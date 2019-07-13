Saratoga Race Course Results
1ST RACE
9 Warm (J.Castellano) 5.80 3.00 2.30
10 She’s Not Bluffing (I.Ortiz) 2.70 2.20
3 Peggy Sue (D.Davis) 2.80
Time 1:23.27. $1 Exacta (9-10) paid $5.70. $0.1 Superfecta (9-10-3-8) paid $7.12. $0.5 Trifecta (9-10-3) paid $7.50.
2ND RACE
5 Linda’s Ballet (Lezcano) 9.20 4.20 3.50
3 Mike’s Girl (K.Carmouche) 3.80 3.10
1 Winifred J (M.Franco) 5.20
Time 1:03.67. $1 Daily Double (9-5) paid $12.90. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $15.80. $1 Quinella (3-5) paid $7.10. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-1-6) paid $194.85. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-1) paid $51.12. $1 Consolation Double (9-4) paid $2.80.
3RD RACE
5 By Your Side (I.Ortiz) 4.80 3.20 2.30
4 Tomato Bill (K.Carmouche) 4.70 3.00
2 Raging Whiskey (J.Castellano) 2.40
Time 1:10.22. $1 Pick 3 (9-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $37.00. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (9-4-5) 3 Correct Paid $8.20. $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $13.70. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $10.80. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-2-3) paid $4.97. $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-2) paid $16.87.
4TH RACE
6 Zyramid (M.Franco) 4.90 3.50 2.70
4 Kickin’ Kirby (Gaffalione) 9.90 6.30
8 Peddlers Pride (J.Alvarado) 5.60
Time 1:03.78. $1 Pick 3 (5-5-6) 3 Correct Paid $32.50. $1 Daily Double (5-6) paid $7.00. $1 Exacta (6-4) paid $43.00. $1 Quinella (4-6) paid $28.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-8-1) paid $89.50. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-8) paid $167.00.
5TH RACE
1 a-Originator (C.Landeros) 5.80 3.30 2.50
8 Catch a Thrill (D.Davis) 5.10 3.40
7 Turf War (J.Castellano) 3.50
Time 1:02.80. $0.5 Pick 5 (9-5-5-6-1/4/6/9) 5 Correct Paid $198.00. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-5-6-1/4/6/9) 4 Correct Paid $60.50. $1 Pick 3 (5-6-1) 3 Correct Paid $24.30. $0.5 Trifecta (1-8-7) paid $35.62. $0.1 Superfecta (1-8-7-5) paid $34.75. $1 Daily Double (6-1) paid $9.80. $1 Exacta (1-8) paid $15.20. a-Coupled.
6TH RACE
3 Field Pass (L.Saez) 7.90 4.10 2.70
2 Decorated Invader (I.Ortiz) 5.30 3.70
8 Mr Jaggers (J.Alvarado) 3.30
Time 1:45.74. $1 Pick 3 (6-1-3) 3 Correct Paid $30.50. $1 Daily Double (1-3) paid $15.00. $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $19.10. $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-8-5) paid $35.90. $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-8) paid $35.12.
7TH RACE
2 Special Story (Lezcano) 23.60 9.10 5.00
7 Lutsky (I.Ortiz, Jr.) 5.60 3.40
8 Red Zinger (J.Alvarado) 2.70
Time 1:09.85. DH—Kerry Boy, Amundson (4). $1 Pick 3 (1-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $116.50. $1 Daily Double (3-2) paid $57.00. $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $59.50. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-8-4) paid $148.45. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-8-9) paid $45.95. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-8) paid $108.00.
8TH RACE
6 Peaceful (J.Castellano) 7.40 3.40 2.50
7 First Wave (T.Gaffalione) 3.20 2.50
2 Tan and Tight (I.Ortiz, Jr.) 2.70
Time 1:02.88. $1 Pick 3 (3-2-6) 3 Correct Paid $191.25. $1 Daily Double (2-6) paid $58.50. $1 Exacta (6-7) paid $10.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-7-2-4) paid $19.12. $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-2) paid $15.75.
9TH RACE
4 Sistercharlie (J.Velazquez) 5.80 3.20 2.20
2 Rushing Fall (J.Castellano) 2.80 2.20
6 Homerique (I.Ortiz, Jr.) 2.30
Time 1:47.93. $1 Pick 3 (2-6-4) 3 Correct Paid $161.25. $1 Daily Double (6-4) paid $12.10. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $6.20. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-6-5) paid $3.67. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-6) paid $5.65.
10TH RACE
7 Ruler of the Nile (Franco) 27.20 12.20 5.50
3 El Asesino (I.Ortiz) 14.40 5.80
5 Payne (J.Castellano) 2.20
Time 1:21.92. $1 Pick 3 (6-4-7) 3 Correct Paid $322.00. $1 Grand Slam (2/7/8-2/6/7-2/4/6-7) 4 Correct Paid $34.00. $1 Daily Double (4-7) paid $77.00. $1 Exacta (7-3) paid $123.25. $0.1 Superfecta (7-3-5-2) paid $227.00. $0.5 Trifecta (7-3-5) paid $207.50.
11TH RACE
8 Patriot Drive (K.Carmouche) 12.60 6.90 4.60
4 Derby Champagne (C.Landeros) 12.40 6.80
12 Catch a Cab (I.Ortiz, Jr.) 4.50
Time 1:36.27. Pick 6 (3-2-6-4-7-8) 5 Correct Paid $1,314.00. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-6-4-7-8) 5 Correct Paid $8,921.50, $0.5 Pick 5 ((X-COUNTRY P5) 2/3/6/11-7-4-7) 5 Correct Paid $1,155.00. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-4-7-8) 4 Correct Paid $1,290.25. $1 Pick 3 (4-7-8) 3 Correct Paid $409.00. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (4-7-7) 3 Correct Paid $59.00. $1 Consolation Double (7-7) paid $16.40. $0.5 Trifecta (8-4-12) paid $299.00. $0.1 Superfecta (8-4-12-9) paid $286.00. $1 Exacta (8-4) paid $73.25. $1 Daily Double (7-8) paid $112.75.
Attendance 27,120.] Handle $4,289,460.
