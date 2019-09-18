1ST RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
2 Chuck N Dirt (B. Dobson);2.30;2.60;2.20
5 The Magic Number (Devaux);;8.20;4.20
4 Too Cool To Fool (P. Fluet);;;3.50
Off 12:05 Time 1:59.0
Exacta (2-5) Paid $12.40.
Trifecta (2-5-4) Paid $48.80.
Superfecta (2-5-4-7) Paid $8.50.
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
2 Sundown Showdown (B. Cross);6.60;3.10;2.30
7 Brother James (B. Crawford);;3.30;2.70
3 Jack Rock (B. Dobson);;;3.00
Off 12:24 Time 1:57.0
Exacta (2-7) Paid $28.80.
Trifecta (2-7-3) Paid $122.00.
Superfecta (2-7-3-5) Paid $14.90.
Daily Double (2-2) Paid $8.20.
3RD RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Halliama (A. Chartrand);3.30;2.30;2.30
3 Chapter And Ruth (Ciuffetelli);;3.00;2.20
2 Warrior Way (B. Crawford);;;4.30
Off 12:45 Time 1:58.1
Exacta (1-3) Paid $7.30.
Trifecta (1-3-2) Paid $49.00.
Superfecta (1-3-2-4) Paid $7.90.
4TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
4 Rocky Point (J. Randall);2.30;2.10;2.10
1 Miss Sara Cuse (J. Stark Jr);;2.80;2.30
5 Curly Pops (H. Smith);;;9.20
Off 1:06 Time 2:01.4
Exacta (4-1) Paid $3.90.
Trifecta (4-1-5) Paid $29.60.
Superfecta (4-1-5-6) Paid $12.07.
5TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
3 Windsun Hugo (J. Devaux);6.30;4.20;2.30
1 Barn Star (P. Fluet);;7.30;2.80
2 Im Not Vanilla (M. Beckwith);;;2.10
Off 1:28 Time 1:58.1
Exacta (3-1) Paid $36.20.
Trifecta (3-1-2) Paid $92.00.
Pick 3 (1-4-3) Paid $2.70.
Pick 5 (2-2-1-4-3) Paid $16.00.
Superfecta (3-1-2-5) Paid $11.23.
6TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Caesars Crazy (G. Brunet);2.60;2.10;2.10
2 Citi Z Tam (M. Whitcroft);;2.70;2.20
3 Charismo (S. Genois);;;2.90
Off 1:51 Time 1:57.4
Exacta (1-2) Paid $4.40.
Trifecta (1-2-3) Paid $8.80.
Superfecta (1-2-3-7) Paid $1.35.
7TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Lucky June Bug (F. Coppola);3.60;2.40;2.20
6 Royal Lady (M. Beckwith);;13.40;10.40
2 Rc’s Lady Royale (J. Randall);;;4.80
Off 2:10 Time 1:57.4
Exacta (1-6) Paid $78.50.
Trifecta (1-6-2) Paid $369.00.
Superfecta (1-6-2-4) Paid $85.90.
8TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
3 Mister Miami (Huckabone III);2.30;2.10;2.10
2 Tough As Tuff (B. Dobson);;2.80;3.00
4 Lyons Amusements (J. Randall);;;3.20
Off 2:29 Time 1:54.1
Exacta (3-2) Paid $5.80.
Trifecta (3-2-4) Paid $20.40.
Superfecta (3-2-4-1) Paid $2.75.
Pick 3 (1-1-3) Paid $2.40.
9TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
5 Step Forward (J. Randall);5.10;3.00;2.20
6 Dead Bolt (B. Dobson);;3.40;2.50
3 Touche’ Away (M. Whitcroft);;;3.30
Off 2:50 Time 2:01.1
Exacta (5-6) Paid $17.80.
Trifecta (5-6-3) Paid $76.00.
Superfecta (5-6-3-4) Paid $8.62.
10TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
3 Zack To The Max (Fluet);10.20;3.60;3.50
1 It Aint The Whisky (J. Randall);;3.40;2.90
4 Half Moon Rising (B. Cross);;;4.00
Off 3:13 Time 1:58.1
Exacta (3-1) Paid $36.20.
Trifecta (3-1-4) Paid $124.50.
Superfecta (3-1-4-6) Paid $17.37.
11TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Dramatist (C. Long);6.60;3.20;3.00
3 Maximum Ideal (B. Cross);;3.80;3.60
4 Sports Illustrate (S. Genois);;;8.50
Off 3:30 Time 1:56.1
Exacta (1-3) Paid $21.40.
Trifecta (1-3-4) Paid $187.00.
Superfecta (1-3-4-2) Paid $20.45.
Daily Double (3-1) Paid $47.80.
Pick 4 (3-5-3-1) Paid $255.00.
Saratoga Raceway Handle $281,632
