1ST RACE

2 Winter Mint (Chartrand);61.00;25.40;14.20

7 With Our Luck (J. Devaux);;11.20;6.00

3 Im Not Vanilla (M. Beckwith);;;10.00

Off 12:06 Time 1:58.1

Exacta (2-7) Paid 822.00.

Trifecta (2-7-3) Paid 3,599.00.

Superfecta (2-7-3-[ ]) Paid 695.40.

2ND RACE

5 I M Fishin (F. Coppola);7.10;3.70;3.10

4 Priest Man (S. Genois);;4.00;2.70

2 The Cuse Is Loose (Crawford);;;2.80

Off 12:24 Time 1:56.3

Exacta (5-4) Paid 24.00.

Trifecta (5-4-2) Paid 80.50.

Superfecta (5-4-2-6) Paid 14.98.

Daily Double (2-5) Paid 272.00.

3RD RACE

6 Half Moon Rising (Randall);6.50;2.70;2.30

3 Muscle N Beauty (B. Aldrich);;2.30;2.10

1 Pepin Hanover (G. Bailey);;;5.00

Off 12:41 Time 2:00.0

Exacta (6-3) Paid 13.40.

Trifecta (6-3-1) Paid 116.00.

Superfecta (6-3-1-2) Paid 25.45.

4TH RACE

4 Andi’s Unreal (J. Derue);6.50;3.80;2.70

6 Amazing Sevens (F. Coppola);;13.20;5.20

2 Wicked Nick (B. Crawford);;;2.70

Off 12:58 Time 1:56.4

Exacta (4-6) Paid 65.00.

Trifecta (4-6-2) Paid 207.50.

Superfecta (4-6-2-3) Paid 56.00.

5TH RACE

1 Aplomb Hanover (J. Derue);5.60;3.30;2.70

2 Blitz Victory (S. Genois);;3.70;2.70

6 Cartier Volo (F. Coppola Jr);;;3.20

Off 1:15 Time 1:57.0

Exacta (1-2) Paid 17.40.

Trifecta (1-2-6) Paid 57.50.

Pick 3 (6-4-1) Paid 14.00.

Superfecta (1-2-6-3) Paid 15.08.

Pick 5 (2-5-6-4-1) No Tickets.

6TH RACE

4 Bonamassa (B. Crawford);6.10;3.40;3.20

1 Broadway Joe (F. Coppola Jr);;3.60;2.70

3 Eternal Prince (P. Fluet);;;3.90

Off 1:34 Time 1:57.4

Exacta (4-1) Paid 24.60.

Trifecta (4-1-3) Paid 79.50.

Superfecta (4-1-3-5) Paid 17.03.

7TH RACE

4 Ulster (J. Randall);3.30;2.40;2.10

3 Mugshots Bro (J. Devaux);;4.80;3.00

2 Triumphant’s Chip (S. Genois);;;3.10

Off 1:51 Time 1:56.1

Exacta (4-3) Paid 11.60.

Trifecta (4-3-2) Paid 45.60.

Superfecta (4-3-2-7) Paid 13.73.

8TH RACE

5 Cash Me Out (P. Fluet);3.60;2.20;2.10

1 Gemologist (J. Derue);;3.00;2.30

4 The Royal Harry (B. Dobson);;;3.10

Off 2:11 Time 1:56.3

Exacta (5-1) Paid 7.70.

Trifecta (5-1-4) Paid 25.20.

Superfecta (5-1-4-3) Paid 5.68.

Pick 3 (4-4-5) Paid 8.55.

9TH RACE

6 Just Dreamin (B. Aldrich);7.80;3.90;3.00

4 Riverismydam (F. Coppola);;5.50;4.10

5 Pink Cotton (J. Randall);;;5.50

Off 2:31 Time 2:00.4

Exacta (6-4) Paid 38.80.

Trifecta (6-4-5) Paid 204.00.

Superfecta (6-4-5-7) Paid 41.00.

10TH RACE

3 Flyhawk Thriller (B.Aldrich);3.60;2.40;2.10

2 Howdy Jane (F. Coppola Jr);;2.40;2.10

6 Chilicheatum (J. Devaux);;;4.30

Off 2:50 Time 1:59.2

Exacta (3-2) Paid 5.50.

Trifecta (3-2-6) No Tickets.

Superfecta (3-2-6-7) No Tickets.

Pick 4 (4-5-6-3) Paid 21.50.

Late Double (6-3) Paid 20.40.

