1ST RACE

4 Hotfoot Hannah (Chartrand);24.00 15.40 6.10

2 Crazy Applejack (P. Fluet);;10.20 4.20

1 Divine Wind (A. Miller);;;2.70

Off 12:07 Time 1:59.0

Exacta (4-2) Paid 186.00.

Trifecta (4-2-1) Paid 443.50.

Superfecta (4-2-1-5) Paid 62.10.

2ND RACE

1 Summertime Fever (Devaux);5.40 2.30 2.10

3 Royal Lady (J. Bartlett);;2.60 2.30

2 Liquorstoreblues (B. Dobson);;;4.90

Off 12:24 Time 1:57.0

Exacta (1-3) Paid 8.50.

Trifecta (1-3-2) Paid 37.80.

Superfecta (1-3-2-5) Paid 5.50.

Daily Double (4-1) Paid 93.50.

3RD RACE

5 Cartier Volo (F. Coppola);12.40 5.80 4.00

2 Cordoba Hall (B. Dobson);;5.20 3.30

4 True Muscle (A. Chartrand);;;10.40

Off 12:42 Time 1:56.0

Exacta (5-2) Paid 56.50.

Trifecta (5-2-4) Paid 424.50.

Superfecta (5-2-4-3) Paid 97.55.

4TH RACE

3 Somermusic’chapter (Daley);6.40 5.50 3.20

2 Brimfull (M. Miller);;8.50 4.30

6 Avalonia (J. Bartlett);;;4.60

Off 1:00 Time 1:59.3

Exacta (3-2) Paid 37.60.

Trifecta (3-2-6) Paid 223.00.

Superfecta (3-2-6-4) Paid 54.80.

5TH RACE

6 Sweet Chapter (J. Morrill);11.80 7.00 3.30

5 Stella Jane (J. Bartlett);;7.20 3.00

1A Sensibility (M. Miller);;;2.20

Off 1:19 Time 1:55.4

Exacta (6-5) Paid 116.00.

Trifecta (6-5-1) Paid 293.50.

Pick 3 (5-3-6) Paid 71.25.

Pick 5 (4-1-5-3-6) Paid 2,164.75.

6TH RACE

2 Mugshots Bro (Devaux);9.70 3.20 2.90

5 Ulster (J. Randall);;2.90 2.70

4 Zagster (A. Miller);;;3.10

Off 1:38 Time 1:55.0

Exacta (2-5) Paid 21.20.

Trifecta (2-5-4) Paid 90.00.

Superfecta (2-5-4-1) Paid 14.78.

7TH RACE

2 Minor Obsession (F.Coppola);8.70 6.00 3.80

6 Barn Blaze (J. Morrill Jr);;10.60 7.80

7 Just Dreamin (B. Aldrich Jr);;;8.20

Off 1:57 Time 1:59.2

Exacta (2-6) Paid 100.00.

Trifecta (2-6-7) Paid 1,231.00.

Superfecta (2-6-7-1) Paid 313.20.

8TH RACE

3 Quincy Blue Chip (J. Morrill);3.20 2.10 2.10

1 Winndevie (J. Bartlett);;2.40 2.20

2 Lifetime Credit (J. Stark);;;4.10

Off 1:57 Time 1:59.2

Exacta (3-1) Paid 5.30.

Trifecta (3-1-2) Paid 16.20.

Superfecta (3-1-2-5) Paid 3.95.

Pick 3 (2-2-3) Paid 34.13.

9TH RACE

4 Aurora’s Action (Dobson);5.20 2.90 2.10

2 Smokin On By (B. Cross);;3.30 2.10

6 Rc’s Lady Royale (Randall);;;2.30

Off 2:38 Time 2:00.0

Exacta (4-2) Paid 9.90.

Trifecta (4-2-6) Paid 30.40.

Superfecta (4-2-6-5) Paid 5.08.

10TH RACE

5 Cash Me Out (P. Fluet);3.40 2.10 2.10

1 Blitz Victory (S. Genois);;2.60 2.40

3 Gigfy (G. Mattison);;;4.10

Off 2:57 Time 1:57.0

Exacta (5-1) Paid 6.30.

Trifecta (5-1-3) Paid 23.80.

Superfecta (5-1-3-6) Paid 8.05.

11TH RACE

2 Market Bre (J. Randall);3.50 2.30 2.10

4 Speedy Little Ava (P. Fluet);;2.40 2.10

6 Lady Rapidash (H. Hochstetler);;;2.30

Off 3:17 Time 1:57.3

Exacta (2-4) Paid 7.60.

Trifecta (2-4-6) Paid 18.60.

Superfecta (2-4-6-1) Paid 3.05.

12TH RACE

4 Abequa (B. Dobson);2.50 2.20 2.10

3 Weekend Wit Chucky (B.Crawford);;4.00 3.10

1 Whitemountainmaple (A. Chartrand);;;4.20

Off 3:35 Time 2:00.1

Exacta (4-3) Paid 8.80.

Trifecta (4-3-1) Paid 30.00.

Superfecta (4-3-1-2) Paid 3.78.

13TH RACE

1 Pink Cotton (J. Randall);6.70 2.20 2.10

5 Marcella Bella (F. Coppola);;2.10 2.10

6 Reckless Image (J. Devaux);;;2.90

Off 3:53 Time 2:00.0

Exacta (1-5) Paid 11.60.

Trifecta (1-5-6) Paid 26.00.

Superfecta (1-5-6-4) Paid 5.00.

Late Double (4-1) Paid 13.60.

Pick 4 (5-2-4-1) Paid 13.75.

Saratoga Raceway Handle 399,983

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments