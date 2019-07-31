1st—$60,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi, cloudy.
5 Team Win (I.Ortiz) 9.10 3.80 2.80
6 Kingdom’s Queen (Franco) 3.30 2.60
1 Tass (Carmouche) 3.90
$1 Exacta (5-6) paid $13.50. $0.10 Superfecta (5-6-1-9) paid $20.60. $0.50 Trifecta (5-6-1) paid $27.87.
2nd—$45,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, showers.
2 Big Bennys Tribute (J.Ortiz) 10.40 4.70 3.40
1 Zandora (Davis) 4.30 3.20
7 Peggy Sue (Harkie) 4.10
$1 Daily Double (5-2) paid $24.90. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $20.70.
$1 Quinella (1-2) paid $9.50. $0.10 Superfecta (2-1-7-3) paid $76.75. $0.50 Trifecta (2-1-7) paid $60.87.
3rd—$78,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f, cloudy.
1 Risky Mischief (J.Ortiz) 3.50 3.00 2.70
8 Playtone (Gaffalione) 7.30 5.50
2 E Z for You to Say (Harkie) 11.40
$1 Pick 3 (5-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $77.00. $1 Daily Double (2-1) paid $16.70. $1 Exacta (1-8) paid $12.80. $0.10 Superfecta (1-8-2-4) paid $274.80. $0.50 Trifecta (1-8-2) paid $158.00.
4th—$150,000, stk, 3YO F, 1mi, tf., cloudy. New York Stallion Series Stakes
5 Kid Is Frosty (I.Ortiz) 5.20 2.80 2.40
7 Niko’s Dream (Alvarado) 2.50 2.10
2 Sterling Beauty (J.Ortiz) 4.40
$1 Pick 3 (2-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $50.00. $1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $6.10. $1 Exacta (5-7) paid $5.50. $1 Quinella (5-7) paid $2.90. $0.10 Superfecta (5-7-2-3) paid $8.32. $0.50 Trifecta (5-7-2) paid $12.75.
5th—$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f, clear.
4 Girlntheyellowtaxi (I.Ortiz) 5.90 3.40 2.70
9 Morality Clause (Franco) 3.90 2.80
8 Kit Kat Katie (Castellano) 3.10
$0.50 Pick 5 (5-2-1/11-5-2/4/10/12/13/15/16) 5 Correct Paid $373.50. $0.50 Pick 4 (2-1/11-5-2/4/10/12/13/15/16) 4 Correct Paid $75.75. $1 Pick 3 (1-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $19.40. $0.50 Trifecta (4-9-8) paid $19.75. $0.10 Superfecta (4-9-8-1) paid $33.90. $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $8.80. $1 Exacta (4-9) paid $10.50.
6th—$90,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f, clear.
6 Figure of Speech (Castellano) 7.00 3.90 3.00
12 Drop a Hint (Franco) 9.30 5.30
7 Hallajoori (Santana) 5.50
$1 Pick 3 (5-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $30.00. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (5-4-8) 3 Correct Paid $8.10. $0.10 Superfecta (6-12-7-9) paid $485.65. $0.50 Trifecta (6-12-7) paid $217.00. $1 Consolation Double (4-8) paid $2.90. $1 Daily Double (4-6) paid $11.90. $1 Exacta (6-12) paid $54.00.
7th—$92,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear.
2 Mascha (I.Ortiz) 4.30 2.80 2.30
1 English Soul (Franco) 3.20 2.60
8 Altea (Castellano) 2.60
$1 Pick 3 (4-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $30.50. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (4-8-2) 3 Correct Paid $8.10. $1 Daily Double (6-2) paid $8.00. $1 Exacta
(2-1) paid $6.00. $0.10 Superfecta (2-1-8-3) paid $3.87. $0.50 Trifecta (2-1-8) paid $7.85.
8th—$80,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, tf., cloudy.
6 Theaterintheround (I.Ortiz) 17.00 8.40 5.10
10 Ailish (Rosario) 6.00 4.00
3 Short Pour (J.Ortiz) 3.60
$1 Pick 3 (6-2-6) 3 Correct Paid $104.25. $1 Daily Double (2-6) paid $25.50. $1 Exacta (6-10) paid $50.50. $0.10 Superfecta (6-10-3-13) paid $245.50. $0.50 Trifecta (6-10-3) paid $109.12.
9th—$100,000, stk, 4YO up F&M, 7f, cloudy. Shine Again Stakes.
1 Special Relativity (Cohen) 6.60 3.10 No Tix
6 Saguaro Row (Rosario) 2.90 No Tix
$1 Pick 3 (2-6-1) 3 Correct Paid $108.25. $1 Grand Slam
(6/7/12-1/2/8-3/6/10-1) 4 Correct Paid $14.30. $1 Daily Double
(6-1) paid $30.25. $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $8.70.
10th—$48,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear.
4 Morelikelythannot (Castellano) 5.70 3.60 2.70
13 Lido Key (Rosario) 8.40 5.60
7 Downstream (Velazquez) 4.70
Pick 6 (2/4/10/12/13/15/16-6-2/6-6-1-2) 6 Correct Paid $4,201.00, 5 Correct Paid $42.60. $0.50 Pick 5 (6-2/6-6-1-2/4/6) 5 Correct Paid $560.50. $0.50 Pick 4 (2/6-6-1-2/4/6) 4 Correct Paid $142.50.
$1 Pick 3 (6-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $83.50. $0.50 Trifecta (4-13-7) paid $92.12. $0.10 Superfecta (4-13-7-5) paid $99.50. $1 Exacta (4-13) paid $25.25. $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $10.70.
