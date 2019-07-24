1st—$75,000, stk, 4YO up, 2 1/16mi, hrdl., clear. Jonathan Kiser Novice Stakes.
1 Redicean (Garner);8.50;6.60;4.80
11 Arch My Boy (Norris);;9.20;5.50
2 Help From Heaven (Geraghty);;;3.70
$1 Exacta (1-11) paid $44.50. $0.10 Superfecta (1-11-2-6) paid $87.85. $0.50 Trifecta (1-11-2) paid $107.12.
2nd—$78,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 7f, clear.
9 Golani Brigade (Castellano);5.90;3.70;2.90
1 a-Freaky Styley (Rosario);;6.10;3.80
3 Financialstability (J.Ortiz);;;4.50
$1 Daily Double (1-9) paid $31.50. $1 Exacta (9-1) paid $22.20.
$1 Quinella (1-9) paid $15.90. $0.10 Superfecta (9-1-3-6) paid $87.85. $0.50 Trifecta (9-1-3) paid $54.62.
a-Coupled.
3rd—$78,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 7f, clear.
7 Sky Kitten (Franco);17.60;7.00;4.40
2 Jen's Battle (Rosario);;3.90;2.90
10 Beyond Brown (Velazquez);;;3.00
$1 Pick 3 (1-9-7) 3 Correct Paid $242.75. $1 Daily Double (9-7) paid $35.25. $1 Exacta (7-2) paid $36.50. $0.10 Superfecta (7-2-10-8) paid $28.60. $0.50 Trifecta (7-2-10) paid $68.75.
4th—$98,000, alc opt cl, 4YO up, 1 3/16mi, tf., clear.
2 Annals of Time (Castellano);3.30;2.40;2.10
10 Devamani (Rosario);;3.50;2.50
1 Zapperini (I.Ortiz);;;3.20
$1 Pick 3 (9-7-2) 3 Correct Paid $74.75. $1 Daily Double (7-2) paid $17.40. $1 Exacta (2-10) paid $5.40. $1 Quinella (2-10) paid $5.70. $0.10 Superfecta (2-10-1-5) paid $6.85. $0.50 Trifecta (2-10-1) paid $10.50.
5th—$50,000, cl, 3YO up, 7f, clear.
3 Frammento (Martinez);65.00;26.40;11.20
7 Mohican (Hernandez);;10.80;7.00
6 Cape Lookout (Santana);;;8.50
$1 Pick 3 (7-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $503.50. $1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $53.00. $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $220.25. $0.10 Superfecta (3-7-6-9) paid $632.80. $0.50 Trifecta (3-7-6) paid $1,546.00.
6th—$90,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f, clear.
1 Another Miracle (Franco);6.70;3.30;2.50
3 Irish Mias (Maragh);;8.40;3.80
6 Close Shave (Velazquez);;;3.00
$0.50 Pick 5 (9-7-2/4/6/7-3-1) 5 Correct Paid $4,109.00. $0.50 Pick 4 (7-2/4/6/7-3-1) 4 Correct Paid $708.75. $1 Pick 3 (2-3-1)
3 Correct Paid $118.50. $1 Daily Double (3-1) paid $117.75.
$1 Exacta (1-3) paid $25.00. $0.10 Superfecta (1-3-6-11) paid $10.00. $0.50 Trifecta (1-3-6) paid $35.25.
7th—$150,000, stk, 3YO, 1mi, tf., clear. New York Stallion Series Stakes.
3 Rinaldi (Saez);8.10;3.80;2.80
9 Funny Guy (Maragh);;3.10;2.50
4 Albie (Velazquez);;;4.00
$1 Pick 3 (3-1-3) 3 Correct Paid $394.00. $1 Daily Double (1-3) paid $14.60. $1 Exacta (3-9) paid $11.50. $0.10 Superfecta (3-9-4-2) paid $36.15. $0.50 Trifecta (3-9-4) paid $39.87.
8th—$200,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear. Honorable Miss Stakes.
5 Minit to Stardom (Cintron);43.40;12.60;5.80
2 Chalon (Castellano);;3.90;3.70
6 Ours to Run (Velazquez);;;3.50
$1 Pick 3 (1-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $363.00. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $107.25. $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $86.50. $0.10 Superfecta (5-2-6-4) paid $64.60. $0.50 Trifecta (5-2-6) paid $150.75.
9th—$95,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, tf., clear.
1 Pastime (Castellano);13.60;6.20;4.00
8 Violent Times (Velazquez);;3.90;3.20
7 Mentality (Davis);;;3.90
$1 Pick 3 (3-5-1) 3 Correct Paid $651.50. $1 Grand Slam
(1/3/6-1/3/4/5/9-2/5/6-1) 4 Correct Paid $31.25. $1 Daily Double (5-1) paid $163.50. $1 Exacta (1-8) paid $28.25. $0.10 Superfecta
(1-8-7-6) paid $49.30. $0.50 Trifecta (1-8-7) paid $59.87.
10th—$92,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 7f, clear.
3 Risky Mandate (J.Ortiz);6.10;3.80;2.70
2 Fair Regis (Carmouche);;8.00;4.70
12 Proximity Bias (I.Ortiz);;;4.50
Pick 6 (3-1-3-5-1-3/4/9/13) 5 Correct Paid $2,432.00. $0.5 Pick 5 (1-3-5-1-3/4/9/13) 5 Correct Paid $5,196.75. $0.50 Pick 4
(3-5-1-3/4/9/13) 4 Correct Paid $1,349.00. $0.50 Pick 3
((X-COUNTRY 2-3-3-1-3/4/9/13)) 5 Correct Paid $1,855.00. $1 Daily Double (1-3) paid $22.80. $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $25.00. $0.10 Superfecta (3-2-12-11) paid $45.65. $0.50 Trifecta (3-2-12) paid $67.87.
