1ST RACE
4 Hotfoot Hannah (Chartrand);24.00 15.40 6.10
2 Crazy Applejack (P. Fluet);;10.20 4.20
1 Divine Wind (A. Miller);;;2.70
Off 12:07 Time 1:59.0
Exacta (4-2) Paid 186.00.
Trifecta (4-2-1) Paid 443.50.
Superfecta (4-2-1-5) Paid 62.10.
2ND RACE
1 Summertime Fever (Devaux);5.40 2.30 2.10
3 Royal Lady (J. Bartlett);;2.60 2.30
2 Liquorstoreblues (B. Dobson);;;4.90
Off 12:24 Time 1:57.0
Exacta (1-3) Paid 8.50.
Trifecta (1-3-2) Paid 37.80.
Superfecta (1-3-2-5) Paid 5.50.
Daily Double (4-1) Paid 93.50.
3RD RACE
5 Cartier Volo (F. Coppola);12.40 5.80 4.00
2 Cordoba Hall (B. Dobson);;5.20 3.30
4 True Muscle (A. Chartrand);;;10.40
Off 12:42 Time 1:56.0
Exacta (5-2) Paid 56.50.
Trifecta (5-2-4) Paid 424.50.
Superfecta (5-2-4-3) Paid 97.55.
4TH RACE
3 Somermusic’chapter (Daley);6.40 5.50 3.20
2 Brimfull (M. Miller);;8.50 4.30
6 Avalonia (J. Bartlett);;;4.60
Off 1:00 Time 1:59.3
Exacta (3-2) Paid 37.60.
Trifecta (3-2-6) Paid 223.00.
Superfecta (3-2-6-4) Paid 54.80.
5TH RACE
6 Sweet Chapter (J. Morrill);11.80 7.00 3.30
5 Stella Jane (J. Bartlett);;7.20 3.00
1A Sensibility (M. Miller);;;2.20
Off 1:19 Time 1:55.4
Exacta (6-5) Paid 116.00.
Trifecta (6-5-1) Paid 293.50.
Pick 3 (5-3-6) Paid 71.25.
Pick 5 (4-1-5-3-6) Paid 2,164.75.
6TH RACE
2 Mugshots Bro (Devaux);9.70 3.20 2.90
5 Ulster (J. Randall);;2.90 2.70
4 Zagster (A. Miller);;;3.10
Off 1:38 Time 1:55.0
Exacta (2-5) Paid 21.20.
Trifecta (2-5-4) Paid 90.00.
Superfecta (2-5-4-1) Paid 14.78.
7TH RACE
2 Minor Obsession (F.Coppola);8.70 6.00 3.80
6 Barn Blaze (J. Morrill Jr);;10.60 7.80
7 Just Dreamin (B. Aldrich Jr);;;8.20
Off 1:57 Time 1:59.2
Exacta (2-6) Paid 100.00.
Trifecta (2-6-7) Paid 1,231.00.
Superfecta (2-6-7-1) Paid 313.20.
8TH RACE
3 Quincy Blue Chip (J. Morrill);3.20 2.10 2.10
1 Winndevie (J. Bartlett);;2.40 2.20
2 Lifetime Credit (J. Stark);;;4.10
Off 1:57 Time 1:59.2
Exacta (3-1) Paid 5.30.
Trifecta (3-1-2) Paid 16.20.
Superfecta (3-1-2-5) Paid 3.95.
Pick 3 (2-2-3) Paid 34.13.
9TH RACE
4 Aurora’s Action (Dobson);5.20 2.90 2.10
2 Smokin On By (B. Cross);;3.30 2.10
6 Rc’s Lady Royale (Randall);;;2.30
Off 2:38 Time 2:00.0
Exacta (4-2) Paid 9.90.
Trifecta (4-2-6) Paid 30.40.
Superfecta (4-2-6-5) Paid 5.08.
10TH RACE
5 Cash Me Out (P. Fluet);3.40 2.10 2.10
1 Blitz Victory (S. Genois);;2.60 2.40
3 Gigfy (G. Mattison);;;4.10
Off 2:57 Time 1:57.0
Exacta (5-1) Paid 6.30.
Trifecta (5-1-3) Paid 23.80.
Superfecta (5-1-3-6) Paid 8.05.
11TH RACE
2 Market Bre (J. Randall);3.50 2.30 2.10
4 Speedy Little Ava (P. Fluet);;2.40 2.10
6 Lady Rapidash (H. Hochstetler);;;2.30
Off 3:17 Time 1:57.3
Exacta (2-4) Paid 7.60.
Trifecta (2-4-6) Paid 18.60.
Superfecta (2-4-6-1) Paid 3.05.
12TH RACE
4 Abequa (B. Dobson);2.50 2.20 2.10
3 Weekend Wit Chucky (B.Crawford);;4.00 3.10
1 Whitemountainmaple (A. Chartrand);;;4.20
Off 3:35 Time 2:00.1
Exacta (4-3) Paid 8.80.
Trifecta (4-3-1) Paid 30.00.
Superfecta (4-3-1-2) Paid 3.78.
13TH RACE
1 Pink Cotton (J. Randall);6.70 2.20 2.10
5 Marcella Bella (F. Coppola);;2.10 2.10
6 Reckless Image (J. Devaux);;;2.90
Off 3:53 Time 2:00.0
Exacta (1-5) Paid 11.60.
Trifecta (1-5-6) Paid 26.00.
Superfecta (1-5-6-4) Paid 5.00.
Late Double (4-1) Paid 13.60.
Pick 4 (5-2-4-1) Paid 13.75.
Saratoga Raceway Handle 399,983
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.