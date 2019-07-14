1ST RACE
9 Sweet Melania (J.Ortiz);5.20;3.90;3.20
10 Morning Gold (D.Davis);;10.00;6.70
3 Lucky Jingle (R.Maragh);;;6.20
Time 1:45.87. $1 Exacta (9-10) paid $25.00. $0.1 Superfecta (9-10-3-4) paid $68.70. $0.5 Trifecta (9-10-3) paid $60.87.
2ND RACE
3 Keeping the Peace (I.Ortiz);4.90;3.10;2.70
7 Passcode (J.Lezcano);;4.10;3.60
9 Talent Scout (E.Cancel);;;7.60
Time 1:10.13. $1 Daily Double (9-3) paid $7.60. $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $8.90. $1 Quinella (3-7) paid $4.95. $0.1 Superfecta (3-7-9-8) paid $52.60. $0.5 Trifecta (3-7-9) paid $62.75.
3RD RACE
5 Call Me Harry (Gaffalione);33.20;13.40;5.10
3 Wild William (L.Saez);;6.70;3.10
4 Crack Shot (J.Ortiz);;;2.60
Time 1:02.51. $1 Pick 3 (9-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $152.75. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $33.25. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $85.00. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-4-2) paid $90.05. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-4) paid $142.50.
4TH RACE
4 Bank On Shea (I.Ortiz);7.10;4.50;3.10
2 Blame the Cake (Castellano);;9.90;5.80
3 Macho Boy (J.Rosario);;;5.30
Time 1:04.02. $1 Pick 3 (3-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $165.50. $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $109.75. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $37.75. $1 Quinella (2-4) paid $19.10. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-3-7) paid $114.70. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-3) paid $114.00.
5TH RACE
11 Decorated Ace (Lezcano);20.40;10.00;5.20
5 Tempers Way (L.Saez);;12.20;5.60
8 Positive Skew (J.Castellano);;;2.50
Time 1:36.71. $0.5 Pick 5 (1/2/9-3/4/5-5-4-11) 5 Correct Paid $5,683.00. $0.5 Pick 4 (3/4/5-5-4-11) 4 Correct Paid $1,320.25. $1 Pick 3 (5-4-11) 3 Correct Paid $1,040.50. $0.5 Trifecta (11-5-8) paid $329.00. $0.1 Superfecta (11-5-8-12) paid $209.45. $1 Daily Double (4-11) paid $70.25. $1 Exacta (11-5) paid $171.50.
6TH RACE
4 Fetching (M.Franco);7.20;4.80;3.20
11 Hit a Provisional (J.Ortiz);;12.00;6.80
5 Flush (R.Maragh);;;3.70
Time 1:48.47. $1 Pick 3 (4-11-4) 3 Correct Paid $229.25. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (4-11-8) 3 Correct Paid $55.00. $0.1 Superfecta (4-11-5-9) paid $164.60. $0.5 Trifecta (4-11-5) paid $102.62. $1 Consolation Double (11-8) paid $10.40. $1 Daily Double (11-4) paid $41.25. $1 Exacta (4-11) paid $48.50.
7TH RACE
5 T Loves a Fight (I.Ortiz);13.20;6.30;4.60
8 Binkster (D.Davis);;4.40;3.70
2 Zonic (E.Cancel);;;5.00
Time 1:15.50. $1 Pick 3 (11-4-5) 3 Correct Paid $318.50. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (11-8-5) 3 Correct Paid $74.75. $1 Daily Double (4-5) paid $33.50. $1 Exacta (5-8) paid $27.50. $0.1 Superfecta (5-8-2-4) paid $78.60. $0.5 Trifecta (5-8-2) paid $86.75.
8TH RACE
11 Varenka (J.Ortiz);7.50;3.70;3.00
8 Catch a Bid (J.Castellano);;3.00;2.60
3 Quiet Dignity (I.Ortiz, Jr.);;;4.50
Time 1:43.07. $1 Pick 3 (4-5-11) 3 Correct Paid $144.00. $1 Daily Double (5-11) paid $37.00. $1 Exacta (11-8) paid $11.00. $0.1 Superfecta (11-8-3-7) paid $53.85. $0.5 Trifecta (11-8-3) paid $29.62.
9TH RACE
4 Break Even (Bridgmohan);4.20;3.30;2.50
6 Eyeinthesky (J.Rosario);;4.30;2.90
3 Bohemian Bourbon (C.Landeros);;;3.20
Time 1:01.59. $1 Pick 3 (5-11-4) 3 Correct Paid $83.75. $1 Grand Slam (4/5/11-2/5/8-3/8/11-4) 4 Correct Paid $11.80. $1 Daily Double (11-4) paid $8.70. $1 Exacta (4-6) paid $7.90. $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-3-7) paid $8.22. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-3) paid $16.25.
10TH RACE
6 Wicked Trick (E.Cancel);20.40;7.00;4.40
8 Mine the Coin (M.Franco);;2.80;2.40
3 Exchequer (I.Ortiz, Jr.);;;3.60
Time 1:23.46. Pick 6 (11-4/8/12/13-5-11-1/4/5/9-6) 6 Correct Paid $132,128.00, 5 Correct Paid $557.00. $0.5 Pick 5 (4/8/12/13-5-11-1/4/5/9-6) 5 Correct Paid $1,236.00. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-11-1/4/5/9-6) 4 Correct Paid $374.00. $1 Pick 3 (11-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $100.25. $0.5 Trifecta (6-8-3) paid $73.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-8-3-11) paid $52.60. $1 Exacta (6-8) paid $26.50. $1 Daily Double (4-6) paid $23.70.
Attendance 34,285. Handle $3,202,412.
