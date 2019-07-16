Post Time 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);4-1

2 Herecomesbullville (Jim Devaux);3-1

3 No Hablo Ingles (Dan Cappello Jr);7-2

4 Tough As Tuff (Billy Dobson);9-2

5 Chestatha Cheetah (Beckwith);30-1

6 Ideal Henry (Jay Randall);8-1

7 Jonsey (Michael Kimelman);6-1

8 Smooth As Whiskey (Genois);10-1

2ND RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Itsoneofthose (Brian Cross);5-1

2 Aileen On You (Cory Mcgivern);8-1

3 Atomic Mass (Glenn Bailey);25-1

4 Sevens Up (Jay Randall);8-5

5 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);10-1

6 We’re In Trouble (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

7 Black Magic Storm (John Cross);15-1

8 Joesmakingmecrazy (Crawford);20-1

3RD RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Caravelle (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Mason Blues (Gates Brunet);5-2

3 Zann’s Fantastic (Brian Cross);6-1

4 Gypsy Rain (Mark Beckwith);8-1

5 Mitchell Hanover (Jay Randall);9-2

6 Fashion For Credit (John Stark Jr);25-1

7 Charismo (Steeven Genois);10-1

8 Sheldon (Dan Cappello Jr);30-1

4TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Lyons Amusements (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Doodad Hanover (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

3 Calvery Hill (Mark Beckwith);8-5

4 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);7-2

5 Stud Muffin (Steven Rybka);6-1

6 Jl Thatsoveryfancy (John Stark Jr);25-1

7 Regal Escape (Brett Crawford);15-1

8 Prove It Allnight (Jim Devaux);30-1

5TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);8-5

2 Pappagiorgio (Jim Devaux);9-5

3 Explosive (Mark Beckwith);12-1

4 Too Cool To Fool (Phil Fluet);20-1

5 Iamnotlefthanded (Jay Randall);5-1

6 Mr Gerrity (Dan Cappello Jr);25-1

7 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);10-1

8 Goddess Ofgoodness (Crawford);15-1

6TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

2 Abequa (Billy Dobson);6-5

3 Isabella’s Diamond (Jim Devaux);6-1

4 Citi Z Tam (Evan Hoagland);12-1

5 Whitemountainmaple (Chartrand);20-1

6 Winery Hanover (Mark Beckwith);10-1

7 Best Balance (Bruce Aldrich Jr);25-1

7TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Bolt Ruler (Zackary Gray);4-1

2 Fantasy Maker (Mark Beckwith);6-1

3 Bullville Terror (Jim Devaux);6-5

4 Vintage Summer (Billy Dobson);12-1

5 Guide Master (Bruce Mattison);15-1

6 Think I Can Danse (Steeven Genois);10-1

8TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);3-1

2 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);10-1

3 Citizenship (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

4 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);6-1

5 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);20-1

6 Mass Confession (Phil Fluet);25-1

7 Liquorstoreblues (Jim Devaux);7-2

8 Striking Star (Jay Randall);5-2

9TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Royalpine Princess (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);10-1

3 Cassiadechakrika (Brett Crawford);9-2

4 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);3-1

5 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

6 Beautiful Brenda (Brian Cross);12-1

7 Trendy Kim (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

8 Rc’s Lady Royale (Jay Randall);8-1

10TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 All That Dazzle (John Cross);3-1

2 Riverofroyalty (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

3 Leave Your Mark (Jim Devaux);9-2

4 Pittstop Emerald (Jay Randall);6-1

5 Awol Hanover (Billy Dobson);4-1

6 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);8-1

7 Flyhawk Thriller (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

8 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);15-1

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments