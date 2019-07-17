2ND RACE
4 Sky of Hook (L.Saez);20.60;7.50;3.40
2 Listentoyourheart (M.Franco);;3.90;2.90
1 Theitalianamerican (Rosario);;;2.60
Time 1:13.17. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $34.25. $1 Quinella (2-4) paid $11.70. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-1-3) paid $9.72. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-1) paid $43.12.
3RD RACE
5 Pete’s Play Call (Cohen);11.40;3.40;2.30
9 Fully Vested (J.Lezcano);;2.30;2.10
4 Pagliacci (I.Ortiz, Jr.);;;2.30
Time 1:03.73. $1 Daily Double (4-5) paid $56.75. $1 Exacta (5-9) paid $10.60. $0.1 Superfecta (5-9-4-8) paid $6.52. $0.5 Trifecta (5-9-4) paid $16.25. $1 Consolation Double (4-1/6/7) paid $9.50.
4TH RACE
8 The Sicarii (R.Santana);30.60;12.60;6.10
3 Seanow (L.Saez);;5.00;3.20
10 Flat Rate (M.Franco);;;3.50
Time 1:24.14. $1 Pick 3 (4-5-8) 3 Correct Paid $508.00. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (4-1/6/7-2/4/6/11/12) 3 Correct Paid $8.50, $1 Consolation Pick 3 (4-5-2/4/6/11/12) 3 Correct Paid $53.25, $1 Consolation Pick 3 (4-6/7-8) 3 Correct Paid $90.25. $0.5 Trifecta (8-3-10) paid $176.50. $0.1 Superfecta (8-3-10-5) paid $137.90. $1 Daily Double (5-8) paid $91.75. $1 Exacta (8-3) paid $78.25. $1 Quinella (3-8) paid $22.70.
5TH RACE
7 Just Fly (L.Saez);6.20;3.90;2.90
2 Ain’t None Lucky (J.Rosado);;6.20;4.50
6 Project Whiskey (K.Carmouche);;;5.20
Time 1:05.24. $1 Pick 3 (5-8-7) 3 Correct Paid $240.50. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (5-8-5) 3 Correct Paid $57.25. $0.1 Superfecta (7-2-6-4) paid $50.25. $0.5 Trifecta (7-2-6) paid $72.37. $1 Consolation Double (8-5) paid $15.00. $1 Daily Double (8-7) paid $75.75. $1 Exacta (7-2) paid $21.40.
6TH RACE
4 Ardara Belle (R.Santana);16.40;8.80;7.30
12 Overtime Olivia (E.Cancel);;5.90;4.80
1 Shak’s Hidden Gem (C.Landeros);;;7.40
Time 1:05.57. $0.5 Pick 5 (4-5-8-1/5/7-4) 5 Correct Paid $11,779.25. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-8-1/5/7-4) 4 Correct Paid $1,023.50. $1 Pick 3 (8-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $593.00. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (8-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $104.50. $0.1 Superfecta (4-12-1-5) paid $53.00. $1 Daily Double (7-4) paid $34.25. $1 Exacta (4-12) paid $44.00. $0.5 Trifecta (4-12-1) paid $125.00.
7TH RACE
3 Off the Record (J.Ortiz);6.60;3.60;2.60
14 Azrael (J.Castellano);;3.10;2.30
1 Four Ten (J.Alvarado);;;2.70
Time 1:24.50. $1 Pick 3 (7-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $119.00. $1 Daily Double (4-3) paid $23.90. $1 Exacta (3-14) paid $9.40. $0.1 Superfecta (3-14-1-13) paid $6.92. $0.5 Trifecta (3-14-1) paid $20.75.
8TH RACE
4 Slimey (J.Lezcano);32.40;11.60;5.90
7 Break Curfew (Castellano);;3.30;2.90
6 Maiden Beauty (J.Ortiz);;;4.10
Time 1:24.10. $1 Pick 3 (4-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $669.00. $1 Daily Double (3-4) paid $68.75. $1 Exacta (4-7) paid $49.00. $0.1 Superfecta (4-7-6-2) paid $110.10. $0.5 Trifecta (4-7-6) paid $126.25.
9TH RACE
1 Special Relativity (Cohen);16.20;6.40;3.90
2 Carrera Cat (R.Maragh);;5.00;2.90
6 Talk Veuve to Me (J.Leparoux);;;2.70
Time 1:10.41. $1 Pick 3 (3-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $275.50. $1 Grand Slam (1/4/12-1/3/14-4/6/7-1) 4 Correct Paid $112.50. $1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $143.25. $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $41.00. $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-6-5) paid $47.00. $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-6) paid $72.75.
10TH RACE
9 Violent Point (J.Velazquez);4.20;3.20;2.60
5 Single Verse (T.Gaffalione);;7.90;6.30
6 Darken a Day (J.Rosario);;;2.90
Time 1:05.02. Pick 6 (1/5/7-4-3-4-1-1/2/7/9/10/11) 5 Correct Paid $1,988.00. $0.5 Pick 5 (4-3-4-1-1/2/7/9/10/11) 5 Correct Paid $9,106.00. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-4-1-1/2/7/9/10/11) 4 Correct Paid $493.25. $1 Pick 3 (4-1-9) 3 Correct Paid $311.00. $0.1 Superfecta (9-5-6-4) paid $14.27. $1 Daily Double (1-9) paid $23.10. $1 Exacta (9-5) paid $15.00. $0.5 Trifecta (9-5-6) paid $29.12.
Handle $1,348,810.
