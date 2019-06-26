1ST RACE
6 Something Fine (J. Devaux);5.20;3.10;2.20
7 Match My Miracle (F. Coppola Jr);;5.20;2.70
3 Smokin On By (B. Cross);;;2.20
Off 12:06 Time 2:00.1
Exacta (6-7) Paid 19.80.
Trifecta (6-7-3) Paid 41.20.
Superfecta (6-7-3-4) Paid 10.05.
2ND RACE
4 Herecomesbullville (Devaux);2.40;2.10;2.10
6 Pine Bush Rocket (B. Aldrich);;7.40;5.40
2 Jonsey (M. Kimelman);;;4.30
Off 12:24 Time 1:59.1
Exacta (4-6) Paid 19.20.
Trifecta (4-6-2) Paid 61.50.
Superfecta (4-6-2-3) Paid 10.93.
Daily Double (6-4) Paid 6.80.
3RD RACE
5 Swift Gent (B. Cross);7.50;3.40;2.30
7 Tina Rocks (B. Crawford);;2.70;2.30
2 Design Winner (J. Devaux);;;2.20
Off 12:43 Time 2:00.3
Exacta (5-7) Paid 27.80.
Trifecta (5-7-2) Paid 57.00.
Superfecta (5-7-2-6) Paid 17.40.
4TH RACE
4 Golden Tate (B. Dobson);3.00;2.80;2.30
6 All That Dazzle (B. Cross);;33.40;13.60
2 Darron Hall (B. Crawford);;;5.20
Off 1:03 Time 1:58.2
Exacta (4-6) Paid 108.50.
Trifecta (4-6-2) Paid 492.00.
Superfecta (4-6-2-1) Paid 123.05.
5TH RACE
6 Hotfoot Hannah (A. Chartrand);9.70;3.90;6.50
2 Cassiadechakrika (B. Crawford);;6.50;3.90
4 Beautiful Brenda (B. Cross);;;9.70
Off 1:24 Time 1:57.4
Exacta (6-2) Paid 56.00.
Trifecta (6-2-4) Paid 608.00.
Pick 3 (5-4-6) Paid 39.00.
Superfecta (6-2-4-5) Paid 75.70.
Pick 5 (6-4-5-4-6) Paid 135.25.
6TH RACE
2 Rollinwithambition (Gray);5.90;2.80;2.20
5 Lyons Amusements (B. Dobson);;2.50;2.10
1 Dali’s Memorial (A. Chartrand);;;2.60
Off 1:46 Time 1:56.1
Exacta (2-5) Paid 13.00.
Trifecta (2-5-1) Paid 29.40.
Superfecta (2-5-1-6) Paid 6.08.
7TH RACE
2 The Royal Poze (F. Coppola);9.80;3.10;2.30
4 Aerial Flight (J. Devaux);;2.10;2.10
6 Iamnotlefthanded (B. Aldrich Jr);;;3.00
Off 2:08 Time 1:57.0
Exacta (2-4) Paid 25.40.
Trifecta (2-4-6) Paid 84.50.
Superfecta (2-4-6-3) Paid 12.90.
8TH RACE
6 Liquorstoreblues (Devaux);4.90;2.70;2.20
2 Caravelle (F. Coppola Jr);;6.20;2.90
8 Abequa (B. Dobson);;;2.30
Off 2:28 Time 1:57.3
Exacta (6-2) Paid 25.60.
Trifecta (6-2-8) Paid 60.50.
Superfecta (6-2-8-3) Paid 30.25.
Pick 3 (2-2-6) Paid 15.75.
9TH RACE
3 New York Chrome (Dobson);5.70;3.30;3.20
4 Pappagiorgio (J. Devaux);;3.40;2.30
5 Grandpa Erv (B. Aldrich Jr);;;2.50
Off 2:50 Time 1:57.0
Exacta (3-4) Paid 18.80.
Trifecta (3-4-5) Paid 85.00.
Superfecta (3-4-5-7) Paid 19.68.
10TH RACE
2 The Great Buzz N (J. Devaux);2.30;2.10;2.10
5 Sweet Deisel (G. Mattison);;2.30;2.10
3 Maximum Ideal (F. Coppola);;;3.00
Off 3:11 Time 1:53.3
Exacta (2-5) Paid 3.40.
Trifecta (2-5-3) Paid 11.40.
Superfecta (2-5-3-4) Paid 2.34.
Pick 4 (2-6-3-2) Paid 50.88.
Late Double (3-2) Paid 8.40.
Saratoga Raceway Handle 288,327
