1ST RACE
3 Derby Memories (K.Carmouche);8.60;4.60;3.30
8 Oso Negro (J.Castellano);;3.70;2.60
2 Legion Storm (L.Saez);;;2.40
$1 Exacta (3-8) paid $18.80. $0.10 Superfecta (3-8-2-5) paid $9.30. $0.50 Trifecta (3-8-2) paid $27.62.
2ND RACE
13 Daddy Knows (J.Lezcano);3.50;2.40;2.10
1 Overland (M.Luzzi);;5.20;3.40
6 Crazy Life (J.Castellano);;2.90
$1 Daily Double (3-13) paid $9.20. $1 Exacta (13-1) paid $7.70.
$1 Quinella (1-13) paid $6.60. $0.10 Superfecta (13-1-6-9) paid $11.65. $0.50 Trifecta (13-1-6) paid $14.50.
3RD RACE
6 Conquest Hardcandy (T.Gaffalione);10.40;5.00;3.30
4 (2) Dream Passage (J.Rosario);;4.00;2.60
3 (1) Complicit (I.Ortiz);;;2.40
$1 Pick 3 (3-13-6) 3 Correct Paid $46.25. $1 Daily Double (13-6) paid $11.00. $1 Exacta (6-4) paid $20.30. $0.10 Superfecta (6-4-3-5) paid $5.85. $0.50 Trifecta (6-4-3) paid $25.87.
4TH RACE
9 Big Muddy (R.Santana);7.40;4.40;3.50
7 Orpheus (R.Maragh);;11.00;7.70
1 Dazzling Okie (M.Luzzi);;;16.60
$1 Pick 3 (13-6-9) 3 Correct Paid $57.50. $1 Daily Double (6-9) paid $25.00. $1 Exacta (9-7) paid $44.00. $1 Quinella (7-9) paid $25.00. $0.10 Superfecta (9-7-1-3) paid $254.20. $0.50 Trifecta (9-7-1) paid $290.25.
5TH RACE
6 Vast (J.Alvarado);27.80;9.00;5.90
2 Good Shabbos (L.Saez);;3.70;2.90
7 Pure Wow (D.Davis);;;4.30
$0.50 Pick 5 (3-2/3/4/5/8/12/13-6-9-6) 5 Correct Paid $1,159.25. $0.50 Pick 4 (2/3/4/5/8/12/13-6-9-6) 4 Correct Paid $273.00.
$1 Pick 3 (6-9-6) 3 Correct Paid $265.00. $0.50 Trifecta (6-2-7) paid $120.87. $0.10 Superfecta (6-2-7-4) paid $57.55. $1 Daily Double
(9-6) paid $53.50. $1 Exacta (6-2) paid $47.75.
6TH RACE
1 a-Felix in Fabula (J.Ortiz);6.50;6.80;4.00
1 a-Curlin Road (I.Ortiz);6.50;6.80;4.00
6 American Lincoln (E.Cancel);;;4.60
$1 Pick 3 (9-6-1) 3 Correct Paid $140.75. $1 Daily Double (6-1) paid $41.25. $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $22.30. $0.10 Superfecta (1-6-3-4) paid $21.17. $0.50 Trifecta (1-6-3) paid $26.62.
a-Coupled.
7TH RACE
9 Filly Dilly (L.Saez);5.90;3.50;2.60
15 Saloon Girl (J.Velazquez);;3.70;3.10
16 Trouble for Skylar (K.Carmouche);;;4.10
$1 Pick 3 (6-1-9) 3 Correct Paid $103.75. $1 Daily Double (1-9) paid $13.00. $1 Exacta (9-15) paid $10.60. $0.10 Superfecta (9-15-16-3) paid $15.95. $0.50 Trifecta (9-15-16) paid $25.00.
8TH RACE
7 Fiery Opal (E.Rivera);10.60;5.40;2.70
1 Irish Valor (J.Ortiz);;5.30;2.60
6 Doups Point (J.Rosario);;;2.10
$1 Pick 3 (1-9-7) 3 Correct Paid $52.25. $1 Daily Double (9-7) paid $20.40. $1 Exacta (7-1) paid $33.25. $0.10 Superfecta (7-1-6-4) paid $29.10. $0.50 Trifecta (7-1-6) paid $36.87.
9TH RACE
9 Mr Havercamp (J.Alvarado);29.60;13.80;8.60
3 Hembree (L.Saez);;12.80;6.50
8 Qurbaan (J.Rosario);;;3.40
$1 Pick 3 (9-7-9) 3 Correct Paid $261.00. $1 Grand Slam
(1/6-9/15/16-1/6/7-9) 4 Correct Paid $75.25. $1 Daily Double (7-9) paid $94.75. $1 Exacta (9-3) paid $177.25. $0.10 Superfecta
(9-3-8-6) paid $739.40. $0.50 Trifecta (9-3-8) paid $408.75.
10TH RACE
8 Accabonac Harbor (J.Alvarado);12.80;4.40;3.60
2 Fight Night (J.Castellano);;2.50;2.30
14 Summer Fantasy (M.Luzzi);;;3.90
Pick 6 (6-1-1/2/4/7/8/9/10/11/12-7-9-8) 6 Correct Paid $34,850.00, 5 Correct Paid $553.00. $0.50 Pick 5
(1-1/2/4/7/8/9/10/11/12-7-9-8) 5 Correct Paid $9,184.75. $0.50 Pick 4 (1/2/4/7/8/9/10/11/12-7-9-8) 4 Correct Paid $903.00.
$1 Pick 3 (7-9-8) 3 Correct Paid $529.50. $0.50 Trifecta (8-2-14) paid $18.62. $0.10 Superfecta (8-2-14-5) paid $11.40. $1 Exacta (8-2) paid $13.30. $1 Daily Double (9-8) paid $138.50.
