecta (3-2-6-1) Paid $28.45.

Pick 3 (3-3-3) Paid $5.35.

9TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

7 Shake A Leg (Beckwith);4.10;3.00;2.60

5 Chuck N Dirt (B. Dobson);;4.60;2.50

1 Citi Z Tam (J. Randall);;;2.20

Off 2:40 Time 1:57.2

Exacta (7-5) Paid $13.60.

Trifecta (7-5-1) Paid $22.80.

Superfecta (7-5-1-2) Paid $3.20.

10TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

4 Beautiful Brenda (P. Fluet);9.90;4.10;2.70

1 Lucky Chap (B. Dobson);;2.90;2.10

6 Reckless Image (J. Devaux);;;2.20

Off 3:02 Time 2:01.2

Exacta (4-1) Paid $35.40.

Trifecta (4-1-6) Paid $105.00.

Superfecta (4-1-6-8) Paid $24.00.

Pick 4 (3-3-7-4) Paid $41.00.

Late Double (7-4) Paid $35.40.

Saratoga Raceway Handle $229,978

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments