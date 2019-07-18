Post Time 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Chuppah On (Harry Landy);5-2
2 Ashlee’s Day (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2
3 Generation Sissie (Brett Crawford);6-1
4 Glory Ghost (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
5 Grey Roots (Billy Dobson);3-1
6 Maggnifispin (Jim Devaux);4-1
7 Mach This Day (Phil Fluet);10-1
8 Cold Brew (Steeven Genois);8-1
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Cash Crazy Express (John Stark Jr);3-1
2 Yankee Secret (Mark Beckwith);7-2
3 All You Can Dream (Steeven Genois);5-2
4 Kissesfromheaven (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
5 Trussed Up Trudy (Jay Randall);12-1
6 American Sombrero (Coppola Jr);8-1
7 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Phil Fluet);20-1
8 Saintsbury Lass (Jim Devaux);25-1
3RD RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Hi Ho Steverino (Jim Devaux);3-1
2 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);9-2
3 Sassy Hanover (Brett Crawford);5-2
4 Santanna One (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1
5 Carolina Magic (Steeven Genois);8-1
6 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
7 Tomitta Bayama (Mark Beckwith);10-1
8 Hot Tip (Jay Randall);15-1
4TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Major Camby (Jay Randall);8-5
2 On The Big Swing (Phil Fluet);10-1
3 Always A Bb (Jim Devaux);7-2
4 Itsallaboutmach (Billy Dobson);12-1
5 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
6 Cool Jack (Mark Beckwith);5-1
7 Mavericks Luck (Brett Crawford);15-1
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.
1 Village Jackson (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
2 Freedom Reigns (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
3 Mach My Point (Jim Devaux);7-2
4 Rock On Moe (Brian Cross);8-1
5 Allstar Energy (Steeven Genois);5-2
6 Pan Street Usa (Mark Beckwith);3-1
7 Fifth Son (Brett Crawford);20-1
8 About The Benjamns (Jay Randall);25-1
9 Devisser (Billy Dobson);10-1
6TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
2 Mccovey Cove N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
3 Media Queen N (Mark Beckwith);10-1
4 With Wings (Jim Devaux);6-1
5 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
6 Dustlanemissmolly (Jay Randall);4-1
7 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);9-2
7TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
2 West Liberty (Jim Devaux);6-1
3 One Hand Keg Stand (Aldrich Jr);12-1
4 Frenzie (Paul Suchow);8-1
5 Ok Jewel (Brian Cross);10-1
6 Windsun Brooklyn (Billy Dobson);5-2
7 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);10-1
8 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);4-1
8TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.
1 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Brian Cross);2-1
2 Miracle Ace (Phil Fluet);20-1
3 Love Over Gold (Jim Devaux);5-1
4 The Band K (Jay Randall);10-1
5 Sally De Vie (Billy Dobson);9-2
6 Mississippi Charm (Mark Beckwith);12-1
7 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);15-1
8 Best Honey Hanover (Coppola Jr);8-1
9 Feelinupbeat (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
9TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 Delightful Joe (Brett Crawford);4-1
2 Star Of Terror (Mark Beckwith);9-2
3 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
4 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Real Kid (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
6 Babinga Wood (Phil Fluet);10-1
7 Nerve Of Steel N (Jim Devaux);3-1
8 Notabadgame (Jay Randall);6-1
9 Swellendam (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
10TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.
1 Gibus (Brian Cross);10-1
2 Manverick (John Stark Jr);6-1
3 Abba Official (Billy Dobson);3-1
4 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);8-1
5 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
6 Webmaster Hanover (Beckwith);15-1
7 Johnnysfirecracker (Phil Fluet);20-1
8 Statement (Jim Devaux);12-1
9 Cindy’s Party Boy (Jay Randall);7-5
11TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);6-5
2 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);10-1
3 Marthas Star (Billy Dobson);7-2
4 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);8-1
5 Open Table (Robert Sampson);25-1
6 Ideal Delight (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
7 Uf Lana Rae (Jay Randall);5-1
12TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);7-2
2 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);5-1
3 Lady Elvis (Jay Randall);3-1
4 Y C Easy (Steeven Genois);5-2
5 Wisdom Is Gold (Jim Devaux);12-1
6 Katie Mae Cancook (Billy Dobson);8-1
7 Dancin Daisy (Brett Crawford);10-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.