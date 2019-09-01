1ST RACE
6 Chimney Rock (J.Ortiz);9.30;4.20;3.20
8 Summer Sangria (J.Velazquez);;2.70;2.10
4 Bahamian Prince (I.Ortiz);;;3.90
Time 1:02.64. $1 Exacta (6-8) paid $14.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-8-4-9) paid $38.65. $0.5 Trifecta (6-8-4) paid $28.12.
2ND RACE
7 Summer Fantasy (Luzzi);25.20;5.70;3.40
2 Elegant Rose (I.Ortiz);;2.40;2.10
1 Will Take Over (E.Cancel);;;3.40
Time 1:24.29. $1 Daily Double (6-7) paid $61.00. $1 Exacta (7-2) paid $23.60. $1 Quinella (2-7) paid $5.90. $0.1 Superfecta (7-2-1-4) paid $36.40. $0.5 Trifecta (7-2-1) paid $47.37.
3RD RACE
3 Northern Haze (R.Santana);4.10;2.90;2.30
5 Talent Scout (K.Carmouche);;5.50;3.60
4 Raphael (E.Cancel);;;4.40
Time 1:10.37. $1 Pick 3 (6-7-3) 3 Correct Paid $219.25. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (6-7-2) 3 Correct Paid $68.00. $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-4-7) paid $18.47. $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-4) paid $16.37. $1 Consolation Double (7-2) paid $10.50. $1 Daily Double (7-3) paid $31.00. $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $9.60.
4TH RACE
8 I’llhandalthecash (Franco);8.30;3.20;2.40
7 My Galina (J.Ortiz);;2.60;2.10
9 Honey I’m Good (R.Santana);;;2.60
Time 1:02.15. $1 Pick 3 (7-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $142.25. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (7-2-8) 3 Correct Paid $47.25. $1 Quinella (7-8) paid $3.35. $0.1 Superfecta (8-7-9-4) paid $5.10. $0.5 Trifecta (8-7-9) paid $13.25. $1 Daily Double (3-8) paid $7.90. $1 Exacta (8-7) paid $8.00.
5TH RACE
9 Feeling It (L.Reyes);49.80;18.40;7.40
6 Vaya Con Dios (D.Davis);;5.30;3.40
8 Bayern’s Mirage (I.Ortiz);;;3.30
Time 1:04.80. $0.5 Pick 5 (6-7-2/3-8-9) 5 Correct Paid $13,582.25. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-2/3-8-9) 4 Correct Paid $1,688.75. $1 Pick 3 (3-8-9) 3 Correct Paid $237.00. $0.5 Trifecta (9-6-8) paid $203.25. $0.1 Superfecta (9-6-8-1) paid $496.35. $1 Daily Double (8-9) paid $83.50. $1 Exacta (9-6) paid $109.50.
6TH RACE
5 Brush Country (Castellano);17.40;6.70;3.60
6 Always Forgiven (I.Ortiz);;4.30;2.80
3 Bears Mafia (K.Carmouche);;;2.80
Time 1:22.89. DH—Woodbury, Carrier Landing (4). $1 Pick 3 (8-9-5) 3 Correct Paid $725.50. $1 Daily Double (9-5) paid $276.50. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $32.25. $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-3-2) paid $26.00. $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-3-4) paid $16.47. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-3) paid $58.25. a-Coupled.
7TH RACE
6 Sparkling Sky (J.Ortiz);4.70;2.90;2.30
5 Our Little Jewel (L.Saez);;6.50;3.90
2 Boxer Rebellion (I.Ortiz);;;2.70
Time 1:42.30. $1 Pick 3 (9-5-6) 3 Correct Paid $635.50. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (9-5-7/9) 3 Correct Paid $262.50. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-2-1) paid $13.92. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-2) paid $25.00. $1 Consolation Double (5-7/9) paid $9.70. $1 Daily Double (5-6) paid $29.25. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $16.60.
8TH RACE
8 Alandra (J.Rosario);16.80;7.00;5.00
10 Slam Dunk (J.Castellano);;3.60;2.90
1 Day Dayenu (M.Franco);;;4.90
Time 1:23.34. $1 Pick 3 (5-6-8) 3 Correct Paid $163.25. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (5-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $22.40, $1 Consolation Pick 3 (5-7/9-2) 3 Correct Paid $8.80, $1 Consolation Pick 3 (5-7/9-8) 3 Correct Paid $62.00. $1 Consolation Double (6-2) paid $2.30. $0.5 Trifecta (8-10-1) paid $65.87. $1 Daily Double (6-8) paid $15.30. $1 Exacta (8-10) paid $24.70. $0.1 Superfecta (8-10-1-9) paid $98.35.
9TH RACE
2 Here Comes Jackie (Castellano);8.20;3.60;2.80
3 Connectivity (I.Ortiz);;3.10;2.60
10 Music of Life (M.Franco);;;4.00
Time 1:35.98. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-6/7/9/11/12/13/14-8-2) 4 Correct Paid $462.25. $1 Pick 3 (6-8-2) 3 Correct Paid $78.75. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (6-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $10.80. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-10) paid $46.37. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-10-9) paid $48.20. $1 Daily Double (8-2) paid $34.75. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $11.40.
10TH RACE
6 Carrizo (K.Carmouche);4.40;3.10;2.40
9 Untaken (D.Davis);;9.10;5.80
8 Subsidiary (J.Rosario);;;4.60
Time 1:09.86. $1 Pick 3 (8-2-6) 3 Correct Paid $74.50. $1 Daily Double (2-6) paid $8.80. $1 Exacta (6-9) paid $23.80. $0.1 Superfecta (6-9-8-5) paid $51.25. $0.5 Trifecta (6-9-8) paid $73.12.
11TH RACE
3 Perfect Alibi (I.Ortiz);12.40;4.70;3.30
2 Frank’s Rockette (J.Leparoux);;3.40;2.50
5 Figure of Speech (J.Castellano);;;3.20
Time 1:23.44. $1 Pick 3 (2-6-3) 3 Correct Paid $58.75. $1 Grand Slam (1/8/10-2/3/10-6/8/9-3) 4 Correct Paid $19.30. $1 Daily Double (6-3) paid $18.50. $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $19.00. $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-5-4) paid $26.30. $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-5) paid $28.00. IST $19,561,071. Handle $4,674,703. Total Handle $24,235,774.
12TH RACE
5 Opt (J.Castellano);7.50;3.50;2.80
2 Graded On a Curve (I.Ortiz);;3.30;2.70
13 Nutzforboltz (M.Franco);;;5.80
Time 1:40.93. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (6/7/9-8-2-2/3/6-3-5) 6 Correct Paid $1,645.70. $0.5 Pick 5 (8-2-2/3/6-3-5) 5 Correct Paid $2,242.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-2/3/6-3-5) 4 Correct Paid $117.62. $1 Pick 3 (6-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $66.75. $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-13-1) paid $24.77. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $30.75. $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $10.40. $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-13) paid $41.75.
