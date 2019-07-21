1ST RACE
8 Cite (W.McCarthy);14.00;7.60;5.00
3 Repeat Repeat (K.Norris);;7.50;4.10
6 Gaye Breeze (T.Garner);;;5.70
Time 3:51.52. $1 Exacta (8-3) paid $44.00. $0.1 Superfecta (8-3-6-5) paid $159.30. $0.5 Trifecta (8-3-6) paid $173.25.
2ND RACE
5 Blue Gem (R.Santana);19.80;5.70;3.70
3 Brush Country (Gaffalione);;2.80;2.40
4 Threatlovesmidnite (I.Ortiz);;;3.70
Time 1:23.88. $1 Daily Double (8-5) paid $70.00. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $26.50. $1 Quinella (3-5) paid $9.70. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-4-2) paid $32.90. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-4) paid $79.12.
3RD RACE
8 Bad Boy (J.Ortiz);6.80;3.90;2.90
4 Dillon Rocks (Carmouche);;6.60;4.20
5 Crypto Gold (D.Davis);;;3.50
Time 1:49.40. $1 Pick 3 (8-5-8) 3 Correct Paid $381.50. $1 Daily Double (5-8) paid $46.75. $1 Exacta (8-4) paid $20.40. $0.1 Superfecta (8-4-5-1) paid $39.95. $0.5 Trifecta (8-4-5) paid $58.87.
4TH RACE
1 Guarana (J.Ortiz);2.50;2.10;No Tix
5 Point of Honor (Castellano);;2.60;No Tix
Time 1:49.65. $1 Pick 3 (5-8-1) 3 Correct Paid $55.25. $1 Daily Double (8-1) paid $4.95. $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $2.50. $1 Quinella (1-5) paid $2.05. $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-4-2) paid $3.90. $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-4) paid $12.35.
5TH RACE
4 Scars Are Cool (Gaffalione);11.40;5.20;4.10
6 Majority Rules (Castellano);;4.80;3.40
7 Spice Road (L.Saez);;;3.30
Time 1:49.73. $1 Pick 3 (8-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $39.25. $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $8.00. $1 Exacta (4-6) paid $27.50. $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-7-1) paid $31.70. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-7) paid $41.62.
6TH RACE
1 Chestnut Street (Gaffalione);10.00;5.30;4.40
2 Take Charge Tina (R.Santana);;8.50;6.30
9 Art Buff (J.Alvarado);;;6.50
Time 1:36.40. $0.5 Pick 5 (5-8-1-4-1) 5 Correct Paid $1,295.00. $0.5 Pick 4 (8-1-4-1) 4 Correct Paid $107.12. $1 Pick 3 (1-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $51.00. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (1-4-11) 3 Correct Paid $8.90. $1 Consolation Double (4-11) paid $4.80. $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-9) paid $241.75. $1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $17.20. $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $45.75. $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-9-4) paid $289.90.
7TH RACE
1 Fly So Pretty (Castellano);13.20;5.30;3.60
10 Sequin (T.Gaffalione);;4.10;3.30
2 Sharing (M.Franco);;;6.10
Time 1:02.94. $1 Pick 3 (4-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $170.50. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (4-11-1) 3 Correct Paid $33.00. $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $38.75. $1 Exacta (1-10) paid $25.00. $0.1 Superfecta (1-10-2-8) paid $100.60. $0.5 Trifecta (1-10-2) paid $102.00.
8TH RACE
6 Basin (R.Santana, Jr.);6.00;3.40;2.70
2 Three Technique (J.Ortiz);;3.40;2.90
11 Lucky Curlin (T.Gaffalione);;;4.20
Time 1:09.77. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-1-1-6) 4 Correct Paid $264.75. $1 Pick 3 (1-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $109.00. $1 Daily Double (1-6) paid $22.90. $1 Exacta (6-2) paid $8.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-11-7) paid $21.50. $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-11) paid $28.00.
9TH RACE
2 Penalty (J.Alvarado);8.90;4.60;3.50
8 Halladay (J.Ortiz);;4.70;4.10
3 Rapt (D.Davis);;;5.10
Time 1:36.27. $1 Pick 3 (1-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $120.50. $1 Daily Double (6-2) paid $13.30. $1 Exacta (2-8) paid $21.00. $0.1 Superfecta (2-8-3-6) paid $134.40. $0.5 Trifecta (2-8-3) paid $68.37.
10TH RACE
8 Borracho (C.Landeros);6.10;3.40;2.70
7 Identity Politics (I.Ortiz);;3.70;2.80
6 Own Agenda (R.Santana, Jr.);;;4.70
Time 1:21.80. $1 Pick 3 (6-2-8) 3 Correct Paid $62.25. $1 Daily Double (2-8) paid $14.80. $1 Exacta (8-7) paid $9.40. $0.1 Superfecta (8-7-6-2) paid $15.50. $0.5 Trifecta (8-7-6) paid $20.12.
11TH RACE
7 Mominou (K.Carmouche);61.50;22.20;6.10
3 Fire Key (J.Ortiz);;7.80;3.30
5 Morticia (T.Gaffalione);;;2.10
Time 1:01.54. DH—Morticia, Broadway Run (3). $1 Pick 3 (2-8-7) 3 Correct Paid $722.50. $1 Exacta (7-3) paid $226.25. $0.1 Superfecta (7-3-2-5) paid $126.70. $0.1 Superfecta (7-3-5-2) paid $99.75. $0.5 Trifecta (7-3-2) paid $264.75. $0.5 Trifecta (7-3-5) paid $187.50. $1 Daily Double (8-7) paid $101.00.
12TH RACE
2 Riendo (K.Carmouche);12.80;6.00;4.20
10 Pipes (M.Franco);;5.30;4.80
5 Risky Sour (B.Hernandez);;;13.40
Time 1:45.33. $1 Pick 3 (8-7-2) 3 Correct Paid $685.50. $1 Grand Slam (2/3/8-1/6/7/8-2/3/5/6/7-2) 4 Correct Paid $23.50. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (8-7-3) 3 Correct Paid $90.50. $0.5 Trifecta (2-10-5) paid $276.25. $0.1 Superfecta (2-10-5-1) paid $297.85. $1 Daily Double (7-2) paid $256.00. $1 Exacta (2-10) paid $39.25.
13TH RACE
3 Golden Award (T.Gaffalione);8.50;3.60;2.30
5 Wow Cat (J.Ortiz);;2.90;2.10
1 She’s a Julie (R.Santana, Jr.);;;2.10
Time 1:49.64. Pick 6 (6-2-1/8-7-2-3) 6 Correct Paid $104,005.00, 5 Correct Paid $766.00. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-1/8-7-2-3) 5 Correct Paid $19,666.25. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/8-7-2-3) 4 Correct Paid $2,023.00. $1 Pick 3 (7-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $821.00. $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-1) paid $6.65. $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-1-2) paid $2.31. $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $8.50. $1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $36.00.
Handle $3,397,675.
