1ST RACE
8 All That Dazzle (B. Cross);17.00;7.00;5.10
3 Bolide De Nuit (J. Randall);;3.90;3.70
5 Mr Jesse (B. Dobson);;;3.10
Off 12:06 Time 1:59.0
Exacta (8-3) Paid 53.00.
Trifecta (8-3-5) Paid 112.50.
Superfecta (8-3-5-2) Paid 21.95.
2ND RACE
1 Passa-grille Beach (M. Beckwith);3.90;2.90;2.10
8 Master Faster (J. Randall);;25.80;9.60
4 Just Wave Goodbye (J. Devaux);;;2.10
Off 12:24 Time 1:55.0
Exacta (1-8) Paid 88.50.
Trifecta (1-8-4) Paid 232.00.
Superfecta (1-8-4-3) Paid 53.15.
Daily Double (8-1) Paid 45.80.
3RD RACE
4 Leap Year Lucky (D. Daley);5.70;3.80;2.90
3 Marcella Bella (F. Coppola Jr);;4.40;3.40
1 Hypocrisy (M. Mc Givern);;;8.20
Off 12:43 Time 2:00.3
Exacta (4-3) Paid 26.00.
Trifecta (4-3-1) Paid 151.50.
Superfecta (4-3-1-8) Paid 43.95.
4TH RACE
6 Hanna Dreamgirl (F. Coppola Jr);4.40;2.90;2.90
5 Certify (C. Huckabone Jr);;9.70;6.60
8 Iamnotlefthanded (B. Aldrich Jr);;;18.00
Off 1:02 Time 1:58.0
Exacta (6-5) Paid 42.20.
Trifecta (6-5-8) Paid 627.00.
Superfecta (6-5-8-7) Paid 112.00.
5TH RACE
3 Match My Miracle (F. Coppola Jr);5.40;3.50;2.10
6 Speedy Little Ava (P. Fluet);;3.80;2.10
1 Smokin On By (B. Cross);;;2.10
Off 1:23 Time 2:00.1
Exacta (3-6) Paid 17.80.
Trifecta (3-6-1) Paid 31.80.
Pick 3 (4-6-3) Paid 22.38.
Pick 5 (8-1-4-6-3) Paid 651.00.
Superfecta (3-6-1-2) Paid 5.83.
6TH RACE
3 Charismo (S. Genois);6.70;2.70;2.20
5 Rx For Success (J. Devaux);;2.10;2.10
7 Liquorstoreblues (B. Dobson);;;5.50
Off 1:45 Time 1:59.0
Exacta (3-5) Paid 17.00.
Trifecta (3-5-7) Paid 77.50.
Superfecta (3-5-7-1) Paid 11.25.
7TH RACE
2 The Royal Poze (F. Coppola Jr);20.80;8.40;4.20
5 Southwind Tinker (J. Devaux);;7.90;3.70
1 Living Proof I Am (B. Crawford);;;2.50
Off 2:07 Time 1:58.0
Exacta (2-5) Paid 220.50.
Trifecta (2-5-1) Paid 482.00.
Superfecta (2-5-1-6) Paid 210.65.
8TH RACE
5 Crystalline (F. Coppola Jr);2.80;2.10;2.10
3 Helen Goldstein (K. Crawford);;2.40;2.10
4 Dak Tothefuture (B. Cross);;;3.30
Off 2:28 Time 1:58.3
Exacta (5-3) Paid 5.80.
Trifecta (5-3-4) Paid 18.60.
Superfecta (5-3-4-6) Paid 3.80.
Pick 3 (3-2-5) Paid 31.25.
9TH RACE
2 Golden Tate (J. Devaux);6.40;2.40;2.80
4 Twisted Pretzel (B. Aldrich Jr);;2.60;2.60
9 Dions Prayer (P. Fluet);;;3.70
Off 2:47 Time 1:58.2
Exacta (2-4) Paid 19.20.
Trifecta (2-4-9) Paid 127.50.
Superfecta (2-4-9-6) Paid 42.20.
10TH RACE
8 Sweet Deisel (D. Daley);2.90;2.10;2.10
1 Rollinwithambition (P. Fluet);;2.10;2.10
2 Walking Trail (M. Beckwith);;;3.30
Off 3:07 Time 1:57.2
Exacta (8-1) Paid 4.30.
Trifecta (8-1-2) Paid 24.00.
Superfecta (8-1-2-5) Paid 3.05.
11TH RACE
2 Pushthebuttonmax (J. Stark Jr);2.70;2.10;2.10
3 Somermusic’chapter (D. Daley);;3.00;2.60
1 Gypsy Rain (M. Beckwith);;;4.20
Off 3:25 Time 1:59.0
Exacta (2-3) Paid 7.20.
Trifecta (2-3-1) Paid 25.00.
Superfecta (2-3-1-5) Paid 6.55.
Daily Double (8-2) Paid 5.00.
Pick 4 (5-2-8-2) Paid 11.40.
Saratoga Raceway Handle 361,187
