SARATOGA SPRINGS — Turnover in personnel happens to every high school football team every year. This just happens to be one season that Saratoga Springs turned over nearly its entire offensive line and its defense.
Finding the right players to rebuild the line is crucial for Saratoga’s hopes, because the Blue Streaks return a senior standout at quarterback in Jake Williams and a solid group of running backs.
If the Blue Streaks find that combination, they could unlock the Class AA sectional championship that eluded them the last two seasons, in title-game losses to Troy and Shaker. Last year’s 7-3 record included a loss to Shenendehowa in the regular-season finale that the Streaks avenged in the Section II semifinals the following week.
“Everyone talks about Shaker-Shen,” veteran head coach Terry Jones said. “Shaker won it last year. We’ve been there the last two years, but no one really seems to talk about Saratoga, it’s always Shaker-Shen. Hey, that’s fine, we’ll see what happens.”
Quarterback: This is arguably Saratoga’s strongest position, with Williams returning for his third varsity season and second as a starter. Williams was a 1,000-yard passer last year and is a threat to scramble in the Streaks’ dynamic spread offense.
“Jake just has to do what Jake does,” Jones said. “Because he’s been around so long, we’re able to expand what we ask him to do and the reads we ask him to make, which allows us to throw a few more challenging routes that put the defense in a bind.”
Last year’s backup, Ethan Kopraski, is out for the season with an injury, but junior Sean Hudson is a standout athlete who earned a call-up from JV late last season.
“In many years, Sean would be ready to start,” Jones said. “But he’s also working at other positions, as well, because he’s a kid we feel needs to be on the field.”
Backs and receivers: Leading receiver Christian Kondo did not return for his senior season, so the receiving corps must be rebuilt. Hudson and Cole Zeh were getting looks at receiver spots.
The Streaks have a solid collection of running backs, with James Capone, Adam Forester, Carter Dietz and sophomore Alex Hicks rotating in.
“We feel really good about our backs,” Jones said.
Offensive line: Senior center Bryan Camaj is Saratoga’s only returning starter up front, and he’s the biggest body on the line at 6-foot-1, 290-pounds.
Every other position including tight end was up in the air in training camp. Sean Kempf and Matt Dys could be the Streaks’ new tackles, while Zach Tomczak — a transfer from Hoosick Falls — is 5-10, 265 and eyeing a guard spot.
“I tell these guys all the time: games are won and lost up front,” Jones said. “First and foremost, it’s a matter of finding that chemistry among five guys that work together, finding that right combination. They’ve got work to do, but that’s why we’re here and they’ll be ready to go.”
Defense: Jones won’t use “rebuilding” when talking about his defense — he prefers the term reloading. The Blue Streaks graduated most of their starters, with only a trio of veterans back. Camaj returns to anchor the defensive line, Forester saw some time at linebacker, as did Capone in the secondary.
Jones is hoping to Tomczak put on the defensive line, and plans to rotate three or four players up front. The linebackers will be all new, with Dietz and Hicks in the mix with Forester. Capone, Zeh and Hudson were getting looks in the defensive backfield.
“We’re going to have a lot of guys going both ways,” Jones said.
Outlook: Jones sees Class AA as much improved this season, and Saratoga will be tested early by an improved Niskayuna program in its opener Friday night. Guilderland, Bethlehem, CBA and Schenectady could all rise to challenge Shaker, Shen and Saratoga.
“There’s no off weeks, and our crossover game is against one of the perennial Class A powers, Queensbury,” Jones said. “These kids have to come ready to play every single week.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.