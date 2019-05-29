1ST RACE

8 All That Dazzle (B. Cross);17.00;7.00;5.10

3 Bolide De Nuit (J. Randall);;3.90;3.70

5 Mr Jesse (B. Dobson);;;3.10

Off 12:06 Time 1:59.0

Exacta (8-3) Paid 53.00.

Trifecta (8-3-5) Paid 112.50.

Superfecta (8-3-5-2) Paid 21.95.

2ND RACE

1 Passa-grille Beach (M. Beckwith);3.90;2.90;2.10

8 Master Faster (J. Randall);;25.80;9.60

4 Just Wave Goodbye (J. Devaux);;;2.10

Off 12:24 Time 1:55.0

Exacta (1-8) Paid 88.50.

Trifecta (1-8-4) Paid 232.00.

Superfecta (1-8-4-3) Paid 53.15.

Daily Double (8-1) Paid 45.80.

3RD RACE

4 Leap Year Lucky (D. Daley);5.70;3.80;2.90

3 Marcella Bella (F. Coppola Jr);;4.40;3.40

1 Hypocrisy (M. Mc Givern);;;8.20

Off 12:43 Time 2:00.3

Exacta (4-3) Paid 26.00.

Trifecta (4-3-1) Paid 151.50.

Superfecta (4-3-1-8) Paid 43.95.

4TH RACE

6 Hanna Dreamgirl (F. Coppola Jr);4.40;2.90;2.90

5 Certify (C. Huckabone Jr);;9.70;6.60

8 Iamnotlefthanded (B. Aldrich Jr);;;18.00

Off 1:02 Time 1:58.0

Exacta (6-5) Paid 42.20.

Trifecta (6-5-8) Paid 627.00.

Superfecta (6-5-8-7) Paid 112.00.

5TH RACE

3 Match My Miracle (F. Coppola Jr);5.40;3.50;2.10

6 Speedy Little Ava (P. Fluet);;3.80;2.10

1 Smokin On By (B. Cross);;;2.10

Off 1:23 Time 2:00.1

Exacta (3-6) Paid 17.80.

Trifecta (3-6-1) Paid 31.80.

Pick 3 (4-6-3) Paid 22.38.

Pick 5 (8-1-4-6-3) Paid 651.00.

Superfecta (3-6-1-2) Paid 5.83.

6TH RACE

3 Charismo (S. Genois);6.70;2.70;2.20

5 Rx For Success (J. Devaux);;2.10;2.10

7 Liquorstoreblues (B. Dobson);;;5.50

Off 1:45 Time 1:59.0

Exacta (3-5) Paid 17.00.

Trifecta (3-5-7) Paid 77.50.

Superfecta (3-5-7-1) Paid 11.25.

7TH RACE

2 The Royal Poze (F. Coppola Jr);20.80;8.40;4.20

5 Southwind Tinker (J. Devaux);;7.90;3.70

1 Living Proof I Am (B. Crawford);;;2.50

Off 2:07 Time 1:58.0

Exacta (2-5) Paid 220.50.

Trifecta (2-5-1) Paid 482.00.

Superfecta (2-5-1-6) Paid 210.65.

8TH RACE

5 Crystalline (F. Coppola Jr);2.80;2.10;2.10

3 Helen Goldstein (K. Crawford);;2.40;2.10

4 Dak Tothefuture (B. Cross);;;3.30

Off 2:28 Time 1:58.3

Exacta (5-3) Paid 5.80.

Trifecta (5-3-4) Paid 18.60.

Superfecta (5-3-4-6) Paid 3.80.

Pick 3 (3-2-5) Paid 31.25.

9TH RACE

2 Golden Tate (J. Devaux);6.40;2.40;2.80

4 Twisted Pretzel (B. Aldrich Jr);;2.60;2.60

9 Dions Prayer (P. Fluet);;;3.70

Off 2:47 Time 1:58.2

Exacta (2-4) Paid 19.20.

Trifecta (2-4-9) Paid 127.50.

Superfecta (2-4-9-6) Paid 42.20.

10TH RACE

8 Sweet Deisel (D. Daley);2.90;2.10;2.10

1 Rollinwithambition (P. Fluet);;2.10;2.10

2 Walking Trail (M. Beckwith);;;3.30

Off 3:07 Time 1:57.2

Exacta (8-1) Paid 4.30.

Trifecta (8-1-2) Paid 24.00.

Superfecta (8-1-2-5) Paid 3.05.

11TH RACE

2 Pushthebuttonmax (J. Stark Jr);2.70;2.10;2.10

3 Somermusic’chapter (D. Daley);;3.00;2.60

1 Gypsy Rain (M. Beckwith);;;4.20

Off 3:25 Time 1:59.0

Exacta (2-3) Paid 7.20.

Trifecta (2-3-1) Paid 25.00.

Superfecta (2-3-1-5) Paid 6.55.

Daily Double (8-2) Paid 5.00.

Pick 4 (5-2-8-2) Paid 11.40.

Saratoga Raceway Handle 361,187

