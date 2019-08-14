1st—$65,000, alc, 4YO up, 2 1/16mi, hrdl., clear.
7 Snap Decision (McCarthy);4.80;3.20;2.90
5 Go Get the Basil (Galligan);;7.30;4.20
2 Roller Rolls On (Norris);;;7.80
$1 Exacta (7-5) paid $30.75. $0.10 Superfecta (7-5-2-1) paid $156.55. $0.50 Trifecta (7-5-2) paid $133.75.
2nd—$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f, clear.
5 Beyond Gone (J.Ortiz);3.30;2.40;2.10
3 Dan the Man Can (Franco);;3.20;2.50
2 More Thunder (Rosario);;;2.80
$1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $4.95. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $5.40.
$1 Quinella (3-5) paid $3.85. $0.10 Superfecta (5-3-2-6) paid $7.55. $0.50 Trifecta (5-3-2) paid $8.10.
3rd—$38,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
2 Regalian (Piermarini);10.60;5.10;3.40
3 Reason to Soar (J.Ortiz);;4.20;2.60
4 Aristocratic (Lezcano);;;2.80
$1 Pick 3 (7-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $27.00. $1 Daily Double (5-2) paid $11.60. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $26.25. $0.10 Superfecta (2-3-4-6) paid $31.50. $0.50 Trifecta (2-3-4) paid $34.62.
4th—$80,000, alc, 3YO up, 11/8mi, tf., clear.
7 Gosilently (Carmouche);4.90;3.40;2.60
12 Risky Sour (Velazquez);;7.70;4.70
6 Steelersfanforlife (Davis);;;3.80
$1 Pick 3 (5-2-7) 3 Correct Paid $38.25. $1 Daily Double (2-7) paid $17.20. $1 Exacta (7-12) paid $29.00. $1 Quinella (7-12) paid $15.80. $0.10 Superfecta (7-12-6-10) paid $61.25. $0.50 Trifecta
(7-12-6) paid $61.62.
5th—$90,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 7f, clear.
4 My Bronx Tail (Velazquez);6.70;3.20;2.40
2 Katama Moonlight (I.Ortiz);;3.30;2.50
6 Stand for the Flag (Lezcano);;;3.50
$1 Pick 3 (2-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $50.25. $1 Daily Double (7-4) paid $8.20. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $9.50. $0.10 Superfecta (4-2-6-1) paid $6.05. $0.50 Trifecta (4-2-6) paid $14.37.
6th—$78,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear.
5 English Breeze (Franco);20.80;9.50;7.10
2 Sainte Mere Eglise (Alvarado);;23.20;13.20
10 Mazal Eighteen (I.Ortiz);;;6.30
$0.50 Pick 5 (5-2-2/4/7/9-4-5) 5 Correct Paid $774.75. $0.50 Pick 4 (2-2/4/7/9-4-5) 4 Correct Paid $386.75. $1 Pick 3 (7-4-5) 3 Correct Paid $95.50. $1 Daily Double (4-5) paid $52.75. $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $153.75. $0.10 Superfecta (5-2-10-9) paid $661.65. $0.50 Trifecta (5-2-10) paid $599.50.
7th—$100,000, stk, 2YO F, 5½f, tf., clear. Bolton Landing Stakes.
5 Kimari (Velazquez);2.50;2.10;2.10
4 Abscond (Castellano);;3.00;2.50
6 Champagne Humor (Panici);;;3.50
$1 Pick 3 (4-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $65.75. $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $16.00. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $3.40. $0.10 Superfecta (5-4-6-1) paid $2.52. $0.50 Trifecta (5-4-6) paid $6.60.
8th—$52,000, cl, 3YO up, 7f, clear.
1 Stage Left (Velazquez);12.00;6.30;5.70
4 Violent Delights (Saez);;8.90;7.20
2 Spectator Sport (Rosario);;;9.00
$1 Pick 3 (5-5-1) 3 Correct Paid $120.75. $1 Daily Double (5-1) paid $10.30. $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $55.25. $0.10 Superfecta (1-4-2-8) paid $106.35. $0.50 Trifecta (1-4-2) paid $156.00.
9th—$52,000, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear.
11 Golden Spear (I.Ortiz);14.20;7.60;4.80
1 Basha (Cancel);;20.80;11.00
2 Coltrane (Davis);;;6.00
$1 Pick 3 (5-1-11) 3 Correct Paid $58.00. $1 Grand Slam (2/5/10-2/4/5/6-1/2/4-11) 4 Correct Paid $168.25. $1 Daily Double (1-11) paid $35.75. $1 Exacta (11-1) paid $104.25. $0.10 Superfecta
(11-1-2-10) paid $284.05. $0.50 Trifecta (11-1-2) paid $381.25.
10th—$60,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, tf., clear.
6 Brass Ring (Maragh);55.00;21.00;9.90
8 Dancingwthdaffodls (J.Ortiz);;6.80;4.00
12 Subsidiary (Rosario);;;6.10
$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot (4-5-2/5-1-11-6) 6 Correct Paid $25,145.90. $0.50 Pick 5 (5-2/5-1-11-6) 5 Correct Paid $13,044.25. $0.50 Pick 4 (2/5-1-11-6) 4 Correct Paid $866.25. $1 Pick 3 (1-11-6) 3 Correct Paid $1,312.50. $1 Daily Double (11-6) paid $200.00. $1 Exacta (6-8) paid $185.25. $0.10 Superfecta (6-8-12-7) paid $1,633.25. $0.50 Trifecta (6-8-12) paid $781.75.
