Post Time 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Chuppah On (Harry Landy);5-2

2 Ashlee’s Day (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2

3 Generation Sissie (Brett Crawford);6-1

4 Glory Ghost (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

5 Grey Roots (Billy Dobson);3-1

6 Maggnifispin (Jim Devaux);4-1

7 Mach This Day (Phil Fluet);10-1

8 Cold Brew (Steeven Genois);8-1

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Cash Crazy Express (John Stark Jr);3-1

2 Yankee Secret (Mark Beckwith);7-2

3 All You Can Dream (Steeven Genois);5-2

4 Kissesfromheaven (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

5 Trussed Up Trudy (Jay Randall);12-1

6 American Sombrero (Coppola Jr);8-1

7 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Phil Fluet);20-1

8 Saintsbury Lass (Jim Devaux);25-1

3RD RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Hi Ho Steverino (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);9-2

3 Sassy Hanover (Brett Crawford);5-2

4 Santanna One (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1

5 Carolina Magic (Steeven Genois);8-1

6 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

7 Tomitta Bayama (Mark Beckwith);10-1

8 Hot Tip (Jay Randall);15-1

4TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Major Camby (Jay Randall);8-5

2 On The Big Swing (Phil Fluet);10-1

3 Always A Bb (Jim Devaux);7-2

4 Itsallaboutmach (Billy Dobson);12-1

5 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

6 Cool Jack (Mark Beckwith);5-1

7 Mavericks Luck (Brett Crawford);15-1

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.

1 Village Jackson (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

2 Freedom Reigns (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

3 Mach My Point (Jim Devaux);7-2

4 Rock On Moe (Brian Cross);8-1

5 Allstar Energy (Steeven Genois);5-2

6 Pan Street Usa (Mark Beckwith);3-1

7 Fifth Son (Brett Crawford);20-1

8 About The Benjamns (Jay Randall);25-1

9 Devisser (Billy Dobson);10-1

6TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

2 Mccovey Cove N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

3 Media Queen N (Mark Beckwith);10-1

4 With Wings (Jim Devaux);6-1

5 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

6 Dustlanemissmolly (Jay Randall);4-1

7 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);9-2

7TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

2 West Liberty (Jim Devaux);6-1

3 One Hand Keg Stand (Aldrich Jr);12-1

4 Frenzie (Paul Suchow);8-1

5 Ok Jewel (Brian Cross);10-1

6 Windsun Brooklyn (Billy Dobson);5-2

7 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);10-1

8 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);4-1

8TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.

1 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Brian Cross);2-1

2 Miracle Ace (Phil Fluet);20-1

3 Love Over Gold (Jim Devaux);5-1

4 The Band K (Jay Randall);10-1

5 Sally De Vie (Billy Dobson);9-2

6 Mississippi Charm (Mark Beckwith);12-1

7 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);15-1

8 Best Honey Hanover (Coppola Jr);8-1

9 Feelinupbeat (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

9TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Delightful Joe (Brett Crawford);4-1

2 Star Of Terror (Mark Beckwith);9-2

3 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

4 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Real Kid (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

6 Babinga Wood (Phil Fluet);10-1

7 Nerve Of Steel N (Jim Devaux);3-1

8 Notabadgame (Jay Randall);6-1

9 Swellendam (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

10TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.

1 Gibus (Brian Cross);10-1

2 Manverick (John Stark Jr);6-1

3 Abba Official (Billy Dobson);3-1

4 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);8-1

5 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

6 Webmaster Hanover (Beckwith);15-1

7 Johnnysfirecracker (Phil Fluet);20-1

8 Statement (Jim Devaux);12-1

9 Cindy’s Party Boy (Jay Randall);7-5

11TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);6-5

2 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);10-1

3 Marthas Star (Billy Dobson);7-2

4 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);8-1

5 Open Table (Robert Sampson);25-1

6 Ideal Delight (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

7 Uf Lana Rae (Jay Randall);5-1

12TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);7-2

2 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);5-1

3 Lady Elvis (Jay Randall);3-1

4 Y C Easy (Steeven Genois);5-2

5 Wisdom Is Gold (Jim Devaux);12-1

6 Katie Mae Cancook (Billy Dobson);8-1

7 Dancin Daisy (Brett Crawford);10-1

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments