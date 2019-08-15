1st—$52,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear.
2 Amazing Audrey (Carmouche);3.90;2.60;2.10
1 Frozen Hannah (Leparoux);;4.20;2.40
4 Bareeqa (I.Ortiz);;;2.10
$1 Exacta (2-1) paid $6.10. $0.10 Superfecta (2-1-4-5) paid $3.22. $0.50 Trifecta (2-1-4) paid $4.60.
2nd—$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f, clear.
3 British Idiom (Castellano);9.00;5.20;3.50
2 Miss Marissa (Davis);;13.40;8.60
6 Ain't None Lucky (I.Ortiz);;;3.50
$1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $8.90. $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $68.00.
$1 Quinella (2-3) paid $35.00. $0.10 Superfecta (3-2-6-7) paid $278.85. $0.50 Trifecta (3-2-6) paid $149.25.
3rd—$98,000, alc opt cl, 4YO up, 7f, clear.
1 Uncontested (J.Ortiz);5.90;3.80;3.00
2 Plainsman (Rosario);;4.30;3.00
4 Tale of Silence (Franco);;;2.80
$1 Pick 3 (2-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $28.50. $1 Daily Double (3-1) paid $16.80. $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $13.40. $0.10 Superfecta (1-2-4-3) paid $3.55. $0.50 Trifecta (1-2-4) paid $15.75.
4th—$90,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f, tf., clear.
4 Mystic Lancelot (Velazquez);5.60;3.70;2.80
9 Art Collector (Saez);;6.20;4.80
1 Buy Land and See (Lezcano);;;6.50
$1 Pick 3 (3-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $47.50. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (3-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $13.20. $1 Quinella (4-9) paid $14.10. $0.10 Superfecta (4-9-1-7) paid $74.70. $0.50 Trifecta (4-9-1) paid $78.87. $1 Consolation Double (1-6) paid $2.95. $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $11.30. $1 Exacta (4-9) paid $18.10.
5th—$52,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 7f, clear.
5 Sneakiness (Rosario);5.00;3.40;2.80
4 Majestic West (Saez);;11.00;7.80
2 Fireball Jon (Franco);;;4.40
$0.50 Pick 5 (2-3/11/12/13/14-1-4/6/11/12/13) 5 Correct Paid $176.75. $0.50 Pick 4 (3/11/12/13/14-1-4/6/11/12/13-5) 4 Correct Paid $111.50. $1 Pick 3 (1-4-5) 3 Correct Paid $30.75. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (1-6-5) 3 Correct Paid $8.40. $0.10 Superfecta (5-4-2-11) paid $60.80. $1 Daily Double (4-5) paid $9.20. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $27.00. $0.50 Trifecta (5-4-2) paid $65.25.
6th—$48,000, cl, 3YO up, 11/8mi, tf., clear.
6 Mo Zone (Castellano);10.20;5.90;4.90
12 Southern Brigade (Saez);;7.50;6.40
5 Scrutinize (Hernandez);;;17.00
$1 Pick 3 (4-5-6) 3 Correct Paid $43.75. $1 Daily Double (5-6) paid $13.40. $1 Exacta (6-12) paid $43.00. $0.10 Superfecta (6-12-5-2) paid $811.95. $0.50 Trifecta (6-12-5) paid $434.25.
7th—$80,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, tf., clear.
9 Hollywood Cat (I.Ortiz);6.90;4.60;3.90
7 Birthday Gift (Maragh);;11.20;6.50
4 My First Gal (Saez);;;11.40
$1 Pick 3 (5-6-9) 3 Correct Paid $42.50. $1 Daily Double (6-9) paid $17.10. $1 Exacta (9-7) paid $38.50. $0.10 Superfecta (9-7-4-2) paid $573.15. $0.50 Trifecta (9-7-4) paid $396.50.
8th—$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, clear. Union Avenue Stakes.
6 Carrera Cat (Maragh);13.20;5.80;4.00
1 Holiday Disguise (Lezcano);;3.30;2.90
8 Jc's Shooting Star (M.Franco);;;3.80
$1 Pick 3 (6-9-6) 3 Correct Paid $159.75. $1 Grand Slam
(2/4/5-5/6/12-3/4/7/8/9/12-6) 4 Correct Paid $147.00. $1 Daily Double (9-6) paid $25.75. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $23.30. $0.10 Superfecta (6-1-8-5) paid $39.00. $0.50 Trifecta (6-1-8) paid $59.12.
9th—$78,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, tf., clear.
8 Kerry's Ring (Rosario);5.50;3.40;3.00
1 Sandra's Mine (Cancel);;10.40;7.10
6 Petalite (Velazquez);;;10.40
$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot (4/6/11/12/13-5-6-3/8/9/12-6-8) 6 Correct Paid $706.50. $0.50 Pick 5 (5-6-3/8/9/12-6-8/13/14/15/16) 5 Correct Paid $739.25. $0.50 Pick 4 (6-3/8/9/12-6-8/13/14/15/16)
4 Correct Paid $222.50. $1 Pick 3 (9-6-8) 3 Correct Paid $94.25. $0.10 Superfecta (8-1-6-3) paid $155.90. $1 Daily Double (6-8) paid $25.75. $1 Exacta (8-1) paid $35.25. $0.50 Trifecta (8-1-6) paid $192.25.
