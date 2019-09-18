1ST RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

2 Chuck N Dirt (B. Dobson);2.30;2.60;2.20

5 The Magic Number (Devaux);;8.20;4.20

4 Too Cool To Fool (P. Fluet);;;3.50

Off 12:05 Time 1:59.0

Exacta (2-5) Paid $12.40.

Trifecta (2-5-4) Paid $48.80.

Superfecta (2-5-4-7) Paid $8.50.

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

2 Sundown Showdown (B. Cross);6.60;3.10;2.30

7 Brother James (B. Crawford);;3.30;2.70

3 Jack Rock (B. Dobson);;;3.00

Off 12:24 Time 1:57.0

Exacta (2-7) Paid $28.80.

Trifecta (2-7-3) Paid $122.00.

Superfecta (2-7-3-5) Paid $14.90.

Daily Double (2-2) Paid $8.20.

3RD RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Halliama (A. Chartrand);3.30;2.30;2.30

3 Chapter And Ruth (Ciuffetelli);;3.00;2.20

2 Warrior Way (B. Crawford);;;4.30

Off 12:45 Time 1:58.1

Exacta (1-3) Paid $7.30.

Trifecta (1-3-2) Paid $49.00.

Superfecta (1-3-2-4) Paid $7.90.

4TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

4 Rocky Point (J. Randall);2.30;2.10;2.10

1 Miss Sara Cuse (J. Stark Jr);;2.80;2.30

5 Curly Pops (H. Smith);;;9.20

Off 1:06 Time 2:01.4

Exacta (4-1) Paid $3.90.

Trifecta (4-1-5) Paid $29.60.

Superfecta (4-1-5-6) Paid $12.07.

5TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

3 Windsun Hugo (J. Devaux);6.30;4.20;2.30

1 Barn Star (P. Fluet);;7.30;2.80

2 Im Not Vanilla (M. Beckwith);;;2.10

Off 1:28 Time 1:58.1

Exacta (3-1) Paid $36.20.

Trifecta (3-1-2) Paid $92.00.

Pick 3 (1-4-3) Paid $2.70.

Pick 5 (2-2-1-4-3) Paid $16.00.

Superfecta (3-1-2-5) Paid $11.23.

6TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Caesars Crazy (G. Brunet);2.60;2.10;2.10

2 Citi Z Tam (M. Whitcroft);;2.70;2.20

3 Charismo (S. Genois);;;2.90

Off 1:51 Time 1:57.4

Exacta (1-2) Paid $4.40.

Trifecta (1-2-3) Paid $8.80.

Superfecta (1-2-3-7) Paid $1.35.

7TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Lucky June Bug (F. Coppola);3.60;2.40;2.20

6 Royal Lady (M. Beckwith);;13.40;10.40

2 Rc’s Lady Royale (J. Randall);;;4.80

Off 2:10 Time 1:57.4

Exacta (1-6) Paid $78.50.

Trifecta (1-6-2) Paid $369.00.

Superfecta (1-6-2-4) Paid $85.90.

8TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

3 Mister Miami (Huckabone III);2.30;2.10;2.10

2 Tough As Tuff (B. Dobson);;2.80;3.00

4 Lyons Amusements (J. Randall);;;3.20

Off 2:29 Time 1:54.1

Exacta (3-2) Paid $5.80.

Trifecta (3-2-4) Paid $20.40.

Superfecta (3-2-4-1) Paid $2.75.

Pick 3 (1-1-3) Paid $2.40.

9TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

5 Step Forward (J. Randall);5.10;3.00;2.20

6 Dead Bolt (B. Dobson);;3.40;2.50

3 Touche’ Away (M. Whitcroft);;;3.30

Off 2:50 Time 2:01.1

Exacta (5-6) Paid $17.80.

Trifecta (5-6-3) Paid $76.00.

Superfecta (5-6-3-4) Paid $8.62.

10TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

3 Zack To The Max (Fluet);10.20;3.60;3.50

1 It Aint The Whisky (J. Randall);;3.40;2.90

4 Half Moon Rising (B. Cross);;;4.00

Off 3:13 Time 1:58.1

Exacta (3-1) Paid $36.20.

Trifecta (3-1-4) Paid $124.50.

Superfecta (3-1-4-6) Paid $17.37.

11TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Dramatist (C. Long);6.60;3.20;3.00

3 Maximum Ideal (B. Cross);;3.80;3.60

4 Sports Illustrate (S. Genois);;;8.50

Off 3:30 Time 1:56.1

Exacta (1-3) Paid $21.40.

Trifecta (1-3-4) Paid $187.00.

Superfecta (1-3-4-2) Paid $20.45.

Daily Double (3-1) Paid $47.80.

Pick 4 (3-5-3-1) Paid $255.00.

Saratoga Raceway Handle $281,632

