Post Time 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);4-1
2 Herecomesbullville (Jim Devaux);3-1
3 No Hablo Ingles (Dan Cappello Jr);7-2
4 Tough As Tuff (Billy Dobson);9-2
5 Chestatha Cheetah (Beckwith);30-1
6 Ideal Henry (Jay Randall);8-1
7 Jonsey (Michael Kimelman);6-1
8 Smooth As Whiskey (Genois);10-1
2ND RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Itsoneofthose (Brian Cross);5-1
2 Aileen On You (Cory Mcgivern);8-1
3 Atomic Mass (Glenn Bailey);25-1
4 Sevens Up (Jay Randall);8-5
5 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);10-1
6 We’re In Trouble (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
7 Black Magic Storm (John Cross);15-1
8 Joesmakingmecrazy (Crawford);20-1
3RD RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Caravelle (Jim Devaux);3-1
2 Mason Blues (Gates Brunet);5-2
3 Zann’s Fantastic (Brian Cross);6-1
4 Gypsy Rain (Mark Beckwith);8-1
5 Mitchell Hanover (Jay Randall);9-2
6 Fashion For Credit (John Stark Jr);25-1
7 Charismo (Steeven Genois);10-1
8 Sheldon (Dan Cappello Jr);30-1
4TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Lyons Amusements (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 Doodad Hanover (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
3 Calvery Hill (Mark Beckwith);8-5
4 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);7-2
5 Stud Muffin (Steven Rybka);6-1
6 Jl Thatsoveryfancy (John Stark Jr);25-1
7 Regal Escape (Brett Crawford);15-1
8 Prove It Allnight (Jim Devaux);30-1
5TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);8-5
2 Pappagiorgio (Jim Devaux);9-5
3 Explosive (Mark Beckwith);12-1
4 Too Cool To Fool (Phil Fluet);20-1
5 Iamnotlefthanded (Jay Randall);5-1
6 Mr Gerrity (Dan Cappello Jr);25-1
7 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);10-1
8 Goddess Ofgoodness (Crawford);15-1
6TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
2 Abequa (Billy Dobson);6-5
3 Isabella’s Diamond (Jim Devaux);6-1
4 Citi Z Tam (Evan Hoagland);12-1
5 Whitemountainmaple (Chartrand);20-1
6 Winery Hanover (Mark Beckwith);10-1
7 Best Balance (Bruce Aldrich Jr);25-1
7TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Bolt Ruler (Zackary Gray);4-1
2 Fantasy Maker (Mark Beckwith);6-1
3 Bullville Terror (Jim Devaux);6-5
4 Vintage Summer (Billy Dobson);12-1
5 Guide Master (Bruce Mattison);15-1
6 Think I Can Danse (Steeven Genois);10-1
8TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);3-1
2 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);10-1
3 Citizenship (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
4 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);6-1
5 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);20-1
6 Mass Confession (Phil Fluet);25-1
7 Liquorstoreblues (Jim Devaux);7-2
8 Striking Star (Jay Randall);5-2
9TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Royalpine Princess (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);10-1
3 Cassiadechakrika (Brett Crawford);9-2
4 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);3-1
5 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
6 Beautiful Brenda (Brian Cross);12-1
7 Trendy Kim (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
8 Rc’s Lady Royale (Jay Randall);8-1
10TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 All That Dazzle (John Cross);3-1
2 Riverofroyalty (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
3 Leave Your Mark (Jim Devaux);9-2
4 Pittstop Emerald (Jay Randall);6-1
5 Awol Hanover (Billy Dobson);4-1
6 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);8-1
7 Flyhawk Thriller (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
8 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);15-1
