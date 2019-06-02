1ST RACE
2 Winter Mint (Chartrand);61.00;25.40;14.20
7 With Our Luck (J. Devaux);;11.20;6.00
3 Im Not Vanilla (M. Beckwith);;;10.00
Off 12:06 Time 1:58.1
Exacta (2-7) Paid 822.00.
Trifecta (2-7-3) Paid 3,599.00.
Superfecta (2-7-3-[ ]) Paid 695.40.
2ND RACE
5 I M Fishin (F. Coppola);7.10;3.70;3.10
4 Priest Man (S. Genois);;4.00;2.70
2 The Cuse Is Loose (Crawford);;;2.80
Off 12:24 Time 1:56.3
Exacta (5-4) Paid 24.00.
Trifecta (5-4-2) Paid 80.50.
Superfecta (5-4-2-6) Paid 14.98.
Daily Double (2-5) Paid 272.00.
3RD RACE
6 Half Moon Rising (Randall);6.50;2.70;2.30
3 Muscle N Beauty (B. Aldrich);;2.30;2.10
1 Pepin Hanover (G. Bailey);;;5.00
Off 12:41 Time 2:00.0
Exacta (6-3) Paid 13.40.
Trifecta (6-3-1) Paid 116.00.
Superfecta (6-3-1-2) Paid 25.45.
4TH RACE
4 Andi’s Unreal (J. Derue);6.50;3.80;2.70
6 Amazing Sevens (F. Coppola);;13.20;5.20
2 Wicked Nick (B. Crawford);;;2.70
Off 12:58 Time 1:56.4
Exacta (4-6) Paid 65.00.
Trifecta (4-6-2) Paid 207.50.
Superfecta (4-6-2-3) Paid 56.00.
5TH RACE
1 Aplomb Hanover (J. Derue);5.60;3.30;2.70
2 Blitz Victory (S. Genois);;3.70;2.70
6 Cartier Volo (F. Coppola Jr);;;3.20
Off 1:15 Time 1:57.0
Exacta (1-2) Paid 17.40.
Trifecta (1-2-6) Paid 57.50.
Pick 3 (6-4-1) Paid 14.00.
Superfecta (1-2-6-3) Paid 15.08.
Pick 5 (2-5-6-4-1) No Tickets.
6TH RACE
4 Bonamassa (B. Crawford);6.10;3.40;3.20
1 Broadway Joe (F. Coppola Jr);;3.60;2.70
3 Eternal Prince (P. Fluet);;;3.90
Off 1:34 Time 1:57.4
Exacta (4-1) Paid 24.60.
Trifecta (4-1-3) Paid 79.50.
Superfecta (4-1-3-5) Paid 17.03.
7TH RACE
4 Ulster (J. Randall);3.30;2.40;2.10
3 Mugshots Bro (J. Devaux);;4.80;3.00
2 Triumphant’s Chip (S. Genois);;;3.10
Off 1:51 Time 1:56.1
Exacta (4-3) Paid 11.60.
Trifecta (4-3-2) Paid 45.60.
Superfecta (4-3-2-7) Paid 13.73.
8TH RACE
5 Cash Me Out (P. Fluet);3.60;2.20;2.10
1 Gemologist (J. Derue);;3.00;2.30
4 The Royal Harry (B. Dobson);;;3.10
Off 2:11 Time 1:56.3
Exacta (5-1) Paid 7.70.
Trifecta (5-1-4) Paid 25.20.
Superfecta (5-1-4-3) Paid 5.68.
Pick 3 (4-4-5) Paid 8.55.
9TH RACE
6 Just Dreamin (B. Aldrich);7.80;3.90;3.00
4 Riverismydam (F. Coppola);;5.50;4.10
5 Pink Cotton (J. Randall);;;5.50
Off 2:31 Time 2:00.4
Exacta (6-4) Paid 38.80.
Trifecta (6-4-5) Paid 204.00.
Superfecta (6-4-5-7) Paid 41.00.
10TH RACE
3 Flyhawk Thriller (B.Aldrich);3.60;2.40;2.10
2 Howdy Jane (F. Coppola Jr);;2.40;2.10
6 Chilicheatum (J. Devaux);;;4.30
Off 2:50 Time 1:59.2
Exacta (3-2) Paid 5.50.
Trifecta (3-2-6) No Tickets.
Superfecta (3-2-6-7) No Tickets.
Pick 4 (4-5-6-3) Paid 21.50.
Late Double (6-3) Paid 20.40.
