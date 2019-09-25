1ST RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

3 Grand Man (J. Devaux);29.00;11.00;5.20

5 Aileen On You (C. Mcgivern);;6.10;3.10

6 Touche’ Away (M. Whitcroft);;;9.10

Off 12:07 Time 2:00.1

Exacta (3-5) Paid $177.00.

Trifecta (3-5-6) Paid $1,038.00.

Superfecta (3-5-6-1) Paid $353.75.

2ND RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

2 Explosive (B. Cross);11.40;5.30;2.50

5 Squirely Girly (J. Derue);;10.00;4.00

1 Zack To The Max (P. Fluet);;;2.20

Off 12:27 Time 1:58.2

Exacta (2-5) Paid $65.50.

Trifecta (2-5-1) Paid $135.00.

Superfecta (2-5-1-3) Paid $37.80.

Daily Double (3-2) Paid $133.50.

3RD RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

3 Dream Of Fortune (Huckabone III);18.20;7.10;4.40

6 Stud Muffin (S. Rybka);;7.60;4.30

4 Van Diesel (B. Dobson);;;2.70

Off 12:45 Time 1:55.2

Exacta (3-6) Paid $108.00.

Trifecta (3-6-4) Paid $458.50.

Superfecta (3-6-4-5) Paid $74.35.

4TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

3 Mass Confession (Dobson);14.60;6.10;3.40

1 Striking Star (J. Devaux);;4.90;3.50

7 Tt’s D-jay (J. Derue);;;3.70

Off 1:03 Time 1:57.4

Exacta (3-1) Paid $86.50.

Trifecta (3-1-7) Paid $313.00.

Superfecta (3-1-7-6) Paid $165.30.

5TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

2 Dotheboogaloolindy (Hckabne III);24.20;12.00;4.90

7 Sevenaze (C. Huckabone Jr);;11.40;5.80

4 Auto Loader (P. Fluet);;;3.30

Off 1:21 Time 2:04.1

Exacta (2-7) Paid $310.00.

Trifecta (2-7-4) Paid $1,153.00.

Pick 3 (3-3-2) Paid $280.25.

Pick 5 (3-2-3-3-2) No Tickets.

Superfecta (2-7-4-6) Paid $67.20.

6TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Franky Two Times (J. Derue);8.20;4.00;3.30

2 Chuck N Dirt (B. Dobson);;3.60;2.70

5 Marcella Bella (F. Coppola Jr);;;4.00

Off 1:39 Time 1:58.4

Exacta (1-2) Paid $21.80.

Trifecta (1-2-5) Paid $105.00.

Superfecta (1-2-5-6) Paid $30.10.

7TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Southwind Falcon (R. Harp);2.80;2.20;2.10

2 Frank Hanover (J. Randall);;3.90;2.50

3 Song Chapter (J. Devaux);;;2.30

Off 1:57 Time 1:58.2

Exacta (1-2) Paid $10.60.

Trifecta (1-2-3) Paid $16.80.

Superfecta (1-2-3-7) Paid $5.58.

8TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

3 Lyons Fullhouse (B. Dobson);8.00;3.90;2.90

2 Smooth As Whiskey (S. Genois);;4.00;2.50

1 Dali’s Memorial (A. Chartrand);;;3.00

Off 2:16 Time 1:57.1

Exacta (3-2) Paid $23.40.

Trifecta (3-2-1) Paid $86.50.

Superfecta (3-2-1-6) Paid $12.10.

Pick 3 (1-1-3) Paid $12.75.

9TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

2 Darlington Hall (P. Fluet);11.00;5.10;4.90

4 The Magic Number (Devaux);;3.00;2.30

6 Best Balance (B. Cross);;;5.90

Off 2:35 Time 1:59.3

Exacta (2-4) Paid $25.20.

Trifecta (2-4-6) Paid $413.50.

Superfecta (2-4-6-5) Paid $85.45.

10TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

7 Mister Miami (Huckabone III);2.10;2.10;2.10

4 Lyons Amusements (J. Devaux);;3.50;3.20

5 Maximum Ideal (B. Cross);;;6.10

Off 2:56 Time 1:53.4

Exacta (7-4) Paid $8.10.

Trifecta (7-4-5) Paid $40.00.

Superfecta (7-4-5-6) Paid $5.98.

11TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Rc’s Lady Royale (J. Randall);13.00;4.90;2.90

2 Royal Lady (M. Beckwith);;3.50;2.50

3 Jnr Express (F. Coppola Jr);;;2.40

Off 3:14 Time 1:58.3

Exacta (1-2) Paid $37.40.

Trifecta (1-2-3) Paid $71.50.

Superfecta (1-2-3-7) Paid $10.10.

Daily Double (7-1) Paid $18.00.

Pick 4 (3-2-7-1) Paid $146.00.

Saratoga Raceway Handle $221,354.

